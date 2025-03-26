Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2877411https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-most-ducks-in-history-of-ipl-glenn-maxwell-tops-list-rohit-sharma-2nd-on-list-check-top-10-list-in-pics-2877411
NewsPhotosMost Ducks In IPL History; Glenn Maxwell Tops List, Check Top 10 List - In Pics Most Ducks In IPL History; Glenn Maxwell Tops List, Check Top 10 List - In Pics
photoDetails

Most Ducks In IPL History; Glenn Maxwell Tops List, Check Top 10 List - In Pics

T20 cricket is all about explosive batting, but even the biggest superstars have their off days. In IPL 2025, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell etched his name in an unwanted record book, registering his 19th duck—the most in IPL history! While Maxwell’s aggressive style has won games, it has also led to frequent early exits. But he’s not alone. Several top players, including Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, and Sunil Narine, feature on this list of IPL’s most dismissed batters for zero. Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 players with the most ducks in IPL history and how they got there.

Updated:Mar 26, 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Glenn Maxwell – 19 Ducks

1/11
1. Glenn Maxwell – 19 Ducks

The explosive Australian all-rounder now holds the unwanted record of most ducks in IPL history, with 19 dismissals for zero across stints with MI, DC, PBKS, and RCB.

Follow Us

2. Rohit Sharma – 18 Ducks

2/11
2. Rohit Sharma – 18 Ducks

Despite being one of IPL’s top run-scorers, the former MI captain has suffered 18 ducks, proving that even legends can have off days in the world’s biggest T20 league.

Follow Us

3. Dinesh Karthik – 18 Ducks

3/11
3. Dinesh Karthik – 18 Ducks

A seasoned IPL campaigner across multiple franchises, Karthik’s 18 ducks highlight the unpredictability of T20 cricket, despite his reputation as a dependable finisher.

Follow Us

4. Sunil Narine – 16 Ducks

4/11
4. Sunil Narine – 16 Ducks

The KKR all-rounder, known for his explosive opening stints and mystery spin, has struggled with consistency, leading to 16 ducks in his IPL career.

Follow Us

5. Piyush Chawla – 16 Ducks

5/11
5. Piyush Chawla – 16 Ducks

A veteran leg-spinner, Chawla’s primary role has always been with the ball, but his struggles with the bat have resulted in 16 zeroes over the years.

Follow Us

6. Rashid Khan – 15 Ducks

6/11
6. Rashid Khan – 15 Ducks

One of the best T20 bowlers, Rashid’s aggressive lower-order batting often leads to high-risk shots, contributing to 15 ducks in the IPL so far.

Follow Us

7. Mandeep Singh – 15 Ducks

7/11
7. Mandeep Singh – 15 Ducks

Despite his early promise as a talented Indian batter, Mandeep’s inconsistency has led to 15 ducks, making him one of the most dismissed batters for zero.

Follow Us

8. Manish Pandey – 14 Ducks

8/11
8. Manish Pandey – 14 Ducks

The first Indian to score an IPL century, Pandey’s hit-or-miss approach has resulted in 14 ducks, despite his reputation as a solid middle-order player.

Follow Us

9. Ambati Rayudu – 14 Ducks

9/11
9. Ambati Rayudu – 14 Ducks

A key part of CSK and MI’s title-winning campaigns, Rayudu’s 14 ducks highlight the occasional struggles of even seasoned match-winners in T20 cricket.

 

Follow Us

10. Harbhajan Singh – 13 Ducks

10/11
10. Harbhajan Singh – 13 Ducks

A legendary off-spinner, Harbhajan’s contributions with the bat were never his strong suit, and his 13 ducks reflect his primary role as a bowler.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
IPL 2025Most Ducks In IPL HistoryIPL most ducks recordGlenn Maxwell most ducks in IPLhighest ducks in IPLIPL players with most ducksRohit Sharma ducks in IPLDinesh Karthik most ducks IPLSunil Narine IPL ducksPiyush Chawla IPL ducksRashid Khan IPL ducksMandeep Singh most ducks IPLManish Pandey IPL ducks recordAmbati Rayudu IPL ducksHarbhajan Singh IPL batting recordIPL unwanted recordsmost golden ducks in IPLIPL batsmen with most ducksIPL players dismissed for zero most timeshighest zero scores in IPLIPL worst batting recordsmost single-digit scores in IPLIPL batting failurestop 10 most ducks in IPLGlenn Maxwell IPL failuresIPL players struggling with ducksIPL 2025 most ducks updatehistorical IPL ducks recordIPL batting stats most ducksmost times out for zero in IPLIPL record book most ducksGlenn Maxwell IPL recordIPL 2025 latest newsGlenn Maxwell golden duckRohit Sharma IPL ducksDinesh Karthik IPL recordsIPL unw
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Meet Roshni Kumari, Daughter Of Auto Rickshaw Driver Who Topped Bihar Board Class 12 Commerce Stream; Will Get Prize money Of....
camera icon12
title
Magical Villages
10 Most Magical Villages In Spain That Will Make You Feel Like You're In A Disney Fairytale
camera icon12
title
KKR
Spencer Johnson Out, Anrich Nortje IN: KKR's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against RR
camera icon7
title
Northeast india
5 Offbeat Hill Stations In Northeast India To Explore This Summer For A Peaceful Retreat
camera icon8
title
ATM Cash Withdrawal Rules
ATM Cash Withdrawal Rules: Transactions To Become Costlier From May 1; New Credit Card Rules To Dent Your Pocket Too
NEWS ON ONE CLICK