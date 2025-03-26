Most Ducks In IPL History; Glenn Maxwell Tops List, Check Top 10 List - In Pics
T20 cricket is all about explosive batting, but even the biggest superstars have their off days. In IPL 2025, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell etched his name in an unwanted record book, registering his 19th duck—the most in IPL history! While Maxwell’s aggressive style has won games, it has also led to frequent early exits. But he’s not alone. Several top players, including Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, and Sunil Narine, feature on this list of IPL’s most dismissed batters for zero. Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 players with the most ducks in IPL history and how they got there.
1. Glenn Maxwell – 19 Ducks
The explosive Australian all-rounder now holds the unwanted record of most ducks in IPL history, with 19 dismissals for zero across stints with MI, DC, PBKS, and RCB.
2. Rohit Sharma – 18 Ducks
Despite being one of IPL’s top run-scorers, the former MI captain has suffered 18 ducks, proving that even legends can have off days in the world’s biggest T20 league.
3. Dinesh Karthik – 18 Ducks
A seasoned IPL campaigner across multiple franchises, Karthik’s 18 ducks highlight the unpredictability of T20 cricket, despite his reputation as a dependable finisher.
4. Sunil Narine – 16 Ducks
The KKR all-rounder, known for his explosive opening stints and mystery spin, has struggled with consistency, leading to 16 ducks in his IPL career.
5. Piyush Chawla – 16 Ducks
A veteran leg-spinner, Chawla’s primary role has always been with the ball, but his struggles with the bat have resulted in 16 zeroes over the years.
6. Rashid Khan – 15 Ducks
One of the best T20 bowlers, Rashid’s aggressive lower-order batting often leads to high-risk shots, contributing to 15 ducks in the IPL so far.
7. Mandeep Singh – 15 Ducks
Despite his early promise as a talented Indian batter, Mandeep’s inconsistency has led to 15 ducks, making him one of the most dismissed batters for zero.
8. Manish Pandey – 14 Ducks
The first Indian to score an IPL century, Pandey’s hit-or-miss approach has resulted in 14 ducks, despite his reputation as a solid middle-order player.
9. Ambati Rayudu – 14 Ducks
A key part of CSK and MI’s title-winning campaigns, Rayudu’s 14 ducks highlight the occasional struggles of even seasoned match-winners in T20 cricket.
10. Harbhajan Singh – 13 Ducks
A legendary off-spinner, Harbhajan’s contributions with the bat were never his strong suit, and his 13 ducks reflect his primary role as a bowler.
