NewsPhotosIPL 2025: Most Expensive Player In All 10 Teams - In Pics IPL 2025: Most Expensive Player In All 10 Teams - In Pics
IPL 2025: Most Expensive Player In All 10 Teams - In Pics

The IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah was nothing short of historic, witnessing record-breaking deals, unexpected bidding wars, and intense franchise strategies. With teams eager to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season, the auction saw some of the biggest names in cricket command staggering price tags. Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player in IPL history, while other star players like Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler, and Venkatesh Iyer also attracted jaw-dropping bids. From last-minute surprises to strategic purchases, this year’s auction set the stage for an action-packed IPL 2025. Here are the top 10 biggest takeaways from the mega event that reshaped team rosters and sparked excitement among fans worldwide.

Updated:Mar 06, 2025, 11:54 AM IST
1. Rishabh Pant Becomes the Costliest IPL Player Ever

1/11
1. Rishabh Pant Becomes the Costliest IPL Player Ever

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made history by securing Rishabh Pant for a jaw-dropping Rs 27 crore, surpassing Mitchell Starc’s previous record. The star wicketkeeper-batter is likely to lead LSG in 2025.

2. Shreyas Iyer Fetches Rs 26.75 Crore, Joins Punjab Kings

2/11
2. Shreyas Iyer Fetches Rs 26.75 Crore, Joins Punjab Kings

After leading KKR to IPL glory in 2024, Shreyas Iyer became the second most expensive buy at Rs 26.75 crore. Punjab Kings (PBKS) could hand him the captaincy role for the upcoming season.

3. KKR Splurges Rs 23.75 Crore to Reacquire Venkatesh Iyer

3/11
3. KKR Splurges Rs 23.75 Crore to Reacquire Venkatesh Iyer

Reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stunned everyone by spending Rs 23.75 crore to bring back Venkatesh Iyer. The move highlights their trust in the all-rounder’s impact.

4. Jos Buttler Moves to Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 Crore

4/11
4. Jos Buttler Moves to Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 Crore

England’s white-ball captain was snapped up by Gujarat Titans (GT) after an intense bidding war. His T20 experience makes him a valuable addition to GT’s batting lineup.

5. Delhi Capitals Sign KL Rahul for Rs 14 Crore

5/11
5. Delhi Capitals Sign KL Rahul for Rs 14 Crore

With Rishabh Pant moving to LSG, Delhi Capitals (DC) secured KL Rahul for Rs 14 crore. The former LSG captain is expected to lead the Delhi-based franchise.

6. Jofra Archer Returns to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12.50 Crore

6/11
6. Jofra Archer Returns to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12.50 Crore

After recovering from injuries, Jofra Archer is back in the IPL, reuniting with Rajasthan Royals (RR). His pace and experience add firepower to RR’s bowling attack.

7. Mumbai Indians Strengthen Bowling with Trent Boult for Rs 12.50 Crore

7/11
7. Mumbai Indians Strengthen Bowling with Trent Boult for Rs 12.50 Crore

Mumbai Indians (MI) brought back Kiwi pacer Trent Boult, who previously played a key role in their 2020 title win. Boult’s return strengthens MI’s new-ball attack.

8. RCB Retains Josh Hazlewood for Rs 12.50 Crore

8/11
8. RCB Retains Josh Hazlewood for Rs 12.50 Crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ensured continuity in their bowling attack by re-signing Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood for Rs 12.50 crore.

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad Secure Ishan Kishan for Rs 11.25 Crore

9/11
9. Sunrisers Hyderabad Secure Ishan Kishan for Rs 11.25 Crore

Former Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will now play for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after being signed for Rs 11.25 crore. His aggressive batting will bolster SRH’s top order.

 

10. CSK Invests Rs 10 Crore in Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad

10/11
10. CSK Invests Rs 10 Crore in Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) strengthened their spin department by acquiring Afghanistan’s left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad for Rs 10 crore, forming a lethal trio alongside Jadeja and Ashwin.

11/11
