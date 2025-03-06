IPL 2025: Most Expensive Player In All 10 Teams - In Pics

photoDetails

The IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah was nothing short of historic, witnessing record-breaking deals, unexpected bidding wars, and intense franchise strategies. With teams eager to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season, the auction saw some of the biggest names in cricket command staggering price tags. Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player in IPL history, while other star players like Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler, and Venkatesh Iyer also attracted jaw-dropping bids. From last-minute surprises to strategic purchases, this year’s auction set the stage for an action-packed IPL 2025. Here are the top 10 biggest takeaways from the mega event that reshaped team rosters and sparked excitement among fans worldwide.