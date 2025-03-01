Advertisement
IPL 2025: Most Expensive XI Featuring Stars From KKR, DC, RCB, CSK, MI, PBKS, GT, LSG, RR, SRH – In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2025: Most Expensive XI Featuring Stars From KKR, DC, RCB, CSK, MI, PBKS, GT, LSG, RR, SRH – In Pics

The IPL 2025 auction witnessed record-breaking bids as franchises secured cricket’s finest talents. The Most Expensive XI includes a perfect blend of 7 Indian stars and 4 overseas match-winners, forming a dream team poised for T20 dominance. The total value of this dream team is ₹193.50 crore. Scroll down to check the dream team of IPL 2025

Updated:Mar 01, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
Jos Buttler (Overseas – ₹15.75 crore)

Jos Buttler (Overseas – ₹15.75 crore)

Role: Opener

The England white-ball maestro is a lethal striker and guarantees blazing starts.

KL Rahul (₹14 crore)

KL Rahul (₹14 crore)

Role: Opener

Known for his composure and ability to pace the innings, Rahul is the perfect partner for Buttler at the top.

Shreyas Iyer (₹26.75 crore)

Shreyas Iyer (₹26.75 crore)

Role: No. 3 Batter

A dependable anchor, Iyer brings stability and elegance to the batting order.

Ishan Kishan (₹11.25 crore)

Ishan Kishan (₹11.25 crore)

Role: (No.4) Aggressive Middle-order Batter

The left-hander can counter-attack and change the game in the latter stages of the innings.

Rishabh Pant (Captain & Wicketkeeper – ₹27 crore)

Rishabh Pant (Captain & Wicketkeeper – ₹27 crore)

Role: Middle-order Batter

Pant's explosive strokeplay and leadership make him the backbone of this lineup.

Marcus Stoinis (Overseas – ₹11 crore)

Marcus Stoinis (Overseas – ₹11 crore)

Role: All-Rounder

A dynamic finisher and useful medium pacer, Stoinis is a key asset in crunch situations.

Venkatesh Iyer (₹23.75 crore)

Venkatesh Iyer (₹23.75 crore)

Role: All-Rounder

The left-handed batter and medium-pacer adds depth to both batting and bowling.

Jofra Archer (Overseas – ₹12.50 crore)

Jofra Archer (Overseas – ₹12.50 crore)

Role: Pacer

The pace spearhead brings raw speed and death-bowling expertise to the attack.

Yuzvendra Chahal (₹18 crore)

Yuzvendra Chahal (₹18 crore)

Role: Spinner

Chahal’s knack for breakthroughs in middle overs is invaluable.

Arshdeep Singh (₹18 crore)

Arshdeep Singh (₹18 crore)

Role: Left-arm Pacer

A specialist in death overs, Arshdeep brings variety and control to the bowling attack.

Trent Boult (Overseas – ₹12.50 crore)

Trent Boult (Overseas – ₹12.50 crore)

Role: Pacer

A lethal swing bowler upfront, Boult is a consistent wicket-taker in the powerplay.

