IPL 2025: Most Expensive XI Featuring Stars From KKR, DC, RCB, CSK, MI, PBKS, GT, LSG, RR, SRH – In Pics
The IPL 2025 auction witnessed record-breaking bids as franchises secured cricket’s finest talents. The Most Expensive XI includes a perfect blend of 7 Indian stars and 4 overseas match-winners, forming a dream team poised for T20 dominance. The total value of this dream team is ₹193.50 crore. Scroll down to check the dream team of IPL 2025
Jos Buttler (Overseas – ₹15.75 crore)
Role: Opener
The England white-ball maestro is a lethal striker and guarantees blazing starts.
KL Rahul (₹14 crore)
Role: Opener
Known for his composure and ability to pace the innings, Rahul is the perfect partner for Buttler at the top.
Shreyas Iyer (₹26.75 crore)
Role: No. 3 Batter
A dependable anchor, Iyer brings stability and elegance to the batting order.
Ishan Kishan (₹11.25 crore)
Role: (No.4) Aggressive Middle-order Batter
The left-hander can counter-attack and change the game in the latter stages of the innings.
Rishabh Pant (Captain & Wicketkeeper – ₹27 crore)
Role: Middle-order Batter
Pant's explosive strokeplay and leadership make him the backbone of this lineup.
Marcus Stoinis (Overseas – ₹11 crore)
Role: All-Rounder
A dynamic finisher and useful medium pacer, Stoinis is a key asset in crunch situations.
Venkatesh Iyer (₹23.75 crore)
Role: All-Rounder
The left-handed batter and medium-pacer adds depth to both batting and bowling.
Jofra Archer (Overseas – ₹12.50 crore)
Role: Pacer
The pace spearhead brings raw speed and death-bowling expertise to the attack.
Yuzvendra Chahal (₹18 crore)
Role: Spinner
Chahal’s knack for breakthroughs in middle overs is invaluable.
Arshdeep Singh (₹18 crore)
Role: Left-arm Pacer
A specialist in death overs, Arshdeep brings variety and control to the bowling attack.
Trent Boult (Overseas – ₹12.50 crore)
Role: Pacer
A lethal swing bowler upfront, Boult is a consistent wicket-taker in the powerplay.
