IPL 2025 Most Valuable Franchises: Check RCB, MI, CSK, KKR, SRH, DC, GT, LSG, PBKS, RR - Values of All 10 Teams In Pics

photoDetails

english

2929047

The Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to redefine global sporting benchmarks, with the latest IPL Brand Valuation Study by global investment bank Houlihan Lokey estimating the league’s value at a staggering US$18.5 billion (approx. ₹1.54 lakh crore) marking a 12.9% year-on-year growth. Scroll down to know value of all 10 teams in IPL: