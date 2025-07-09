IPL 2025 Most Valuable Franchises: Check RCB, MI, CSK, KKR, SRH, DC, GT, LSG, PBKS, RR - Values of All 10 Teams In Pics
The Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to redefine global sporting benchmarks, with the latest IPL Brand Valuation Study by global investment bank Houlihan Lokey estimating the league’s value at a staggering US$18.5 billion (approx. ₹1.54 lakh crore) marking a 12.9% year-on-year growth. Scroll down to know value of all 10 teams in IPL:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, RCB (2,232.7 crore)
RCB tops the IPL brand valuation chart, thanks to a loyal fanbase, recent performance boost, and a strong brand image.
Mumbai Indians, MI (2,008.6 crore)
Backed by five IPL titles and massive corporate support from Reliance, MI remains among the most powerful IPL brands.
Chennai Super Kings CSK, (1,950.5 crore)
Led by MS Dhoni, CSK enjoys fierce loyalty in southern India and strong merchandise sales.
Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR (1,884.1 crore)
Owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, KKR leverages entertainment and cricket to stay in the top 5.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, SRH (1,278.2 crore)
SRH's strong domestic scouting and consistent competitiveness help maintain a solid mid-tier brand value.
Delhi Capitals, DC (1,261.6 crore)
Representing India’s capital city, DC’s brand is growing with a young fan base and aggressive marketing.
Rajasthan Royals, RR (1,211.8 crore)
The inaugural IPL champions continue to attract value with their focus on nurturing Indian talent.
Gujarat Titans, GT (1,178.6 crore)
A relatively new franchise, GT’s value rose rapidly after winning the IPL in their debut season (2022).
Punjab Kings, PBKS (1,170.3 crore)
Despite limited on-field success, PBKS retains strong regional support and commercial appeal.
Lucknow Super Giants, LSG (1,012.6 crore)
One of the newest franchises, LSG is building its brand steadily with playoff appearances and local connect.
