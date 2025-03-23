Advertisement
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh Dance With Shah Rukh Khan Steals The Show, Check Full List Of Performers

Updated:Mar 23, 2025, 08:44 AM IST
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony panned out well with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan hosting the mega event at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22. SRK started of with a speech and fans were excited to see their icon on the stage.

Shreya Ghoshal's Ear Pleasant Performance

Shreya Ghoshal's Ear Pleasant Performance

After Shah Rukh Khan's insightful speech, Bollywood star singer Shreya Ghoshal graced the stage by singing 'Mere Dholna' song. She continued with song 'Ghoomar' before singing ‘Kar Har Maidaan Fateh'. 

Disha Patani's Mesmerizing Dance

Disha Patani's Mesmerizing Dance

After the performance of Shreya Ghosal, Bollywood actress Disha Patani took the stage by storm with her mesmerizing dance on the song 'Pagol’. Fans were in a frenzy after witnessing Disha Patani dance as she donned a silver dress.

Karan Aujla's Mind Boggling Performance

Karan Aujla's Mind Boggling Performance

Renowned Punjabi singer and rapper Karan Aujla entertained the audience by singing a couple of his chartbusters. The crowd started roaring the moment Karan came onto the stage.

Rinku Singh And Virat Kohli Graced The Stage

Rinku Singh And Virat Kohli Graced The Stage

Shah Rukh Khan once again took the anchoring role as he called Royal Challengers Bengaluru and India player Virat Kohli on the stage. The duo were spotted having some funny conversation before SRK asked Kolkata Knight Riders and India player Rinku Singh to come on stage.

Shah Rukh Khan's Dance With Virat And Rinku

Shah Rukh Khan's Dance With Virat And Rinku

Shah Rukh Khan and Rinku Singh were spotted dancing on 'Lutt Putt Gaya' song before SRK approached Virat Kohli to dance with him on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song.

IPL 2025 Trophy

IPL 2025 Trophy

BCCI president Roger Binny then came onto the stage alongside KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar posing with the coveted trophy in their hands.

IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB

IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB

Talking about the IPL 2025 match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets in the season opener at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22.

