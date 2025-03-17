IPL 2025 Orange Cap Contenders For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics

photoDetails

english

2873330

Over the years, many big names like Virat Kohli, David Warner have won Orange Caps in Indian Premier League (IPL) history for scoring most runs in a season for their respective teams. Once again, teams will rely on their top batters for their success in the upcoming IPL 2025 season, which starts on March 22 with RCB facing KKR in Kolkata.

Here's a list of Orange Cap contenders For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR and other teams for IPL 2025: