IPL 2025 Orange Cap Contenders For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
Over the years, many big names like Virat Kohli, David Warner have won Orange Caps in Indian Premier League (IPL) history for scoring most runs in a season for their respective teams. Once again, teams will rely on their top batters for their success in the upcoming IPL 2025 season, which starts on March 22 with RCB facing KKR in Kolkata.
Here's a list of Orange Cap contenders For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR and other teams for IPL 2025:
1. Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad
Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is the top contender for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to win the Orange Cap in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Ruturaj, who opens the innings for CSK, has been the team's top performer with the bat in the last few years.
2. Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis, who has been appointed as the vice-captain of the Delhi Capitals, is the top contender for the franchise to win the Orange Cap in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. The 40-year-old is set to open the innings for DC during IPL 2025.
Du Plessis, who was the captain at RCB till the end of IPL 2024, was released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction last year, and was subsequently acquired by Delhi for his base price of INR 2 crore.
3. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli
Star batter Virat Kohli is the prime contender for the Royal Challengers Bangalore to win Orange Cap in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Virat holds the records for the most runs in IPL history and his runs at the top can decide RCB's fate in the IPL 2025 season.
4. Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav has been the biggest match-winner for Mumbai Indians in the last few IPL seasons. Suryakumar will be a top contender for Mumbai Indians to win Orange Cap in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
5. Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill
Skipper Shubman Gill is set to open the innings for Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. He is the prime contender for GT to win the Orange Cap in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
6. Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) acquired the services of Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 23.75 crore in the IPL 2025 Auction. He is going to be the batting mainstay of KKR in the IPL 2025 season and will be a prime contender to win Orange Cap as well.
7. Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran
Nicholas Pooran has been the most successful batter for Lucknow Super Giants in the last few IPL seasons. As expected, Pooran will be the prime contender for LSG to win the Orange Cap during the IPL 2025 season.
8. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head
Travis Head is going to be a prime contender for SRH to win the Orange Cap during the IPL 2025 season. He is all set to give quick fire starts to SRH in IPL 2025 season.
9. Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer, who will lead Punjab Kings in the upcoming IPL 2025 season, is set to be their prime contender to win Orange Cap during the IPL 2025 season. Shreyas was picked by Punjab Kings (PBKS) at a massive price of Rs 26.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
10. Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal will be top contender for Rajasthan Royals to win Orange Cap during the IPL 2025 season. Jaiswal is all set to open the innings for RR in the IPL 2025 season.
Trending Photos