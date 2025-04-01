IPL 2025 Orange Cap & Purple Cap: Players With Most Runs & Wickets After MI vs KKR Game - In Pics

Advertisement
The battle for the IPL 2025 Orange Cap and Purple Cap is intensifying as the tournament progresses. With every match, the race for the most runs and most wickets in IPL 2025 is shifting, and after the thrilling Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders encounter, we have new frontrunners in both categories. Here’s a quick look at the top performers dominating the leaderboard and making a strong case for the season’s most coveted individual awards.

Updated:Apr 01, 2025, 08:24 AM IST
1. Nicholas Pooran Dominates the Orange Cap Standings

1. Nicholas Pooran Dominates the Orange Cap Standings

Nicholas Pooran leads the IPL 2025 most runs list with 145 runs in just two innings at a blistering strike rate of 258.93, making him a powerhouse in this season’s run-fest.

2. Sai Sudharsan’s Consistency Keeps Him in the Hunt

2. Sai Sudharsan’s Consistency Keeps Him in the Hunt

Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan is proving to be a reliable performer, scoring 137 runs at an average of 68.50, putting him in close contention for the Orange Cap in IPL 2025.

3. Travis Head's Explosive Start Boosts SRH

3. Travis Head's Explosive Start Boosts SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head has smashed 136 runs in three games at a strike rate of 191.55, showing why he's one of the best IPL 2025 batters to watch.

4. Mitchell Marsh Adds Firepower to DC’s Batting Lineup

4. Mitchell Marsh Adds Firepower to DC’s Batting Lineup

Delhi Capitals’ Mitchell Marsh is making a strong case for the IPL 2025 top run-scorer, amassing 124 runs at an impressive 185.07 strike rate, bolstering DC’s middle order.

5. Emerging Star Aniket Verma Impresses for Rajasthan Royals

5. Emerging Star Aniket Verma Impresses for Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals’ Aniket Verma has stunned fans with his power-hitting, scoring 117 runs at an explosive 205.26 strike rate, proving that he’s a rising force in IPL 2025.

6. Noor Ahmad Takes Lead in the Purple Cap Race

6. Noor Ahmad Takes Lead in the Purple Cap Race

Gujarat Titans’ young sensation Noor Ahmad leads the IPL 2025 highest wicket-taker list with 9 wickets in 3 matches at a remarkable 9.11 average, making him a key asset for GT.

7. Mitchell Starc Justifies His Big Price Tag

7. Mitchell Starc Justifies His Big Price Tag

KKR’s Mitchell Starc is showing why he was among the highest-paid players in IPL 2025, bagging 8 wickets in just two matches, including a five-wicket haul.

8. Khaleel Ahmed Strengthens DC’s Bowling Attack

8. Khaleel Ahmed Strengthens DC’s Bowling Attack

Delhi Capitals’ Khaleel Ahmed is proving to be a game-changer, securing 6 wickets at an economy of 15.83, making him a crucial part of DC’s bowling unit.

9. Shardul Thakur’s Impact with the Ball

9. Shardul Thakur’s Impact with the Ball

Shardul Thakur has been a standout performer with 6 wickets in 2 games, including a four-wicket haul, making him one of the most effective bowlers in IPL 2025 so far.

10. Kuldeep Yadav’s Spin Magic Continues

10. Kuldeep Yadav’s Spin Magic Continues

Delhi Capitals’ Kuldeep Yadav has taken 5 wickets in 2 matches at an incredible 8.40 average, reinforcing his reputation as one of the best spinners in IPL 2025.

