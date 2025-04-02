Advertisement
IPL 2025 Orange Cap & Purple Cap: Who Are The Top Run-Scorers And Wicket-Takers So Far?
IPL 2025 Orange Cap & Purple Cap: Who Are The Top Run-Scorers And Wicket-Takers So Far?

The race for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap in IPL 2025 is heating up, with Nicholas Pooran leading the run charts (189 runs, SR 219.77) and Noor Ahmad topping the wicket-takers (9 wickets, avg 9.11). Shreyas Iyer, Sai Sudharsan, and Travis Head are strong Orange Cap contenders, while Mitchell Starc, Khaleel Ahmed, and Shardul Thakur are dominating the bowling charts. With key performances shaping the standings, the battle for the top spots remains intense. Stay updated with the latest IPL news and player rankings as the tournament progresses.

Updated:Apr 02, 2025, 12:10 AM IST
1. Nicholas Pooran's Explosive Form Puts Him on Top

1. Nicholas Pooran's Explosive Form Puts Him on Top

The West Indies powerhouse, Nicholas Pooran, leads the run charts with 189 runs in just three matches, boasting a phenomenal strike rate of 219.77. His aggressive approach makes him a serious Orange Cap contender.

2. Shreyas Iyer's Blazing Knock Pushes Him Up the Rankings

2. Shreyas Iyer's Blazing Knock Pushes Him Up the Rankings

Shreyas Iyer has quickly climbed the leaderboard with 149 runs at a staggering strike rate of 206.94. His power-packed performances are crucial for his team’s success this season.

3. Sai Sudharsan's Consistency Proves Key to Gujarat's Success

3. Sai Sudharsan's Consistency Proves Key to Gujarat's Success

Sai Sudharsan has impressed with 137 runs at an average of 68.50, showcasing remarkable consistency. His ability to anchor innings and accelerate when needed makes him a player to watch.

4. Travis Head's Explosive Starts Are Turning Heads

4. Travis Head's Explosive Starts Are Turning Heads

With 136 runs at a fiery strike rate of 191.55, Travis Head’s aggressive batting has been instrumental in setting up strong totals. He remains a key figure in his team’s top order.

5. Noor Ahmad Dominates the Purple Cap Race

5. Noor Ahmad Dominates the Purple Cap Race

Noor Ahmad leads the wicket-takers with nine scalps in just three games, maintaining an exceptional bowling average of 9.11. His deceptive spin is proving to be a nightmare for batters.

6. Mitchell Starc's Lethal Pace Keeps Him in the Hunt

6. Mitchell Starc's Lethal Pace Keeps Him in the Hunt

Mitchell Starc has made an immediate impact, taking eight wickets in two matches. With an average of 9.62, his ability to deliver breakthroughs makes him a top contender for the Purple Cap.

7. Khaleel Ahmed's Left-Arm Magic Continues to Shine

7. Khaleel Ahmed's Left-Arm Magic Continues to Shine

With six wickets in three games, Khaleel Ahmed is making a strong case for himself in IPL 2025. His ability to swing the new ball and pick key wickets is proving invaluable.

8. Shardul Thakur's All-Round Impact Boosts His Team

8. Shardul Thakur's All-Round Impact Boosts His Team

Shardul Thakur has taken six wickets in just two matches, with a stunning bowling average of 8.83. His knack for picking wickets at crucial moments gives his team a competitive edge.

9. Kuldeep Yadav's Spin Web Traps Opponents

9. Kuldeep Yadav's Spin Web Traps Opponents

Kuldeep Yadav has bagged five wickets in two matches with an impressive economy rate. His ability to deceive batters with flight and turn makes him a vital asset in the middle overs.

 

10. Race for the Orange & Purple Caps Heats Up

10. Race for the Orange & Purple Caps Heats Up

With plenty of matches left in IPL 2025, the competition for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap remains fierce. As form fluctuates, expect new names to emerge in the rankings.

