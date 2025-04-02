IPL 2025 Orange Cap & Purple Cap: Who Are The Top Run-Scorers And Wicket-Takers So Far?

photoDetails

The race for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap in IPL 2025 is heating up, with Nicholas Pooran leading the run charts (189 runs, SR 219.77) and Noor Ahmad topping the wicket-takers (9 wickets, avg 9.11). Shreyas Iyer, Sai Sudharsan, and Travis Head are strong Orange Cap contenders, while Mitchell Starc, Khaleel Ahmed, and Shardul Thakur are dominating the bowling charts. With key performances shaping the standings, the battle for the top spots remains intense. Stay updated with the latest IPL news and player rankings as the tournament progresses.