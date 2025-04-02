IPL 2025 Orange Cap & Purple Cap: Who Are Leading Run-Scorer & Top Wicket-Taker After RCB vs GT Match?

photoDetails

The IPL 2025 Orange Cap and Purple Cap races are heating up after the RCB vs GT clash. Nicholas Pooran leads the run-scorers with 189 runs at a 219.77 strike rate, followed by Shreyas Iyer (149 runs) and Sai Sudharsan (137 runs). Noor Ahmad tops the wicket charts with 9 wickets, while Mitchell Starc (8 wickets) and Khaleel Ahmed (6 wickets) follow closely. Other standout performers include Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, and Kuldeep Yadav. As IPL 2025 progresses, the battle for the top individual honours remains thrilling.