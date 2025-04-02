Advertisement
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Orange Cap & Purple Cap: Who Are Leading Run-Scorer & Top Wicket-Taker After RCB vs GT Match?
IPL 2025 Orange Cap & Purple Cap: Who Are Leading Run-Scorer & Top Wicket-Taker After RCB vs GT Match?

The IPL 2025 Orange Cap and Purple Cap races are heating up after the RCB vs GT clash. Nicholas Pooran leads the run-scorers with 189 runs at a 219.77 strike rate, followed by Shreyas Iyer (149 runs) and Sai Sudharsan (137 runs). Noor Ahmad tops the wicket charts with 9 wickets, while Mitchell Starc (8 wickets) and Khaleel Ahmed (6 wickets) follow closely. Other standout performers include Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, and Kuldeep Yadav. As IPL 2025 progresses, the battle for the top individual honours remains thrilling.

Updated:Apr 02, 2025, 11:38 PM IST
1. Nicholas Pooran Leads the Orange Cap Race

1. Nicholas Pooran Leads the Orange Cap Race

With 189 runs in just three matches at a staggering strike rate of 219.77, Nicholas Pooran is the current highest run-scorer of IPL 2025. His explosive batting has made him a game-changer for his team.

2. Shreyas Iyer’s Power-Packed Performance

2. Shreyas Iyer’s Power-Packed Performance

Shreyas Iyer has smashed 149 runs in two innings at an incredible strike rate of 206.94, proving why he is a key middle-order asset. His form could be crucial for KKR’s playoff hopes.

3. Sai Sudharsan: Consistency at Its Best

3. Sai Sudharsan: Consistency at Its Best

With 137 runs at an average of 68.50, Sai Sudharsan has been one of the most consistent batsmen in IPL 2025. His ability to anchor innings while accelerating makes him a dangerous opponent.

4. Travis Head’s Explosive Batting

4. Travis Head’s Explosive Batting

Travis Head’s fearless approach has earned him 136 runs at a strike rate of 191.55. His aggressive top-order batting has helped SRH dominate powerplays this season.

5. Mitchell Marsh’s All-Round Impact

5. Mitchell Marsh’s All-Round Impact

Marsh is not just contributing with the ball but also 124 runs at 182.35 strike rate, making him a vital asset for his franchise. His ability to finish games will be key going forward.

6. Noor Ahmad Dominates the Purple Cap Standings

6. Noor Ahmad Dominates the Purple Cap Standings

With 9 wickets in 3 matches at an economy of 9.11, Noor Ahmad has emerged as the top wicket-taker so far. His variations are troubling even the best batsmen.

7. Mitchell Starc Back to His Best

7. Mitchell Starc Back to His Best

The Australian pacer has 8 wickets in just two matches, including a five-wicket haul. His fiery pace and lethal yorkers are proving to be match-winning weapons for KKR.

8. Khaleel Ahmed’s Impressive Start

8. Khaleel Ahmed’s Impressive Start

With 6 wickets in three games, Khaleel Ahmed is quietly making a strong case for himself. His ability to swing the new ball is giving early breakthroughs to his team.

9. Shardul Thakur’s Game-Changing Spells

9. Shardul Thakur’s Game-Changing Spells

Shardul Thakur has also bagged 6 wickets at an average of 15.33, showing his knack for delivering in crucial moments. His recent performances make him a reliable death-over bowler.

10. Kuldeep Yadav’s Spin Magic

10. Kuldeep Yadav’s Spin Magic

Kuldeep Yadav, with 5 wickets in two games, is spinning webs around the opposition. His ability to pick wickets in the middle overs makes him a key bowler for his team.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK