IPL 2025 Orange Cap Race: KL Rahul Enters Top 10 After 93 Vs RCB - In Pics

KL Rahul’s explosive 93* against RCB has catapulted him into the top 10 of the IPL 2025 Orange Cap race, boasting an impressive average of 92.50 in just three matches. Nicholas Pooran leads the chart with 288 runs at a blistering 225.00 strike rate, followed closely by in-form youngsters like Sai Sudharsan and Mitchell Marsh. Other consistent performers include Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, and Sanju Samson. The competition for the Orange Cap is intensifying, with experienced names and breakout stars delivering standout performances. As the tournament progresses, the battle for the top run-scorer title promises thrilling twists and record-breaking moments.