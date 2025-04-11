Advertisement
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Orange Cap Race: KL Rahul Enters Top 10 After 93 Vs RCB - In Pics
IPL 2025 Orange Cap Race: KL Rahul Enters Top 10 After 93 Vs RCB - In Pics

KL Rahul’s explosive 93* against RCB has catapulted him into the top 10 of the IPL 2025 Orange Cap race, boasting an impressive average of 92.50 in just three matches. Nicholas Pooran leads the chart with 288 runs at a blistering 225.00 strike rate, followed closely by in-form youngsters like Sai Sudharsan and Mitchell Marsh. Other consistent performers include Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, and Sanju Samson. The competition for the Orange Cap is intensifying, with experienced names and breakout stars delivering standout performances. As the tournament progresses, the battle for the top run-scorer title promises thrilling twists and record-breaking moments.

Updated:Apr 11, 2025, 10:06 AM IST
1. KL Rahul’s Comeback Knock: 93 Puts Him Right Back in the Mix*

1. KL Rahul's Comeback Knock: 93 Puts Him Right Back in the Mix*

After just 3 innings, KL Rahul boasts 185 runs at a stunning 92.50 average, staking a strong claim in the Orange Cap 2025 leaderboard with his match-winning knock vs RCB.

2. Nicholas Pooran Reigns Supreme With an Unreal Strike Rate of 225.00

2. Nicholas Pooran Reigns Supreme With an Unreal Strike Rate of 225.00

The LSG power-hitter leads with 288 runs, smashing 25 fours and 24 sixes — redefining aggressive T20 batting and keeping him atop the IPL 2025 most runs chart.

3. Sai Sudharsan: The Breakout Star With 273 Runs in 5 Matches

3. Sai Sudharsan: The Breakout Star With 273 Runs in 5 Matches

Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan continues his golden run, combining consistency (54.60 avg) with clean hitting, emerging as one of the top young Indian IPL batters to watch.

4. Mitchell Marsh Is Making Every Ball Count With a Strike Rate of 180.27

4. Mitchell Marsh Is Making Every Ball Count With a Strike Rate of 180.27

The Aussie all-rounder is dominating with the bat, hammering 265 runs, showcasing his elite form and contributing to Delhi’s surge in the IPL 2025 points table.

5. Jos Buttler’s Impact: 202 Runs at 162.90 Strike Rate in Classic T20 Fashion

5. Jos Buttler's Impact: 202 Runs at 162.90 Strike Rate in Classic T20 Fashion

Buttler's experience and adaptability keep him in the top five, and his presence ensures Rajasthan Royals always have a shot at a big total in IPL 2025 run fests.

6. Vintage Virat Kohli Silently Stays in the Hunt With 186 Runs

6. Vintage Virat Kohli Silently Stays in the Hunt With 186 Runs

Kohli, consistent as ever, remains a top contender in IPL 2025’s Orange Cap tally, blending composure and aggression with a steady 46.50 average.

7. Rajat Patidar Steps Up for RCB With a High Strike Rate of 161.74

7. Rajat Patidar Steps Up for RCB With a High Strike Rate of 161.74

RCB's middle-order dynamo is scoring quick-fire runs, making him a key fantasy cricket pick and a vital part of RCB’s mid-innings acceleration strategy.

8. Ajinkya Rahane’s Reinvention: 184 Runs at 160.00 Strike Rate

8. Ajinkya Rahane's Reinvention: 184 Runs at 160.00 Strike Rate

Rahane’s aggressive shift this season is surprising fans and critics alike, proving he can thrive in high-pressure IPL 2025 encounters with fearless batting.

9. Sanju Samson: Captain Cool Leading From the Front With 178 Runs

9. Sanju Samson: Captain Cool Leading From the Front With 178 Runs

Sanju’s attacking starts are boosting RR’s Powerplay momentum, keeping him in the top 10 IPL 2025 Orange Cap race and anchoring RR’s campaign.

10. KL Rahul's Elite Average (92.50) Tops the Chart Among Orange Cap Contenders

10. KL Rahul's Elite Average (92.50) Tops the Chart Among Orange Cap Contenders

Rahul’s limited innings haven’t stopped him from posting the highest batting average so far — a testament to his efficiency and timing as the IPL 2025’s comeback king.

