Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2890393https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-orange-cap-race-mumbai-indians-suryakumar-yadav-enters-top-3-in-pics-2890393
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Orange Cap Race: Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav Enters Top 3 - In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Orange Cap Race: Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav Enters Top 3 - In Pics

Sai Sudharsan tops IPL 2025’s Orange Cap standings with 417 runs at a 152.19 strike rate, edging Nicholas Pooran, whose explosive 204.89 rate secures second place. Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav leaps into third, averaging 62.17 after his comeback. Jos Buttler’s 71.20 average anchors Rajasthan, while Mitchell Marsh bolsters Delhi with a 160.75 strike rate. Aiden Markram’s steady 326 runs keep Sunrisers in contention. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, both averaging above 64, provide stability for Lucknow and RCB. Young gun Yashasvi Jaiswal and stylist Shubman Gill round out the top ten, keeping the Orange Cap race fiercely competitive.

Updated:Apr 24, 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Sai Sudharsan’s breakout blitz tops the run charts

1/11
1. Sai Sudharsan’s breakout blitz tops the run charts

Consistency plus a scorching 152.19 strike rate makes Sudharsan the new Google‑trending query for “emerging IPL stars 2025,” beating seasoned campaigners in pressure chases and boosting Gujarat’s playoff odds.

Follow Us

2. Nicholas Pooran redefines “death‑overs finisher”

2/11
2. Nicholas Pooran redefines “death‑overs finisher”

Pooran’s 204.89 strike rate—the tournament’s best—means every over 16‑20 is a six‑fest. Search interest for “best IPL power‑hitter” spikes whenever he bats, driving massive social shares and highlight‑reel views.

Follow Us

3. Suryakumar Yadav rockets into Top 3 for Mumbai Indians

3/11
3. Suryakumar Yadav rockets into Top 3 for Mumbai Indians

SKY’s 62.17 average post-injury comeback fuels the trending phrase “Suryakumar Yadav form 2025,” proving his 360‑degree stroke‑play is still the gold standard for modern T20 batting.

Follow Us

4. Jos Buttler’s 71+ average underpins Rajasthan’s surge

4/11
4. Jos Buttler’s 71+ average underpins Rajasthan’s surge

With Google News surfacing “most reliable opener IPL 2025,” Buttler’s ability to anchor and accelerate keeps RR’s Net Run Rate healthy and fantasy captains grinning.

Follow Us

5. Marsh’s 160+ strike rate cements all‑rounder value

5/11
5. Marsh’s 160+ strike rate cements all‑rounder value

Mitchell Marsh, ranking high on “dream fantasy picks today,” balances brutal hitting with handy overs, a dual threat that extends Delhi’s middle‑order firepower.

Follow Us

6. Aiden Markram’s silent accumulation pays dividends

6/11
6. Aiden Markram’s silent accumulation pays dividends

Search for “underrated IPL performers” and you’ll find Markram; his 36.22 average plus clutch boundaries create the long‑tail keyword “steady T20 pivot,” ideal for SEO clusters.

Follow Us

7. KL Rahul returns to elite consistency club

7/11
7. KL Rahul returns to elite consistency club

“KL Rahul comeback 2025” spikes after every calm chase; a 64.60 average reminds fans why he’s a bankable anchor, reigniting Lucknow’s top‑four hopes.

Follow Us

8. Virat Kohli proves strike‑rate critics wrong

8/11
8. Virat Kohli proves strike‑rate critics wrong

Kohli’s 140.00 SR plus 64+ average feed the evergreen query “Virat Kohli IPL milestones,” boosting RCB morale and YouTube view‑through rates with every classical cover‑drive montage.

Follow Us

9. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fearless power‑play assaults

9/11
9. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fearless power‑play assaults

The long‑tail phrase “best left‑hand opener IPL” trends as Jaiswal’s 17 sixes light up power‑plays, giving Rajasthan rapid starts and advertisers premium bite‑sized content.

Follow Us

10. Shubman Gill’s timing masterclass remains algorithm gold

10/11
10. Shubman Gill’s timing masterclass remains algorithm gold

Gill’s 153.27 SR paired with elegant stroke‑play satisfies the semantic search “textbook T20 technique,” driving both organic traffic and coaching‑tip backlinks.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
IPL 2025IPL 2025 Orange Cap raceSuryakumar Yadav IPL 2025Nicholas Pooran T20 performanceIPL 2025 top run-scorersSai Sudharsan IPL breakthroughIPL top batsmen 2025IPL 2025 top scoring playersbest T20 hitters 2025IPL 2025 Orange Cap Contenderstop run-scorer IPL 2025IPL 2025 fantasy picksIPL 2025 players to watchIPL 2025 batting statsIPL top run-makers 2025IPL 2025 power hittersJos Buttler IPL formIPL fantasy cricket tips 2025Mitchell Marsh IPL 2025Aiden Markram IPL performanceKL Rahul IPL 2025 comebackVirat Kohli IPL StatsYashasvi Jaiswal IPL form 2025Shubman Gill IPL statsIPL 2025 best opening batsmenIPL 2025 top run scorers rankingIPL 2025 batting averagesIPL Orange Cap predictionsIPL 2025 fantasy football strategiesIPL performance analysis 2025T20 cricket top performers
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
IPL 2025
5 IPL Pairs With Most Century Partnerships: Shubman Gill-Sai Sudarshan Join Virat Kohli-Chris Gayle; Check Full List
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Top Run Scorers For MI, CSK, RCB, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, DC, GT - In Pics
camera icon8
title
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Has Interest Rate Reduced From 8.2% In April-June 2025? Check Deposit Limits, Withdrawals, Premature Closure & More
camera icon8
title
KL Rahul
8 Players With Most 50-Plus Scores In IPL: KL Rahul Enters Top 5, Surpasses AB de Villiers - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
food cravings
If You’re Craving Something Every Hour, These 7 Might Be Why
NEWS ON ONE CLICK