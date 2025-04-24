IPL 2025 Orange Cap Race: Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav Enters Top 3 - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2890378

Sai Sudharsan tops IPL 2025’s Orange Cap standings with 417 runs at a 152.19 strike rate, edging Nicholas Pooran, whose explosive 204.89 rate secures second place. Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav leaps into third, averaging 62.17 after his comeback. Jos Buttler’s 71.20 average anchors Rajasthan, while Mitchell Marsh bolsters Delhi with a 160.75 strike rate. Aiden Markram’s steady 326 runs keep Sunrisers in contention. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, both averaging above 64, provide stability for Lucknow and RCB. Young gun Yashasvi Jaiswal and stylist Shubman Gill round out the top ten, keeping the Orange Cap race fiercely competitive.