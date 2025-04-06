Advertisement
IPL 2025 Orange Cap Race: Nicholas Pooran To Jos Buttler - Top 10 Run Scorers Of Indian Premier League So Far

The race for the Orange Cap in IPL 2025 is heating up with explosive performances from some of the most dynamic batters in the league. Leading the charts currently is Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran. Scroll down to check top 10 batsman in the league so far. 

Updated:Apr 06, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 201 Runs

1/10
Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 201 Runs

Pooran has been explosive this season, dominating with power-hitting and anchoring the LSG middle-order.

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 186 Runs

2/10
Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 186 Runs

Sai Sudharsan’s consistency and composure at the top have been vital for GT’s strong starts.

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 184 Runs

3/10
Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 184 Runs

Mitch Marsh has been in red-hot form, playing impactful knocks for LSG with aggressive intent.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 171 Runs

4/10
Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 171 Runs

SKY’s unorthodox stroke play and calm finishing have helped MI build big totals.

Jos Buttler (GT) - 166 Runs

5/10
Jos Buttler (GT) - 166 Runs

Jos Buttler has delivered strong performances at the top, combining elegance with power.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) - 159 Runs

6/10
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) - 159 Runs

Shreyas Iyer has been consistent with the bat this year, scoring two fifties. His sublime unbeaten knock of 97 is one of the finest innings of the season.

Travis Head (SRH) - 140 Runs

7/10
Travis Head (SRH) - 140 Runs

Travis Head has been explosive in the powerplay, giving SRH quick starts but is unable to turn them into big ones. 

Sanju Samson (RR) - 137 Runs

8/10
Sanju Samson (RR) - 137 Runs

Sanju Samson's ability to anchor the innings while maintaining the tempo remains vital for RR.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR) - 128 Runs

9/10
Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR) - 128 Runs

Youngster Angkrish is making his presence felt with mature innings in key moments.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 125 Runs

10/10
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 125 Runs

Heinrich Klaasen's brutal hitting in the death overs has made him SRH’s finisher-in-chief, but he hasn’t been able to win games for them this year.

