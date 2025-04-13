IPL 2025 Orange Cap Race: Nicholas Pooran To Sai Sudarshan - Top 10 Run Scorers Of Indian Premier League So Far
As IPL 2025 heats up, the battle for the prestigious Orange Cap awarded to the tournament's leading run-scorer is becoming increasingly competitive. Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants currently tops the list, with Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan not far behind. Here's a glance at the top performers so far:
Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 349 Runs
Pooran has been a powerhouse for Lucknow Super Giants, scoring at a stunning strike rate of 215.43. His ability to finish games and hit big in the death overs has made him the Orange Cap holder with 26 fours and 31 sixes already in just six matches.
Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 329 Runs
The young Gujarat Titans batter has shown exceptional consistency with an average of 54.83. His calm temperament and ability to anchor the innings have been key, and he’s already notched up 31 fours this season.
Mitchell Marsh (LSG) – 265 Runs
Marsh has brought explosive intent to the top order of LSG, striking at 180.27. His aggressive approach has helped LSG set big targets, and his form has been pivotal in their great IPL run.
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) – 250 Runs
Iyer has returned to top form for Punjab Kings, boasting an incredible average of 83.33 and a strike rate above 200. His fluent strokeplay has added much-needed stability to PBKS middle order.
Jos Buttler (GT) – 218 Runs
The Englishman has had a steady season so far, delivering vital contributions at the top for Gujarat Titans. His strike rate of 157.97 and 21 boundaries highlight his importance as a match-winner.
Travis Head (SRH) – 214 Runs
Head has taken the IPL by storm with his aggressive strokeplay. Batting with a strike rate of 186.09, he has consistently given Sunrisers Hyderabad blazing starts in the powerplay.
Shubman Gill (GT) – 208 Runs
Gill has quietly piled on runs with grace and timing, anchoring Gujarat’s top order. His 41.60 average and composed approach have made him a reliable presence at the crease.
Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) – 204 Runs
Rahane’s IPL resurgence continues, as he maintains a strike rate of 154.55. His experience and ability to pace an innings have added value to KKR's top order.
Aiden Markram (LSG) – 202 Runs
Markram has played a brilliant role in LSG’s top order, with an average of 33.67 and strike rate above 150. His versatility allows him to adapt to different match situations effectively.
Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – 199 Runs
Despite MI’s struggles, SKY has lit up the tournament with his unorthodox flair. Scoring at 150.76, his 360-degree batting remains a joy to watch and key to MI’s turnaround hopes.
Trending Photos