Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2885749https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-orange-cap-race-nicholas-pooran-to-sai-sudarshan-top-10-run-scorers-of-indian-premier-league-so-far-2885749
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Orange Cap Race: Nicholas Pooran To Sai Sudarshan - Top 10 Run Scorers Of Indian Premier League So Far
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Orange Cap Race: Nicholas Pooran To Sai Sudarshan - Top 10 Run Scorers Of Indian Premier League So Far

As IPL 2025 heats up, the battle for the prestigious Orange Cap awarded to the tournament's leading run-scorer is becoming increasingly competitive. Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants currently tops the list, with Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan not far behind. Here's a glance at the top performers so far:

 

Updated:Apr 13, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 349 Runs

1/10
Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 349 Runs

Pooran has been a powerhouse for Lucknow Super Giants, scoring at a stunning strike rate of 215.43. His ability to finish games and hit big in the death overs has made him the Orange Cap holder with 26 fours and 31 sixes already in just six matches.

Follow Us

Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 329 Runs

2/10
Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 329 Runs

The young Gujarat Titans batter has shown exceptional consistency with an average of 54.83. His calm temperament and ability to anchor the innings have been key, and he’s already notched up 31 fours this season.

Follow Us

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) – 265 Runs

3/10
Mitchell Marsh (LSG) – 265 Runs

Marsh has brought explosive intent to the top order of LSG, striking at 180.27. His aggressive approach has helped LSG set big targets, and his form has been pivotal in their great IPL run.

Follow Us

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) – 250 Runs

4/10
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) – 250 Runs

Iyer has returned to top form for Punjab Kings, boasting an incredible average of 83.33 and a strike rate above 200. His fluent strokeplay has added much-needed stability to PBKS middle order.

Follow Us

Jos Buttler (GT) – 218 Runs

5/10
Jos Buttler (GT) – 218 Runs

The Englishman has had a steady season so far, delivering vital contributions at the top for Gujarat Titans. His strike rate of 157.97 and 21 boundaries highlight his importance as a match-winner.

Follow Us

Travis Head (SRH) – 214 Runs

6/10
Travis Head (SRH) – 214 Runs

Head has taken the IPL by storm with his aggressive strokeplay. Batting with a strike rate of 186.09, he has consistently given Sunrisers Hyderabad blazing starts in the powerplay.

Follow Us

Shubman Gill (GT) – 208 Runs

7/10
Shubman Gill (GT) – 208 Runs

Gill has quietly piled on runs with grace and timing, anchoring Gujarat’s top order. His 41.60 average and composed approach have made him a reliable presence at the crease.

Follow Us

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) – 204 Runs

8/10
Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) – 204 Runs

Rahane’s IPL resurgence continues, as he maintains a strike rate of 154.55. His experience and ability to pace an innings have added value to KKR's top order.

Follow Us

Aiden Markram (LSG) – 202 Runs

9/10
Aiden Markram (LSG) – 202 Runs

Markram has played a brilliant role in LSG’s top order, with an average of 33.67 and strike rate above 150. His versatility allows him to adapt to different match situations effectively.

Follow Us

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – 199 Runs

10/10
Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – 199 Runs

Despite MI’s struggles, SKY has lit up the tournament with his unorthodox flair. Scoring at 150.76, his 360-degree batting remains a joy to watch and key to MI’s turnaround hopes.

Follow Us
IPL 2025IPL Orange CapIndian Premier LeagueNicholas PooranPhil SaltSai SudarshanGTLSGMICSKSRHPBKSRCBRRKKRDC
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
RCB vs RR
RCB's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against Rajasthan Royals - Check In Pics
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 powerplay sixes
From Ajinkya Rahane To Yashasvi Jaiswal: Top 10 Players To Hit More Sixes Than Entire CSK In Powerplay In IPL 2025 - In Pics
camera icon7
title
healthy cooking
7 Healthier Alternatives to Your Usual Cooking Oil
camera icon7
title
7 Best Horror Movies
From Chhorii 2 To Pizza: 7 Spine-Chilling Horror Movies To Binge This Weekend
camera icon10
title
Top 10 Richest Women In The World
Top 10 Richest Women In The World In 2025; Only One Indian Billionaire Grab Spot In Forbes List
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK