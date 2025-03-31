Advertisement
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Orange Cap Race: Top 10 Run Scorers Of Indian Premier League So Far
IPL 2025 Orange Cap Race: Top 10 Run Scorers Of Indian Premier League So Far

As IPL 2025 progresses, several batters have made their mark with explosive performances. Here's a look at the top 10 run-scorers so far in the tournament:

Updated:Mar 31, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
Nicholas Pooran (LSG) – 145 Runs

1/10
Nicholas Pooran (LSG) – 145 Runs

The power-hitter from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leads the run charts with 145 runs in two innings at an impressive strike rate. His highest score of 75 came in a crucial match, showcasing his ability to finish games in style.

Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 137 Runs

2/10
Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 137 Runs

The Gujarat Titans (GT) young talent has been in great touch, scoring 137 runs in two innings. His composed knock of 74 helped stabilize the innings, proving his worth in GT’s top order.

Travis Head (SRH) - 136 Runs

3/10
Travis Head (SRH) - 136 Runs

Travis Head has been in attacking mode for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), accumulating 136 runs in three innings. His top score of 67 came at a blazing strike rate, ensuring quick runs in the powerplay.

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) – 124 Runs

4/10
Mitchell Marsh (LSG) – 124 Runs

The Australian all-rounder has been a key player for LSG, amassing 124 runs in two innings. His knock of 72 was a standout performance, proving his importance as the opener.

Aniket Verma (SRH) – 117 Runs

5/10
Aniket Verma (SRH) – 117 Runs

SRH’s uncapped sensation Aniket Verma has been a revelation, scoring 117 runs in three innings. His 74-run knock was instrumental in Sunrisers putting up a competitive total.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) – 116 Runs

6/10
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) – 116 Runs

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad continues his consistency, scoring 116 runs in three innings. His top score of 63 laid a solid foundation at the top for Chennai Super Kings.

Ishan Kishan (SRH) – 108 Runs

7/10
Ishan Kishan (SRH) – 108 Runs

Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 106 off 54 balls* remains the only century of the tournament so far. The SRH wicketkeeper-batter played a match-winning knock, showing his explosive batting at the top.

Dhruv Jurel (RR) – 106 Runs

8/10
Dhruv Jurel (RR) – 106 Runs

Rajasthan Royals’ youngster Dhruv Jurel has been impressive with 106 runs in three innings. His 70-run knock proved his ability to anchor an innings when needed.

Rachin Ravindra (CSK) – 106 Runs

9/10
Rachin Ravindra (CSK) – 106 Runs

CSK’s Rachin Ravindra has been a consistent contributor, scoring 106 runs in three innings. His unbeaten 65 showcased* his adaptability and ability to finish games under pressure.

Quinton de Kock (KKR) – 101 Runs

10/10
Quinton de Kock (KKR) – 101 Runs

KKR’s Quinton de Kock played a blistering 97 off 101 balls*, marking his dominance at the top. His ability to accelerate and anchor the innings makes him a key player for KKR.

IPL 2025IPL Orange CapIndian Premier LeagueNicholas PooranPhil SaltSai SudarshanGTLSGMICSKSRHPBKSRCBRRKKRDC
NEWS ON ONE CLICK