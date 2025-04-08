photoDetails

After RCB's big win over MI in IPL 2025, Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar stormed into the top 10 of the Orange Cap leaderboard. Kohli, with 164 runs at a 54.67 average, and Patidar, striking at 175.00, are driving RCB’s batting success. Nicholas Pooran leads the race with 201 runs at an explosive 218.48 strike rate, followed closely by Suryakumar Yadav and Sai Sudharsan. Mitchell Marsh, Jos Buttler, and Shreyas Iyer also impressed with aggressive, high-impact performances. Young talents like Tilak Varma and consistent finishers like Klaasen have rounded off a competitive top 10 in this season’s Orange Cap chase.