NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Orange Cap Race: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar Enter Top 10 After RCB's Win Over MI - In Pics
IPL 2025 Orange Cap Race: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar Enter Top 10 After RCB's Win Over MI - In Pics

After RCB's big win over MI in IPL 2025, Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar stormed into the top 10 of the Orange Cap leaderboard. Kohli, with 164 runs at a 54.67 average, and Patidar, striking at 175.00, are driving RCB’s batting success. Nicholas Pooran leads the race with 201 runs at an explosive 218.48 strike rate, followed closely by Suryakumar Yadav and Sai Sudharsan. Mitchell Marsh, Jos Buttler, and Shreyas Iyer also impressed with aggressive, high-impact performances. Young talents like Tilak Varma and consistent finishers like Klaasen have rounded off a competitive top 10 in this season’s Orange Cap chase.

Updated:Apr 08, 2025, 09:08 AM IST
1. Virat Kohli Enters Top 10 in IPL 2025 Orange Cap Standings

1. Virat Kohli Enters Top 10 in IPL 2025 Orange Cap Standings

With 164 runs at a solid average of 54.67, Virat Kohli continues to prove why he's RCB’s backbone, making a strong push for the Orange Cap this season.

2. Rajat Patidar's Blitz Lifts Him to No. 7 Spot

2. Rajat Patidar's Blitz Lifts Him to No. 7 Spot

Rajat Patidar has exploded onto the scene with 161 runs at a fiery strike rate of 175.00, providing RCB with explosive middle-order firepower.

3. Nicholas Pooran Dominates With 200+ Strike Rate

3. Nicholas Pooran Dominates With 200+ Strike Rate

Leading the Orange Cap chart, Nicholas Pooran has hammered 201 runs at a 218.48 strike rate—making him the most destructive finisher in IPL 2025 so far.

4. Suryakumar Yadav's Return Fuels Mumbai’s Charge

4. Suryakumar Yadav's Return Fuels Mumbai’s Charge

Suryakumar Yadav is back to his best, scoring 199 runs at 49.75 average, delivering match-defining knocks and reestablishing himself among the elite IPL batters.

5. Sai Sudharsan Quietly Impresses with Steady Consistency

5. Sai Sudharsan Quietly Impresses with Steady Consistency

Sai Sudharsan continues to shine for Gujarat Titans, scoring 191 runs in 4 matches—anchoring the top order with maturity and precision.

6. Mitchell Marsh Making Every Ball Count

6. Mitchell Marsh Making Every Ball Count

Mitchell Marsh has smashed 184 runs with a jaw-dropping 185.86 strike rate, cementing his role as one of IPL 2025’s top powerplay destroyers.

7. Jos Buttler’s Return to Form Boosts RR’s Campaign

7. Jos Buttler’s Return to Form Boosts RR’s Campaign

Jos Buttler is back in Orange Cap contention, scoring 166 runs at an average of 55.33, giving Rajasthan Royals a rock-solid opening foundation.

8. Shreyas Iyer's Strike Rate Turns Heads

8. Shreyas Iyer's Strike Rate Turns Heads

Shreyas Iyer’s 159 runs from 3 innings at a blistering 206.49 strike rate have added new dimensions to KKR’s middle-order explosiveness.

9. Klaasen Keeps the Middle Order Solid for SRH

9. Klaasen Keeps the Middle Order Solid for SRH

Heinrich Klaasen’s 152 runs at 168.89 strike rate provide SRH with much-needed depth and firepower in the death overs, keeping them in playoff contention.

 

10. Tilak Varma Rounds Off the Top 10 with Composure

10. Tilak Varma Rounds Off the Top 10 with Composure

Tilak Varma has quietly accumulated 151 runs, anchoring MI’s middle order with maturity, proving to be a reliable run-getter under pressure.

