IPL 2025 Orange Cap Race: Virat Kohli Tops Chart, Suryakumar Yadav At 2nd Spot - In Pics

The IPL 2025 Orange Cap race is heating up, with Virat Kohli leading the charts after scoring 443 runs in 10 matches. Suryakumar Yadav follows closely with explosive batting, while Sai Sudharsan impresses despite playing fewer games. Nicholas Pooran’s 200+ strike rate stands out, alongside solid performances from Mitchell Marsh and KL Rahul. Jos Buttler boasts the highest average, keeping his Orange Cap hopes alive. Rising stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Priyansh Arya continue to shine, while Aiden Markram provides middle-order stability. The race promises a thrilling finish as players battle for supremacy in IPL 2025.