IPL 2025 Orange Cap Race: Virat Kohli Tops Chart, Suryakumar Yadav At 2nd Spot - In Pics
The IPL 2025 Orange Cap race is heating up, with Virat Kohli leading the charts after scoring 443 runs in 10 matches. Suryakumar Yadav follows closely with explosive batting, while Sai Sudharsan impresses despite playing fewer games. Nicholas Pooran’s 200+ strike rate stands out, alongside solid performances from Mitchell Marsh and KL Rahul. Jos Buttler boasts the highest average, keeping his Orange Cap hopes alive. Rising stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Priyansh Arya continue to shine, while Aiden Markram provides middle-order stability. The race promises a thrilling finish as players battle for supremacy in IPL 2025.
1. Virat Kohli Dominates IPL 2025 With 443 Runs In 10 Matches
Virat Kohli leads the IPL 2025 most runs chart, showcasing elite consistency with an impressive 63.29 average and a steady 138.87 strike rate, keeping his Orange Cap dreams alive.
2. Suryakumar Yadav Closes In With Explosive 169+ Strike Rate
Suryakumar Yadav’s IPL 2025 campaign is electric, with 427 runs and a monstrous 169.44 strike rate, making him a major contender to dethrone Kohli soon.
3. Sai Sudharsan Stuns With Third-Highest Runs Despite Fewer Matches
Rising star Sai Sudharsan has amassed 417 runs from just 8 innings, showcasing one of the best batting averages in IPL 2025 at a stunning 152+ strike rate.
4. Nicholas Pooran’s Firepower Breaks Records With 200+ Strike Rate
Nicholas Pooran is redefining T20 batting in IPL 2025, smashing 404 runs at an unbelievable 203.02 strike rate — the highest among the Orange Cap top 5.
5. Mitchell Marsh Balances Power And Stability For His Franchise
Mitchell Marsh in IPL 2025 has been the backbone for his team, notching 378 crucial runs while maintaining a formidable strike rate of 158.82.
6. KL Rahul Silently Climbs Up With Classy 60+ Average
Often flying under the radar, KL Rahul’s IPL 2025 stats are pure gold — 364 runs at an elegant 60.67 average, crucial for his side's playoff push.
7. Jos Buttler's Red-Hot Form Makes Him A Dangerous Contender
Jos Buttler IPL 2025 form alert: He’s averaging a stunning 71.20, with a fiery 165+ strike rate, posing a serious late-season threat for the Orange Cap.
8. Yashasvi Jaiswal Delivers Yet Another Solid Season
Young gun Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his meteoric rise with 356 runs, proving why he's among the most exciting Indian talents in the IPL 2025 batting leaderboard.
9. Aiden Markram Anchors Middle Order With Grit
Despite intense competition, Aiden Markram’s contribution of 335 runs with a strike rate close to 150 ensures his team remains highly competitive this season.
10. Priyansh Arya’s Aggression Lights Up IPL 2025
Emerging sensation Priyansh Arya is taking IPL 2025 by storm, hammering 323 runs at a jaw-dropping 200+ strike rate — watch out for him in the final stages!
