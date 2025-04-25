IPL 2025 Orange Cap Race: Virat Kohli Virat Jumps From 8th To 2nd in IPL Orange Cap List - In Pics
In IPL 2025, the Orange Cap race is heating up with Sai Sudharsan leading the chart with 417 runs, closely followed by Virat Kohli, who has jumped from 8th to 2nd with 392 runs at an impressive average of 65.33. Nicholas Pooran boasts the highest strike rate (204.89), while consistent performers like Suryakumar Yadav, Jos Buttler, and KL Rahul are making strong impacts. Emerging stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill add depth to the top 10. As the tournament enters its crucial phase, expect intense competition, high-scoring encounters, and frequent leaderboard shake-ups in the race for the Orange Cap.
1. Sai Sudharsan – Leading the Orange Cap Race With Calm and Class
With 417 runs in 8 matches at a solid average of 52.12, Sai Sudharsan is dominating the charts, combining consistency and technique to emerge as a breakout star in IPL 2025.
2. Virat Kohli – From 8th to 2nd, the King Is Back With a Bang
Kohli has smashed 392 runs in 9 innings at 65.33, proving doubters wrong and becoming a strong Orange Cap contender with his signature controlled aggression and flawless timing.
3. Nicholas Pooran – IPL 2025’s Most Explosive Batter So Far
Pooran’s 377 runs at a blazing 204.89 strike rate make him the most dangerous finisher this season, redefining power-hitting in the middle order.
4. Suryakumar Yadav – The 360-Degree Maestro Is Back in Business
SKY is back to his best with 373 runs at a 62.17 average and a 166+ strike rate, thrilling fans with unorthodox shots and pure class under pressure.
5. Jos Buttler – The English Opener Setting IPL Powerplays on Fire
Buttler has racked up 356 runs in just 8 games at a stunning 71.20 average, dominating bowlers early and anchoring Rajasthan’s batting with fearless strokeplay.
6. Yashasvi Jaiswal – Aggressive Starts With Intent and Impact
Jaiswal’s 356 runs include multiple attacking cameos, maintaining a 148.95 strike rate and providing Rajasthan with explosive powerplay momentum in IPL 2025.
7. Mitchell Marsh – Australia’s T20 Specialist Delivering Big for Delhi
Marsh has been quietly consistent, scoring 344 runs with a strike rate over 160, making him a key pillar in Delhi’s middle-order resurgence this season.
8. Aiden Markram – Anchoring the Innings With Power and Purpose
Markram’s 326 runs at 150.93 SR show his ability to accelerate when needed, balancing composure and explosiveness for Sunrisers Hyderabad in crunch games.
9. KL Rahul – High Average in Fewer Matches Keeps Him in the Hunt
Despite playing just 7 games, KL has amassed 323 runs at a 64.60 average, showing signs of his vintage form and tactical batting in the middle overs.
10. Shubman Gill – Elegant Strokeplay With the Promise of More to Come
Gill rounds off the top 10 with 305 runs, mixing elegance with aggression and hinting at a strong second-half surge as Gujarat Titans chase playoff glory.
