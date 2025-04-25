IPL 2025 Orange Cap Race: Virat Kohli Virat Jumps From 8th To 2nd in IPL Orange Cap List - In Pics

photoDetails

In IPL 2025, the Orange Cap race is heating up with Sai Sudharsan leading the chart with 417 runs, closely followed by Virat Kohli, who has jumped from 8th to 2nd with 392 runs at an impressive average of 65.33. Nicholas Pooran boasts the highest strike rate (204.89), while consistent performers like Suryakumar Yadav, Jos Buttler, and KL Rahul are making strong impacts. Emerging stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill add depth to the top 10. As the tournament enters its crucial phase, expect intense competition, high-scoring encounters, and frequent leaderboard shake-ups in the race for the Orange Cap.