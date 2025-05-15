Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2901232https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-orange-cap-race-who-is-highest-run-scorer-ahead-of-restart-in-pics-2901232
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Orange Cap: Top Run-Scorers Ahead of Restart – Who’s Leading the Race? [In Pics]
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Orange Cap: Top Run-Scorers Ahead of Restart – Who’s Leading the Race? [In Pics]

The IPL 2025 Orange Cap race is fiercely competitive, led by Suryakumar Yadav with 510 runs and a 170.57 strike rate. Close contenders include Sai Sudharsan (509 runs), Shubman Gill (508), and Virat Kohli (505), all showcasing consistency and flair. Jos Buttler impresses with the highest average (71.43), while Prabhsimran Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal provide crucial momentum for their teams. Priyansh Arya and Nicholas Pooran stand out as explosive finishers with strike rates nearing 200. Shreyas Iyer’s comeback adds strength to KKR’s lineup. This dynamic batting display shapes IPL 2025’s thrilling chase for the top scorer title and playoff positioning.

Updated:May 15, 2025, 02:05 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Suryakumar Yadav Sets the Pace with Unmatched Consistency

1/11
1. Suryakumar Yadav Sets the Pace with Unmatched Consistency

With 510 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 170.57, SKY is not just leading the Orange Cap race—he's redefining T20 batting efficiency in IPL 2025.

Follow Us

2. Sai Sudharsan’s Breakout Season Keeps Gujarat Titans in Contention

2/11
2. Sai Sudharsan’s Breakout Season Keeps Gujarat Titans in Contention

Scoring 509 runs with 56 boundaries, Sudharsan’s aggressive yet composed innings have become the backbone of GT's batting strategy this season.

Follow Us

3. Shubman Gill’s Anchor Role Delivers Results Yet Again

3/11
3. Shubman Gill’s Anchor Role Delivers Results Yet Again

Gill’s elegant stroke play and 50.80 average offer both stability and fireworks, making him a reliable pick for fantasy cricket teams and a key IPL performer.

Follow Us

4. Kohli’s Form in IPL 2025 Silences Critics Once More

4/11
4. Kohli’s Form in IPL 2025 Silences Critics Once More

With 505 runs at 63.13, Virat Kohli’s sublime touch proves he's still the King of consistency. Expect this run-machine to heat up the playoffs.

Follow Us

5. Jos Buttler: The Game-Changer Every Franchise Dreams Of

5/11
5. Jos Buttler: The Game-Changer Every Franchise Dreams Of

Buttler boasts the best average (71.43) among top scorers, proving his match-winning credentials for RR and fantasy team managers alike.

Follow Us

6. Prabhsimran Singh: The Dark Horse in Punjab’s Line-up

6/11
6. Prabhsimran Singh: The Dark Horse in Punjab’s Line-up

With a 170+ strike rate and 487 runs, Prabhsimran’s fearless approach has added unexpected firepower to PBKS’s playoff hopes.

Follow Us

7. Jaiswal’s Flair Keeps Rajasthan Royals in the Top Four Mix

7/11
7. Jaiswal’s Flair Keeps Rajasthan Royals in the Top Four Mix

Yashasvi’s 473 runs blend aggression and maturity, and his left-handed dominance continues to give RR crucial early momentum in powerplays.

Follow Us

8. Priyansh Arya: The Underrated Power-Hitter Everyone’s Talking About

8/11
8. Priyansh Arya: The Underrated Power-Hitter Everyone’s Talking About

Striking at 194.86 with 28 sixes, Arya has emerged as IPL 2025’s most explosive finisher—an X-factor no bowler wants to face at the death.

Follow Us

9. Nicholas Pooran's Strike Rate Blitz Electrifies the Middle Order

9/11
9. Nicholas Pooran's Strike Rate Blitz Electrifies the Middle Order

Pooran is rewriting finishing standards with a 200+ strike rate, making every delivery count and posing a serious threat to any bowling attack.

 

Follow Us

10. Shreyas Iyer Reclaims His Spot with a Stellar Comeback

10/11
10. Shreyas Iyer Reclaims His Spot with a Stellar Comeback

Back from injury, Iyer's 405 runs at 180.80 SR reflect a matured aggression that’s bolstering KKR’s playoff drive and Orange Cap ambitions.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
IPL 2025IPL 2025 Orange Cap racehighest run-scorer IPL 2025Suryakumar Yadav runs IPLSai Sudharsan batting statsShubman Gill IPL performanceVirat Kohli IPL 2025 formJos Buttler IPL averagePrabhsimran Singh IPL 2025 strike rateYashasvi Jaiswal IPL runsPriyansh Arya six-hitting IPLNicholas Pooran IPL finishingShreyas Iyer IPL comebackIPL 2025 top batsmenIPL Orange Cap leaderboardIPL 2025 batting highlightsIPL 2025 fantasy cricket picksbest IPL batsmen 2025IPL top scorers latestIPL 2025 player statsIPL highest sixes 2025IPL strike rate leadersIPL 2025 match analysisIPL run-scorer comparisonIPL 2025 player rankingsIPL batting form updatesfantasy IPL 2025 top picksIPL 2025 team strategiesIPL 2025 player performance reviewIPL 2025 cricket newsIPL 2025 live stats
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja Scripts History As ICC’s Longest No.1 All-Rounder: Here's Top 10 ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings
camera icon7
title
CBSE class 10 toppers list
Meet 15-Year-Old Aarav Malhotra Who Scored Perfect 100 In CBSE Class 10 Results; His Sixth Subject Was....
camera icon10
title
richest cricketers 2025
From Sachin Tendulkar To AB de Villiers: Top 10 Richest Cricketers In The World - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Cannes 2025
Cannes 2025: From Aishwarya Rai To Deepika Padukone, These Iconic Dresses Are Now Officially Banned Due To Newly Imposed Rules Prohibiting Nudity And ‘Voluminous’ Outfits
camera icon7
title
Operation Sindoor
7 Indian Weapons That Decimated Pakistan And Neutralised Enemy Drones, Missiles In Operation Sindoor
NEWS ON ONE CLICK