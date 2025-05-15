IPL 2025 Orange Cap: Top Run-Scorers Ahead of Restart – Who’s Leading the Race? [In Pics]

photoDetails

The IPL 2025 Orange Cap race is fiercely competitive, led by Suryakumar Yadav with 510 runs and a 170.57 strike rate. Close contenders include Sai Sudharsan (509 runs), Shubman Gill (508), and Virat Kohli (505), all showcasing consistency and flair. Jos Buttler impresses with the highest average (71.43), while Prabhsimran Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal provide crucial momentum for their teams. Priyansh Arya and Nicholas Pooran stand out as explosive finishers with strike rates nearing 200. Shreyas Iyer’s comeback adds strength to KKR’s lineup. This dynamic batting display shapes IPL 2025’s thrilling chase for the top scorer title and playoff positioning.