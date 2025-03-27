IPL 2025 Orange & Purple Cap Race: Top 10 Players Dominating Leaderboards - In Pics
As IPL 2025 heats up, the battle for the Orange Cap (most runs) and Purple Cap (most wickets) is already delivering thrilling performances. With power-packed knocks and game-changing spells, the race is wide open. From explosive batting displays to match-winning bowling performances, here are the 10 biggest takeaways from the latest standings in the world’s most exciting T20 league.
1. Ishan Kishan Sets the Pace with a Blazing Start
Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan tops the IPL 2025 Orange Cap race with a stunning 106 runs off 47 balls at a strike rate of 225.53, showing his explosive form early in the season.
2. Dhruv Jurel’s Consistency Boosts His Orange Cap Bid
Rajasthan Royals’ Dhruv Jurel has accumulated 103 runs in 2 matches with a solid average of 51.50 and a blistering 163.49 strike rate, proving his ability to anchor innings.
3. Quinton de Kock’s Unbeaten 101 Strengthens LSG’s Top Order
The South African wicketkeeper-batsman has started IPL 2025 in style, scoring 101 runs at an average of 101.00, playing a crucial role for Lucknow Super Giants.
4. Shreyas Iyer’s Power-Packed Knock Puts KKR in the Mix
KKR’s captain, Shreyas Iyer, hammered 97 runs at an astonishing 230.95 strike rate, making him a key contender in the Orange Cap race.
5. Sanju Samson and Nicholas Pooran Maintain Strong Strike Rates
Both Sanju Samson (79 runs, 164.58 SR) and Nicholas Pooran (75 runs, 250.00 SR) have showcased their aggressive intent, keeping Rajasthan Royals and LSG ahead.
6. Noor Ahmad Shines Bright with a 4-Wicket Haul
Gujarat Titans’ Noor Ahmad leads the IPL 2025 Purple Cap race, picking up 4 wickets for just 18 runs in his first outing, maintaining an incredible 4.50 bowling average.
7. Krunal Pandya & Khaleel Ahmed Deliver Key Breakthroughs
Both bowlers have grabbed 3 wickets each at an average of 9.67, proving their worth for LSG and DC with game-changing spells.
8. Sai Kishore’s Economical Bowling Keeps GT in Contention
With 3 wickets at 10.00 average, R Sai Kishore is Gujarat Titans’ silent weapon, maintaining pressure with his disciplined bowling.
9. Varun Chakaravarthy’s Impact Across Two Matches
KKR’s ace spinner has scalped 3 wickets in 2 games with a 20.00 average, continuing to trouble batters with his variations.
10. Mitchell Starc’s Speed and Accuracy Pay Off
KKR’s star pacer, Mitchell Starc, has started strong with 3 wickets at an average of 14.00, proving why he’s one of the most feared bowlers in T20 cricket.
Trending Photos