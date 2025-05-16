Advertisement
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Player Replacements List For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
IPL 2025 Player Replacements List For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics

IPL 2025 sees major player replacements across teams due to injuries, national duties, and personal reasons, with franchises bringing in fresh talent to maintain squad strength and competitiveness.

 

 

 

 

Updated:May 16, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
Lhuan-dre Pretorius & Nandre Burger - Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals were impacted by injuries to two players. Nitish Rana was replaced by young talent Lhuan-dre Pretorius, while pacer Sandeep Sharma made way for Nandre Burger. The Royals continue to blend youth and power to stay aggressive in their team setup.

 

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Corbin Bosch & Raghu Sharma - Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians were forced to make three changes due to injury. AM Ghazanfar, Lizaad Williams, and Vignesh Puthur were replaced by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Corbin Bosch, and Raghu Sharma, respectively. With these replacements, MI aims to solidify their bowling unit and maintain squad depth heading into the final phase.

 

Ravichandran Smaran & Harsh Dubey - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad saw a chain of injury-driven changes. Brydon Carse was replaced by Wiaan Mulder. Initially, Adam Zampa was replaced by Ravichandran Smaran, who later got injured and was replaced by Harsh Dubey. SRH had to adapt quickly, focusing on young Indian talent to stay competitive under pressure.

 

Chetan Sakariya - Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR made one significant change due to injury. Fast bowler Umran Malik was ruled out and replaced by left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya. The team looks to maintain their pace attack's intensity while adding variety to their bowling strategy.

 

Shardul Thakur & William O’Rourke - Lucknow Super Giants

LSG had two players sidelined by injury. Mohsin Khan was replaced by experienced Indian pacer Shardul Thakur, while Mayank Yadav was replaced by William O’Rourke. These moves aim to reinforce their bowling lineup as the team navigates through the later stages of the tournament.

 

Dewald Brevis, Urvi Patel & Ayush Mhatre - Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings have been hit by multiple injuries this season. Gurjapneet Singh and Vansh Bedi were both ruled out and replaced by Dewald Brevis and Urvil Patel, respectively. Additionally, star opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was replaced by Ayush Mhatre due to injury. These changes reflect CSK’s strategy of investing in young, dynamic replacements to maintain momentum.

 

Dasun Shanaka & Kusal Mendis - Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans had to make two replacements. Glenn Phillips was ruled out due to injury and replaced by Dasun Shanaka, bringing all-round value to the side. Jos Buttler was unavailable due to national commitments, and Kusal Mendis was brought in to fill the top-order void. The franchise continues to rely on international experience to stay competitive.

 

Mitchell Owen & Kyle Jamieson - Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings dealt with the loss of two key players. Glenn Maxwell, ruled out by injury, was replaced by Mitchell Owen. Similarly, Lockie Ferguson’s injury led to Kyle Jamieson’s inclusion. The team hopes these replacements will help strengthen their all-around and pace attack capabilities during a critical stretch of the tournament.

 

Sediqullah Atal & Mustafizur Rahman - Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals made crucial mid-season adjustments. Harry Brook, away on national duty, was replaced by Afghanistan’s rising talent Sediqullah Atal. Meanwhile, Jake Fraser-McGurk stepped away for personal reasons, and Mustafizur Rahman was called in to provide bowling depth. These changes ensure Delhi maintains a balance in both batting and bowling.

 

Mayank Agarwal - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB had one replacement this season, with Devdutt Padikkal ruled out due to injury. The team brought in seasoned opener Mayank Agarwal to fill the gap. His inclusion offers experience and composure at the top of the order, key assets as RCB looks to strengthen its playoff chances.

 

