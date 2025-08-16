IPL 2025 Players From CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Who Could Be Traded Before 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
The Indian Premier League (IPL) trade window is currently open and several high-profile players from the ten franchises are rumored to be potential trade candidates before the IPL 2026 auction. Several IPL stars like Sanju Samson, Ravichandran Ashwin and others have reportedly asked their respective teams - Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings - to release or trade them before the mini-auction.
Here's list of star players from all ten franchises who could be traded before the IPL 2026 auction:
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Captain Sanju Samson's relationship with Rajasthan Royals has not exactly been the way it used to be and he has decided to part ways with the franchise. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Sanju Samson has told Rajasthan Royals that he wants to be released ahead of the upcoming auction for IPL 2026 season.
The report added that Samson informed the RR management of his intention immediately after IPL 2025 ended. The Rajasthan Royals have already started to explore different franchises to trade Sanju before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
The veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is reportedly considering a move away from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before the IPL 2026 auction. He is said to have had discussions with CSK about his role and future. Notably, Ashwin, who was bought by CSK for ₹9.75 crore in the 2025 mega auction, played only nine of 14 matches. The right-arm spinner has publicly sought clarity from CSK about his role and if he doesn’t fit into their plans for IPL 2026, he is likely to be released or traded before the auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders are reportedly in advanced negotiations with Rajasthan Royals to acquire Sanju Samson via trade. KKR are considering trading Angkrish Raghuvanshi (valued at Rs 3 crore) and Ramandeep Singh (Rs 4 crore) in a deal for Samson, whose trade value is Rs 18 crore. The proposed deal would require KKR to pay a substantial cash amount to balance the trade. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Rs. 8.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, he didn't perform up to the expectations for RCB in the IPL 2025 season, scoring only 112 runs in 10 matches with an ordinary average of 16.00 and picked just two wickets.
Livingstone was dropped from RCB's playing XI in the middle of the tournament and was later recalled in place of injured Tim David during the knockouts. Given his ordinary performance during IPL 2025 season, RCB might consider releasing or trading Livingstone before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav was retained by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 11 crore before the IPL 2025 season. However, Mayank's performance in the IPL 2025 was severely limited due to injuries. He played only two matches for the LSG and picked two wickets during the season. The young pacer struggled with his consistency and fitness, which reflected in his high economy rate of 12.50.
Given his injury prone nature and high salary, LSG might consider releasing or trading Mayank before the IPL 2026 auction and look for another impactful fast bowler. (Pic credit: IANS)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a massive Rs. 11.40 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. However, Ishan has failed to perform up to the expectations in the IPL 2025 season. The 26-year-old Ishan started his IPL 2025 with a century against Rajasthan Royals. However, he failed to produce big knocks after that century, scoring 354 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2025 so far. Considering his high salary and low return, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might consider releasing or trading Ishan before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Glenn Maxwell was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs. 4.2 crore during the IPL mega auction. PBKS had high expectations from him but he had a disappointing season. The 36-year-old Maxwell scored only 48 runs and picked 4 wickets in seven matches of the IPL 2025 before getting ruled out of the tournament due to a broken finger.
It's not for the first that Maxwell has disappointed an IPL team with his performance. He has had only a few good seasons in the IPL so far. Given his disappointing performance, PBKS might consider releasing or trading Maxwell to free up funds and buy a more impactful performer during the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Mumbai Indians picked Deepak Chahar for Rs 9.25 crore in the 2025 mega auction. However, Chahar failed to deliver up to the expectations during the IPL 2025 season. He picked 11 wickets in 14 matches at a high economy of 9.17. Given his high salary and low return, Mumbai Indians might consider releasing or trading Deepak before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Kolkata Knight Riders are reportedly keen on getting India's wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul in a high-profile trade from Delhi Capitals, ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Rahul, who was bought for ₹14 crore by Delhi Capitals during the mega auction in Saudi Arabia, produced impactful performances for the team during IPL season. So, it will be interesting to see whether Delhi Capitals trade Rahul or not. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Gujarat Titans (GT)
As per reports, Lucknow Super Giants (LGS) approached Gujarat Titans for a potential trade involving Washington Sundar before the IPL 2026 auction. It will be interesting to see what GT does with a talented all-rounder like Sundar, who recently did well for India. (Pic Credit: IANS)
