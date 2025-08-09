IPL 2025 Players From CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Who Might Be Picked In India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025 - Check In Pics
Indian cricket team last played a T20I series in February 2025 and star players then represented their respective IPL franchises. They are now set to return to T20Is at the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which will be played from September 9 in the UAE. With no T20I series scheduled before Asia Cup 2025, the performance of players during the IPL 2025 performances will play a key role in team selection.
Here's list of IPL 2025 players from each team who could be picked in the India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Jitesh Sharma, who has been part of India's T20I setup in the past, played some crucial match-winning knocks for RCB in their title winning IPL 2025 campaign, scoring 261 runs in 11 innings at an average of 37.29 and a staggering strike rate of 176.3. After his impressive show at IPL, selectors could pick Jitesh as a backup wicketkeeper option or a finisher for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in UAE. On the other hand, Krunal Pandya can also be a back up all-rounder option after his impressive performance in IPL 2025 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab Kings captain, led from the front during IPL 2025 and took his team to the final, where they lost to RCB by 6 runs. He scored 604 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 175.07 during the IPL 2025 season, showcasing exceptional batting form. Apart from his IPL heroics, his superb performances in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on UAE pitches also make him a strong candidate for India’s T20I squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. On the other hand, Arshdeep Singh has been a consistent performer for India in T20Is as well for Punjab Kings in the last few years. Arshdeep, who was part of India’s 2024 T20 World Cup-winning team, is set to be picked in the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in UAE. (Pic credit: IANS)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Abhishek Sharma, who is known for his aggressive batting style, has done exceedingly well as an opener for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last few IPL seasons. Abhishek has also cemented his place as India opener in the last few T20I series and is set to be picked in India squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in UAE. On the other hand, Nitish Kumar Reddy's inclusion depends on recovery from the injury, which he suffered during the recently concluded England tour. (Pic credit: IANS)
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Suryakumar Yadav, who is the current T20I captain, is all set to lead India at the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. Suryakumar's Mumbai Indians teammates - Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma have been proven match-winners in IPL as well as in international cricket. All four players -- Suryakumar, Tilak, Hardik, Bumrah -- are all set to be picked in the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in UAE. (Pic credit: IANS)
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Sanju Samson, the current Rajasthan Royals skipper, has cemented his wicketkeeper-batter in the Indian T20 team in the last few series. Samson, who opens for India in the T20Is, is all set to be picked in the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in UAE. Another RR player Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is known for his destructive batting style in the T20 format, is also likely to be selected in the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025 as a reserve opener. (Pic credit: IANS)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders players Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy have been key members of India's T20I set up for the last few series. Rinku and Varun, who have been proven performers in IPL over the years, are all set to be picked in the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025. It will be interesting to see whether Harshit Rana, another KKR player, makes it to the squad or not. (Pic credit: IANS)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube, who is known for his power-hitting, particularly against spin, and his ability to contribute with the ball, has been a regular in India's T20I setup for quite some time. Shivam is likely to be picked in the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025 as a reserve all-rounder. Another CSK player Khaleel Ahmed, who produced impressive performance in IPL 2025, could be also in contention if India needs reliable pace options as backup. (Pic credit: IANS)
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Delhi Capitals players Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav who have been key members of the India's T20 team for quite sometime now, are all set to be picked in India squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the UAE. Meanwhile, KL Rahul, a senior DC player, is in contention for the wicketkeeper-batter role. Rahul is a versatile player and can bat anywhere. (Pic credit: IANS)
Gujarat Titans (GT)
Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj, who played for Gujarat Titans (GT), have been proven performers for India over the years. They are also in contention for selection in the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the UAE.
Other GT players Sai Sudharsan, Prasidh Krishna also would be in contention if certain players make them unavailable for Asia Cup. (Pic credit: IANS)
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who is known for his variations and ability to control the middle overs, has been part of India's T20I set-up for quite some time. His knack for picking wickets on slower pitches make him a strong candidate for selection in the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the UAE. (Pic credit: IANS)
