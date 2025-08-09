photoDetails

english

2943868

Indian cricket team last played a T20I series in February 2025 and star players then represented their respective IPL franchises. They are now set to return to T20Is at the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which will be played from September 9 in the UAE. With no T20I series scheduled before Asia Cup 2025, the performance of players during the IPL 2025 performances will play a key role in team selection.

Here's list of IPL 2025 players from each team who could be picked in the India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025: