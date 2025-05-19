IPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Scenario: How RCB, PBKS & GT Qualify For Playoffs After Delhi Capitals Defeat - In Pics
Gujarat Titans’ dominant win over Delhi Capitals confirmed their place in the IPL 2025 playoffs and simplified the qualification scenario. With GT, RCB, and PBKS securing spots, only one playoff berth remains. RCB continued their consistent run, while PBKS ended an 11-year playoff drought. Delhi Capitals now face an uphill task, needing two wins and favourable results. Mumbai Indians, with the best net run rate, are in a strong position to grab the final spot. LSG's chances are slim due to poor NRR. The MI vs DC clash on May 21 could be the virtual knockout for the last playoff place.
1. Gujarat Titans Dominate, Seal Top Spot in IPL 2025 Points Table
Gujarat Titans jumped to the No.1 position after a clinical 10-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, securing 18 points from 12 matches and confirming their third playoffs appearance in four seasons.
2. RCB Secure 5th Playoff Berth in 6 Seasons
Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched a playoff berth with 17 points, continuing their consistent performance in recent IPL editions and enhancing their reputation as perennial playoff contenders.
3. Punjab Kings End 11-Year Playoff Drought
PBKS finally returned to the IPL playoffs for the first time since 2014, reaching 17 points. Their long-awaited qualification adds emotional weight to IPL 2025’s thrilling narrative.
4. GT Victory Eliminates Complex Qualification Chaos
Had DC defeated GT, multiple 17-point scenarios could've emerged. GT’s win simplified the table, locking in RCB and PBKS, and restricting the race to just one open slot.
5. Delhi Capitals' Loss Makes Their Road Extremely Tough
Delhi Capitals, stuck at 13 points, now need to win both remaining matches and depend on other results to stand any chance of making the IPL 2025 playoffs.
6. MI vs DC on May 21 Is a Virtual Knockout
The high-stakes clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals could decide the fourth playoff qualifier, making it a must-watch showdown for IPL fans and fantasy league users.
7. MI Have Best Net Run Rate Advantage Among Playoff Hopefuls
With a tournament-best NRR of +1.156, Mumbai Indians can still qualify even with just one win—depending on how other fixtures involving DC and LSG unfold.
8. LSG Face Slim Mathematical Chance With Tough Conditions
Lucknow Super Giants can reach a maximum of 16 points, but their low net run rate (-0.469) makes qualification unlikely unless other contenders collapse dramatically.
9. Shreyas Iyer Creates IPL History as a Playoffs Captain
Shreyas Iyer became the first player to lead three different IPL franchises into the playoffs, adding another feather to his captaincy credentials this season.
10. Only One Playoff Spot Left – Who Will Take It?
With GT, RCB, and PBKS qualified, the final playoff spot will be a three-way contest among MI, DC, and LSG. Expect high-voltage cricket and last-over finishes.
Trending Photos