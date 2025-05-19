IPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Scenario: How RCB, PBKS & GT Qualify For Playoffs After Delhi Capitals Defeat - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2902833

Gujarat Titans’ dominant win over Delhi Capitals confirmed their place in the IPL 2025 playoffs and simplified the qualification scenario. With GT, RCB, and PBKS securing spots, only one playoff berth remains. RCB continued their consistent run, while PBKS ended an 11-year playoff drought. Delhi Capitals now face an uphill task, needing two wins and favourable results. Mumbai Indians, with the best net run rate, are in a strong position to grab the final spot. LSG's chances are slim due to poor NRR. The MI vs DC clash on May 21 could be the virtual knockout for the last playoff place.