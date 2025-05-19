IPL 2025 Playoff Scenarios: Can Delhi Capitals Still Qualify After Loss To Gujarat Titans?

photoDetails

Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2025 playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after a heavy defeat to Gujarat Titans. To stay in contention, DC must win their remaining two matches against Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, ideally by large margins to boost their Net Run Rate. However, qualification also depends on favorable results from other teams. With their playoff odds now below 20%, DC face a must-win clash against MI on May 21. The final game vs PBKS could decide their fate. While mathematically possible, Delhi’s path to the top four is extremely narrow and reliant on both performance and luck.