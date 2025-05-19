Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2902889https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-playoffs-scenario-explained-how-can-delhi-capitals-mumbai-indians-lucknow-super-giants-qualify-for-playoffs-2902889
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Playoffs Scenario Explained: How Can Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians & Lucknow Super Giants Qualify For Playoffs?
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Playoffs Scenario Explained: How Can Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians & Lucknow Super Giants Qualify For Playoffs?

With three teams — Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru — already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, the final spot is being contested by Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants. Mumbai are in pole position and can qualify directly with two wins. Delhi must win both their remaining games or risk elimination. Lucknow need to win all three remaining matches and hope for favorable results from other games. Net run rate could be a deciding factor if teams finish level on points. The DC vs MI clash on May 21 is likely to be crucial.

Updated:May 19, 2025, 07:52 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Mumbai Indians Hold the Edge in Playoff Race

1/11
1. Mumbai Indians Hold the Edge in Playoff Race

With two games remaining, Mumbai Indians control their fate. Wins in both fixtures will take them to 18 points and guarantee a playoff spot.

Follow Us

2. Delhi Capitals Still in the Race Despite Gujarat Defeat

2/11
2. Delhi Capitals Still in the Race Despite Gujarat Defeat

Delhi's crushing 10-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans hasn’t eliminated them yet, but they must now win both upcoming games to stay alive.

Follow Us

3. Mumbai’s Qualification Hinges on Beating Delhi

3/11
3. Mumbai’s Qualification Hinges on Beating Delhi

If Mumbai beat Delhi, they’re nearly assured of qualification, even with a potential loss in the final game against Punjab Kings.

Follow Us

4. Delhi Needs Wins and a Bit of Luck

4/11
4. Delhi Needs Wins and a Bit of Luck

If Delhi beat Mumbai but lose to Punjab, they’ll need both Mumbai and Lucknow to drop points to qualify with 15 points.

Follow Us

5. Lucknow Super Giants Must Win All Three Games

5/11
5. Lucknow Super Giants Must Win All Three Games

Lucknow need a perfect finish—beating SRH, Gujarat, and RCB—while also hoping other results fall their way to reach 16 points.

Follow Us

6. Net Run Rate Could Be the Ultimate Tiebreaker

6/11
6. Net Run Rate Could Be the Ultimate Tiebreaker

If teams finish tied on 16 points, net run rate will be decisive. Mumbai’s superior NRR could leave LSG needing dominant wins.

Follow Us

7. Gujarat, Punjab and Bengaluru Secure Playoff Berths Early

7/11
7. Gujarat, Punjab and Bengaluru Secure Playoff Berths Early

Gujarat, Punjab, and Bengaluru became the first three teams to qualify, showcasing consistent dominance by Game 60 of the season.

Follow Us

8. DC vs MI on May 21 Could Decide It All

8/11
8. DC vs MI on May 21 Could Decide It All

This midweek clash is shaping up to be a virtual knockout. The loser could find themselves out of playoff contention.

Follow Us

9. LSG's Fate Tied to Multiple Variables

9/11
9. LSG's Fate Tied to Multiple Variables

Even with three wins, Lucknow needs Delhi to beat Mumbai but lose to Punjab, and for MI to lose both games, to sneak in.

Follow Us

10. One of the Tightest IPL Playoff Races in Recent Years

10/11
10. One of the Tightest IPL Playoff Races in Recent Years

With major teams like CSK, KKR, and SRH out, the 2025 playoff race is wide open, showcasing one of the most dramatic finishes in IPL history.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
IPL 2025IPL 2025 Playoffs Scenariohow can Mumbai Indians qualify IPL 2025Delhi Capitals playoff chances 2025Lucknow Super Giants Qualification ScenarioIPL 2025 points table todayMI vs DC playoff deciderIPL 2025 last playoff spotwhich teams qualified for IPL 2025IPL 2025 qualification rulesIPL 2025 Net Run Rate calculatorIPL playoffs race 2025 explainedwho will qualify for IPL playoffs 2025IPL 2025 team standingsRCB IPL 2025 playoffsGujarat Titans playoff qualificationPBKS in IPL 2025 playoffsIPL 2025 playoff predictionsIPL playoff permutations 2025IPL 2025 must-win matchesMI DC LSG playoff raceIPL 2025 top four teamsIPL 2025 playoff qualification explainedDC vs MI IPL 2025 previewhow LSG can qualify IPL 2025IPL 2025 playoff contendersIPL 2025 eliminator scenariostrending IPL 2025 newsIPL playoff qualification scenario latestIPL 2025 playoff race breakdownwhich teams are out of IPL 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
KL Rahul
Fastest Indian Batters To Score 8000 T20 Runs: KL Rahul Surpasses Virat Kohli; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Bollywood actress bikini looks
From Zeenat Aman To Deepika Padukone: 7 Iconic Bollywood Bikini Moments To Inspire Your Summer Wardrobe
camera icon9
title
nuclear weapons
Complete List Of Countries With Nuclear Weapons
camera icon9
title
fermented drinks for anti-ageing
8 Fermented Drinks That Fight Ageing Naturally
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For May 19- 25: Avoid Exposure To Heat, Dust, And Pollution, Zodiacs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK