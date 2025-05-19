IPL 2025 Playoffs Scenario Explained: How Can Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians & Lucknow Super Giants Qualify For Playoffs?

photoDetails

With three teams — Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru — already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, the final spot is being contested by Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants. Mumbai are in pole position and can qualify directly with two wins. Delhi must win both their remaining games or risk elimination. Lucknow need to win all three remaining matches and hope for favorable results from other games. Net run rate could be a deciding factor if teams finish level on points. The DC vs MI clash on May 21 is likely to be crucial.