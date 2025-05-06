IPL 2025 Playoffs Scenarios For MI, RCB, KKR, LSG, PBKS, DC, GT CSK, SRH, RR All 10 Teams - In Pics
The Indian Premier League 2025 is entering its final and most intense phase, and the race for the playoff spots is as fierce as ever. With just a few league matches remaining, only three teams—Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been officially knocked out of contention. The rest are still in with a mathematical or realistic chance to finish in the top four. Here's how the playoff race looks for each of the 10 franchises:
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
The abandoned game against Delhi sealed SRH’s exit from the tournament. Despite a strong start, SRH couldn’t maintain consistency when it mattered most.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
A tough season for CSK has come to an end, with the defending champions failing to build momentum. Injuries and inconsistent performances saw them crash out.
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
RR became the first team to be knocked out. They failed to recover from a string of losses midway through the season and couldn’t mount a comeback.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Current Position: 11 points from 11 matches
KKR must win all their remaining three matches to reach 17 points. But even then, qualification isn’t guaranteed as NRR and the outcome of other games could determine their fate.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Current Position: 10 points from 11 matches
LSG are in a must-win situation. Winning their last three matches will take them to 16 points. But qualification is not assured, as NRR and other match results will also come into play.
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Current Position: 11 points from 11 matches
A washout against SRH dented DC’s progress. Rishabh Pant’s team must win at least two of their final three games to remain in the hunt. Like PBKS, they’ll also be keeping an eye on other results and NRR.
Gujarat Titans (GT)
GT have four matches left and need just two wins to make the playoffs. If they win three, they could also challenge for a top-two finish. Their fate is mostly in their own hands.
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Current Position: 14 points from 11 matches
Hardik Pandya’s MI are peaking at the right time with six consecutive wins. Two more wins from their remaining three games will seal their playoff berth. Even one win might be enough if their Net Run Rate (NRR) stays strong.
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Current Position: 15 points from 11 matches
PBKS can qualify for the playoffs with one win but two wins from the remaining three games will definetly secure a place in the playoffs. One win could still keep them in the race, but they’ll need a strong NRR and favourable results elsewhere.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Current Position: 16 points from 11 matches
RCB are in pole position and considered the strongest contender to seal a playoff berth. Led by Rajat Patidar, they need just one more win to virtually guarantee a spot in the top 4. Two wins in their last three matches will likely ensure a top-two finish.
