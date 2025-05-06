IPL 2025 Playoffs Scenarios For MI, RCB, KKR, LSG, PBKS, DC, GT CSK, SRH, RR All 10 Teams - In Pics

photoDetails

The Indian Premier League 2025 is entering its final and most intense phase, and the race for the playoff spots is as fierce as ever. With just a few league matches remaining, only three teams—Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been officially knocked out of contention. The rest are still in with a mathematical or realistic chance to finish in the top four. Here's how the playoff race looks for each of the 10 franchises: