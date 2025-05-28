IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule, Venue, Dates, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
1. IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule: Dates & Venues Confirmed
Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 29, 2025, in Chandigarh.
Eliminator: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians on May 30, 2025, Chandigarh.
Qualifier 2 & Final hosted at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
2. RCB Secures Second Spot With Record-Breaking Chase
RCB’s thrilling 6-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants sealed their place in Qualifier 1. Key performances by Jitesh Sharma (85*) and Virat Kohli (54) highlight their playoff readiness.
3. Punjab Kings Clinch Top Spot on Points Table
Punjab Kings finished first with 19 points, edging out RCB by net run rate. Their strong Indian core is a major advantage heading into the playoffs.
4. Gujarat Titans & Mumbai Indians Face-Off in Eliminator
GT (3rd place) vs MI (4th place) battle it out on May 30 in Chandigarh. This knockout match is crucial, with the winner advancing to Qualifier 2.
5. Player Unavailability Could Impact Team Dynamics
Big names like Jos Buttler (GT), Tim David (RCB), and Marco Jansen (PBKS) are sidelined, forcing strategic lineup changes. These absences may shift the playoff balance.
6. IPL 2025 Playoffs Format Explained: Who Qualifies & How?
Top 4 teams qualify for playoffs after 70 league matches. The top 2 meet in Qualifier 1, while 3rd and 4th clash in Eliminator. Winners progress, losers get another chance in Qualifier 2.
7. RCB’s Away Record & Bowling Attack Boost Confidence
RCB boasts a flawless away record this season (7/7 wins). With Josh Hazlewood’s likely return, their bowling attack looks strong for playoff challenges.
8. Gujarat Titans’ Dependence on Key Batsmen Raises Concerns
Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan carry GT’s batting weight. Jos Buttler’s absence leaves a significant void, with Kusal Mendis expected to fill the gap.
9. Mumbai Indians’ Depth Mitigates Player Absences
MI lost key players but have strong replacements like Jonny Bairstow and Charith Asalanka. Their flexible batting order and bowling depth keep them playoff contenders.
10. IPL Playoffs History: Most Successful Teams & Records
Chennai Super Kings lead with 12 playoff appearances, 17 wins in 26 matches, and 4 titles since 2010. Mumbai Indians follow closely with 5 IPL titles and the best finals record.
