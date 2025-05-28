IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule, Venue, Dates, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

photoDetails

The IPL 2025 playoffs feature Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians. Punjab Kings topped the league, facing RCB in Qualifier 1 on May 29 at Chandigarh. Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians clash in the Eliminator on May 30 at the same venue. The loser of Qualifier 1 and winner of the Eliminator will battle in Qualifier 2 on June 1, followed by the final on June 3 in Ahmedabad. Key player absences include Tim David (RCB), Jos Buttler (GT), and Marco Jansen (PBKS). Despite injuries, teams remain competitive, setting the stage for an exciting IPL finale.