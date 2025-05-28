IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule, Venue, Dates, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Advertisement
The IPL 2025 playoffs feature Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians. Punjab Kings topped the league, facing RCB in Qualifier 1 on May 29 at Chandigarh. Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians clash in the Eliminator on May 30 at the same venue. The loser of Qualifier 1 and winner of the Eliminator will battle in Qualifier 2 on June 1, followed by the final on June 3 in Ahmedabad. Key player absences include Tim David (RCB), Jos Buttler (GT), and Marco Jansen (PBKS). Despite injuries, teams remain competitive, setting the stage for an exciting IPL finale.

Updated:May 28, 2025, 09:50 AM IST
1. IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule: Dates & Venues Confirmed

1. IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule: Dates & Venues Confirmed

Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 29, 2025, in Chandigarh.

Eliminator: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians on May 30, 2025, Chandigarh.

Qualifier 2 & Final hosted at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

2. RCB Secures Second Spot With Record-Breaking Chase

2. RCB Secures Second Spot With Record-Breaking Chase

RCB’s thrilling 6-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants sealed their place in Qualifier 1. Key performances by Jitesh Sharma (85*) and Virat Kohli (54) highlight their playoff readiness.

3. Punjab Kings Clinch Top Spot on Points Table

3. Punjab Kings Clinch Top Spot on Points Table

Punjab Kings finished first with 19 points, edging out RCB by net run rate. Their strong Indian core is a major advantage heading into the playoffs.

 

4. Gujarat Titans & Mumbai Indians Face-Off in Eliminator

4. Gujarat Titans & Mumbai Indians Face-Off in Eliminator

GT (3rd place) vs MI (4th place) battle it out on May 30 in Chandigarh. This knockout match is crucial, with the winner advancing to Qualifier 2.

5. Player Unavailability Could Impact Team Dynamics

5. Player Unavailability Could Impact Team Dynamics

Big names like Jos Buttler (GT), Tim David (RCB), and Marco Jansen (PBKS) are sidelined, forcing strategic lineup changes. These absences may shift the playoff balance.

6. IPL 2025 Playoffs Format Explained: Who Qualifies & How?

6. IPL 2025 Playoffs Format Explained: Who Qualifies & How?

Top 4 teams qualify for playoffs after 70 league matches. The top 2 meet in Qualifier 1, while 3rd and 4th clash in Eliminator. Winners progress, losers get another chance in Qualifier 2.

7. RCB’s Away Record & Bowling Attack Boost Confidence

7. RCB’s Away Record & Bowling Attack Boost Confidence

RCB boasts a flawless away record this season (7/7 wins). With Josh Hazlewood’s likely return, their bowling attack looks strong for playoff challenges.

8. Gujarat Titans’ Dependence on Key Batsmen Raises Concerns

8. Gujarat Titans’ Dependence on Key Batsmen Raises Concerns

Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan carry GT’s batting weight. Jos Buttler’s absence leaves a significant void, with Kusal Mendis expected to fill the gap.

9. Mumbai Indians’ Depth Mitigates Player Absences

9. Mumbai Indians’ Depth Mitigates Player Absences

MI lost key players but have strong replacements like Jonny Bairstow and Charith Asalanka. Their flexible batting order and bowling depth keep them playoff contenders.

 

10. IPL Playoffs History: Most Successful Teams & Records

10. IPL Playoffs History: Most Successful Teams & Records

Chennai Super Kings lead with 12 playoff appearances, 17 wins in 26 matches, and 4 titles since 2010. Mumbai Indians follow closely with 5 IPL titles and the best finals record.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK