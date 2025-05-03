IPL 2025 Points Table After GT vs SRH: Who’s Rising, Who’s Falling – In Pics
The IPL 2025 points table shows a fierce mid‑season battle. The playoff battle is intense! Let’s check where each team stands after GT’s win over SRH.
Mumbai Indians (11 Matches, 14 Points, NRR: +1.274) - 1st
The five-time champions are back in form, topping the table with an excellent Net Run Rate (NRR). They've won 7 out of 11 matches, making a strong case for playoff qualification.
Gujarat Titans (10 Matches, 14 Points, NRR: +0.867) - 2nd
Tied on points with Mumbai but behind on NRR, the Titans have maintained consistency and remain serious contenders for a top-two finish.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (10 Matches, 14 Points, NRR: +0.521) - 3rd
Another team with 14 points but with the least favorable NRR among the trio. A few strong wins could boost their position significantly.
Punjab Kings (10 Matches, 13 Points, NRR: +0.199) - 4th
Just one point shy of the leaders, Punjab is quietly putting together a solid campaign. Their single no-result match could play a key role in the final standings.
Delhi Capitals (10 Matches, 12 Points, NRR: +0.362) - 5th
Still in contention with 6 wins, their positive NRR is a bonus. A win or two more will put them firmly in the playoff race.
Lucknow Super Giants (10 Matches, 10 Points, NRR: -0.325) - 6th
A 50% win record so far; they’ll need to improve their form and NRR to have a realistic shot at the top 4.
Kolkata Knight Riders (10 Matches, 9 Points, NRR: +0.271) - 7th
Outside the top 6 but with a slim chance. Winning all remaining games and improving their NRR is critical.
Rajasthan Royals (11 Matches, 6 Points, NRR: -0.780) - 8th
With only 3 wins and a poor NRR, Rajasthan is officially out of the playoff race.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (10 Matches, 6 Points, NRR: -1.192) - 9th
Another team that’s mathematically eliminated. Their campaign has been disappointing, with more losses than wins.
Chennai Super Kings (10 Matches, 4 Points, NRR: -1.211) - 10th
A rare off-season for CSK. Just 2 wins from 10 matches sees them exit early from the playoff picture.
Trending Photos