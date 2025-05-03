Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2894952https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-points-table-after-gt-vs-srh-who-s-rising-who-s-falling-in-pics-2894952
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Points Table After GT vs SRH: Who’s Rising, Who’s Falling – In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Points Table After GT vs SRH: Who’s Rising, Who’s Falling – In Pics

The IPL 2025 points table shows a fierce mid‑season battle. The playoff battle is intense! Let’s check where each team stands after GT’s win over SRH.

 

Updated:May 03, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Mumbai Indians (11 Matches, 14 Points, NRR: +1.274) - 1st

1/10
Mumbai Indians (11 Matches, 14 Points, NRR: +1.274) - 1st

The five-time champions are back in form, topping the table with an excellent Net Run Rate (NRR). They've won 7 out of 11 matches, making a strong case for playoff qualification.

 

Follow Us

Gujarat Titans (10 Matches, 14 Points, NRR: +0.867) - 2nd

2/10
Gujarat Titans (10 Matches, 14 Points, NRR: +0.867) - 2nd

Tied on points with Mumbai but behind on NRR, the Titans have maintained consistency and remain serious contenders for a top-two finish.

 

Follow Us

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (10 Matches, 14 Points, NRR: +0.521) - 3rd

3/10
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (10 Matches, 14 Points, NRR: +0.521) - 3rd

Another team with 14 points but with the least favorable NRR among the trio. A few strong wins could boost their position significantly.

 

Follow Us

Punjab Kings (10 Matches, 13 Points, NRR: +0.199) - 4th

4/10
Punjab Kings (10 Matches, 13 Points, NRR: +0.199) - 4th

Just one point shy of the leaders, Punjab is quietly putting together a solid campaign. Their single no-result match could play a key role in the final standings.

 

Follow Us

Delhi Capitals (10 Matches, 12 Points, NRR: +0.362) - 5th

5/10
Delhi Capitals (10 Matches, 12 Points, NRR: +0.362) - 5th

Still in contention with 6 wins, their positive NRR is a bonus. A win or two more will put them firmly in the playoff race.

 

Follow Us

Lucknow Super Giants (10 Matches, 10 Points, NRR: -0.325) - 6th

6/10
Lucknow Super Giants (10 Matches, 10 Points, NRR: -0.325) - 6th

A 50% win record so far; they’ll need to improve their form and NRR to have a realistic shot at the top 4.

 

Follow Us

Kolkata Knight Riders (10 Matches, 9 Points, NRR: +0.271) - 7th

7/10
Kolkata Knight Riders (10 Matches, 9 Points, NRR: +0.271) - 7th

Outside the top 6 but with a slim chance. Winning all remaining games and improving their NRR is critical.

 

Follow Us

Rajasthan Royals (11 Matches, 6 Points, NRR: -0.780) - 8th

8/10
Rajasthan Royals (11 Matches, 6 Points, NRR: -0.780) - 8th

With only 3 wins and a poor NRR, Rajasthan is officially out of the playoff race.

 

Follow Us

Sunrisers Hyderabad (10 Matches, 6 Points, NRR: -1.192) - 9th

9/10
Sunrisers Hyderabad (10 Matches, 6 Points, NRR: -1.192) - 9th

Another team that’s mathematically eliminated. Their campaign has been disappointing, with more losses than wins.

 

Follow Us

Chennai Super Kings (10 Matches, 4 Points, NRR: -1.211) - 10th

10/10
Chennai Super Kings (10 Matches, 4 Points, NRR: -1.211) - 10th

A rare off-season for CSK. Just 2 wins from 10 matches sees them exit early from the playoff picture.

 

Follow Us
IPL 2025IPL 2025 points tableIPL standingsIPL Team RankingsMumbai IndiansGujarat TitansRCB 2025Punjab KingsDelhi CapitalsLucknow Super GiantsKolkata Knight Ridersrajasthan royalsSunrisers HyderabadChennai Super KingsIPL playoff raceIPL Net Run RateIPL top teamsIPL latest updatesIndian Premier League 2025IPL Analysis
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Sai Sudharsan
Fastest Indian Batters To Score 2000 T20 Runs: Sai Sudharsan Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 02-05-2025 Suvarna Keralam SK-1 Bumper Rs.1 Crore Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Full Winners List Here
camera icon12
title
Chennai Super Kings
Deepak Hooda, Matheesha Pathirana OUT; Vansh Bedi, Nathan Ellis IN: CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against RCB
camera icon7
title
success story
Meet America’s Richest Person: With $342 Billion Combined Net Worth, Leaves Behind Zuckerberg And Bezos
camera icon6
title
Auto news
OVERPRICED Cars In India: Nissan X-Trail, Citroen C5 Aircross And Toyota...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK