IPL 2025 Points Table After KKR vs SRH Game - In Pics
With just a few matchdays gone, IPL 2025 is already delivering the drama fans crave—unexpected upsets, dominant wins, and early shifts in playoff momentum. As the competition intensifies, the IPL 2025 Points Table is beginning to separate the serious contenders from those struggling to find form. Whether you're tracking your team’s qualification chances, comparing Net Run Rates, or just looking for the most reliable breakdown of who’s rising and who’s falling, this guide delivers the 10 most important insights from the current standings. Packed with data-backed takeaways, it’s your go-to update on how the tournament is shaping up so far.
1. Punjab Kings Lead the IPL 2025 Table with a Perfect Start
Punjab Kings have won both opening games with a dominating Net Run Rate of +1.485, making them the early leaders and a strong contender for the top playoff spot.
2. Delhi Capitals Stay Unbeaten and Consistent
With 2 wins in 2 matches and a +1.320 NRR, Delhi Capitals have delivered composed performances, balancing top-order runs and effective bowling in key moments.
3. Five Teams Locked on Points, Net Run Rate Becomes Key
Punjab, Delhi, RCB, GT, and KKR are all tied at 4 points, but NRR is creating early separation. Expect sharp shifts as tight matches continue.
4. RCB Deliver Firepower but Need Consistency
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 2 out of 3 and sit strong with a +1.149 NRR, but tighter bowling and fewer collapses will be crucial to stay competitive.
5. Gujarat Titans Quietly Climbing the Table
Gujarat Titans have started solidly with 2 wins in 3 matches and a +0.807 NRR, showing balanced performances without relying heavily on big individual knocks.
6. KKR’s Mixed Form Keeps the Mid-Table Tight
Kolkata Knight Riders are 2-2 with a narrow +0.070 NRR, showing flashes of brilliance but lacking consistency in closing out matches under pressure.
7. Mumbai Indians Yet to Find Rhythm
Mumbai Indians have won only 1 of 3 games, and while their +0.309 NRR offers a slim advantage, their batting order needs to fire to avoid falling behind.
8. Lucknow Super Giants Falling Short in Execution
LSG sit at 1-2 with an NRR of -0.150, and despite glimpses of individual talent, they’ve struggled to convert starts into match-winning performances.
9. CSK’s Slow Start Raises Early Season Pressure
Chennai Super Kings have lost 2 of 3 games with a -0.771 NRR, putting pressure on their senior players to turn things around before the table slips away.
10. Sunrisers Hyderabad Slump to the Bottom
Sunrisers Hyderabad are 1-3 with the lowest NRR (-1.612) in the tournament. A playoff run now demands a complete tactical and batting revival in the upcoming fixtures.
