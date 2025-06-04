Advertisement
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Prize Money Breakdown: PBKS Runners-Up Bag Rs. 12.5 Crore, RCB, MI, GT Earnings Revealed - Check Full Prize Money Split In Pics
IPL 2025 Prize Money Breakdown: PBKS Runners-Up Bag Rs. 12.5 Crore, RCB, MI, GT Earnings Revealed - Check Full Prize Money Split In Pics

In a moment etched in IPL history, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ended their title drought by clinching their first-ever Indian Premier League trophy on Tuesday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Scroll down to know the prize breakdown for IPL 2025 teams.  

Updated:Jun 04, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): ₹20 crore (Winners)

1/10
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): ₹20 crore (Winners)

RCB finally ended their 18-year wait for the trophy and took home the biggest share of the prize pool after a thrilling final against Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings (PBKS): ₹12.5 crore (Runners-Up)

2/10
Punjab Kings (PBKS): ₹12.5 crore (Runners-Up)

Despite a spirited campaign and reaching their second-ever IPL final, PBKS had to settle for second place, earning ₹12.5 crore.

Mumbai Indians (MI): ₹7 crore (3rd Place)

3/10
Mumbai Indians (MI): ₹7 crore (3rd Place)

Mumbai Indians lost in Qualifier 2, securing third place and taking home ₹7 crore.

Gujarat Titans (GT): ₹6.5 crore (4th Place)

4/10
Gujarat Titans (GT): ₹6.5 crore (4th Place)

GT were knocked out in the Eliminator match but still earned a significant prize for making it to the playoffs.

Sai Sudharsan (Orange Cap): ₹10 lakh

5/10
Sai Sudharsan (Orange Cap): ₹10 lakh

The left-handed batter had a spectacular season, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 759 runs. His consistency and stroke play were pivotal for his team.

Prasidh Krishna (Purple Cap): ₹10 lakh

6/10
Prasidh Krishna (Purple Cap): ₹10 lakh

Returning from injury, Krishna emerged as the season’s top wicket-taker with 25 scalps. His pace and accuracy made a huge difference in crunch situations.

Mohammed Siraj (Most Dot Balls): ₹10 lakh

7/10
Mohammed Siraj (Most Dot Balls): ₹10 lakh

Siraj bowled the most dot balls throughout the tournament, building pressure in the powerplay and death overs, showcasing his control and discipline.

Suryakumar Yadav (Most Valuable Player): ₹15 lakh

8/10
Suryakumar Yadav (Most Valuable Player): ₹15 lakh

SKY dazzled yet again with impactful knocks, contributing heavily with the bat and in the field, earning him the MVP award.

Nicholas Pooran (Most Sixes): ₹10 lakh

9/10
Nicholas Pooran (Most Sixes): ₹10 lakh

Pooran cleared the ropes more times than any other player this season, earning the award for the most sixes in IPL 2025.

Kamindu Mendis (Best Catch Of The Season): ₹10 lakh

10/10
Kamindu Mendis (Best Catch Of The Season): ₹10 lakh

Mendis took a stunning boundary catch that turned the tide in a key match, earning him the award for the season’s best catch.

