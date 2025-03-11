Advertisement
IPL 2025 Probable Wicket-Keepers For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH All Teams - Check In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Probable Wicket-Keepers For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH All Teams - Check In Pics

With IPL 2025 approaching, teams are set with their probable wicket-keepers. RCB will rely on Phil Salt, while CSK sticks with MS Dhoni. GT, LSG, DC, RR, and SRH have strong keeping options too. Scroll down to check the probable wicket-keepers for all teams.

Updated:Mar 11, 2025, 10:58 AM IST
Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)

Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)

Sanju Samson continues to lead RR as their captain and wicket-keeper. His form and leadership will be vital for Rajasthan’s hopes in the tournament.

Ryan Rickelton (MI)

Ryan Rickelton (MI)

South African keeper Ryan Rickelton is MI’s new addition. His dependable glovework and ability to play anchor roles make him a key asset.

Rishabh Pant (LSG)

Rishabh Pant (LSG)

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive buy ever in history of IPL and now is the front runner to lead LSG this year. He is also the front runner for LSG's wicket keeping duty. 

Phil Salt (RCB)

Phil Salt (RCB)

RCB’s acquisition of Phil Salt adds a reliable wicket-keeper and a powerful top-order batsman. Salt’s aggressive style aligns with RCB’s dynamic approach.

MS Dhoni (CSK)

MS Dhoni (CSK)

The iconic MS Dhoni is set to continue as CSK’s trusted wicket-keeper. As the team’s talisman, his experience and leadership will once again anchor the franchise’s campaign.

KL Rahul (DC)

KL Rahul (DC)

In a marquee move, KL Rahul joins DC as their first-choice wicket-keeper. His adaptability and calmness at the crease will bolster the Capitals’ ambitions.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen retains his spot for SRH, following a stellar IPL 2024. His explosive batting and exceptional glovework make him a vital cog in the team.

Josh Inglis (PBKS)

Josh Inglis (PBKS)

PBKS adds Australian keeper Josh Inglis to their ranks. Known for his consistency in T20 cricket, Inglis strengthens their middle-order batting. He recently scored a match winning 100 against England in Champions Trophy 2025.

Quinton de Kock (KKR)

Quinton de Kock (KKR)

KKR’s acquisition of Quinton de Kock is a statement move. The South African brings vast experience and firepower at the top of the order, along with safe hands behind the stumps.

Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans)

Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans)

GT’s signing of Jos Buttler ensures an elite player both behind the stumps and at the top of the order. Buttler’s ability to dominate any bowling attack is unmatched.

