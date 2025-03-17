IPL 2025 Purple Cap Contenders For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics

4 / 10

Mumbai Indians bought New Zealand pacer Trent Boult for INR 12.50 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Boult, who is known for taking wickets in powerplay on a regular basis, will be a top contender for MI to win Purple Cap in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was another top contender for MI but he is likely to miss a few matches of IPL 2025 due to injury, which diminishes his chances.