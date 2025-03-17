IPL 2025 Purple Cap Contenders For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
1. Matheesha Pathirana (CSK)
Young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been a key performer for Chennai Super Kings in lPL in the last few seasons. Pathirana, who has a slingy action and bowls accurate yorkers, will be a top contender for CSK to win the Purple Cap in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
2. Mitchell Starc (Delhi Capitals)
With his accuracy and lethal pace, veteran Australia pacer Mitchell Starc will be a prime contender for Delhi Capitals to win Purple Cap in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Starc was signed by DC for Rs 11.75 crore in the IPL Mega auction and left-arm pacer will be crucial for team's success in the upcoming season.
3. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL mega auction. With years of IPL experience in his side, Bhuvneshwar will certainly be a prime contender for RCB to win Purple Cap in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
4. Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians)
Mumbai Indians bought New Zealand pacer Trent Boult for INR 12.50 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Boult, who is known for taking wickets in powerplay on a regular basis, will be a top contender for MI to win Purple Cap in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was another top contender for MI but he is likely to miss a few matches of IPL 2025 due to injury, which diminishes his chances.
5. Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans)
Mohammed Siraj was released by RCB ahead of the mega auction and Gujarat Titans showed faith in him and signed him for INR 12.25 crore. Siraj was also not picked in India's Champions Trophy squad. So, he will have a point to prove and is a top contender for GT to win Purple Cap in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
6. Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR)
Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy produced a brilliant performance for India in the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025, where he took nine wickets in just three matches. He will certainly be a top contender for KKR to win Purple Cap in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
7. Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)
Leg spinners have traditionally done well in IPL over the years and Ravi Bishnoi is also one of them. LSG showed faith in Bishnoi by retaining him before and he will be franchise's top contender to win Purple Cap in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
8. Mohammed Shami (SRH)
Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 10 crore in IPL mega auction. During the IPL 2025 season, Shami will be bowling in both powerplay and death overs for SRH, which makes him a sure shot contender to win Purple Cap in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
9. Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings)
Arshdeep Singh has been one of India's best bowlers in T20Is in the last few years. He has led Punjab Kings' bowling line-up for quite some time now and will be a top contender to win Purple Cap in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
10. Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)
Jofra Archer will be reuniting with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 season. Jofra who represented the Royals from 2018 to 2020, is back with the team after he was bought for a sum of INR 12.50 crores in the auction. Archer will be a top contender for Royals to win Purple Cap in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
