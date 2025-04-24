IPL 2025 Purple Cap Race: From Prasidh Krishna To Harshit Rana - In Pics

photoDetails

The IPL 2025 Purple Cap race is heating up, with top bowlers like Prasidh Krishna leading the charge with 16 wickets at an average of 14.12. Kuldeep Yadav follows closely with 12 wickets and an average of 17.33. Noor Ahmad, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, and Hardik Pandya have also been standout performers, each picking up 12 wickets. Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana are further solidifying their positions with consistent wickets. These bowlers are playing crucial roles in their teams, making the Purple Cap race highly competitive as the season progresses.