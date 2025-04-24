Advertisement
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Purple Cap Race: From Prasidh Krishna To Harshit Rana - In Pics
IPL 2025 Purple Cap Race: From Prasidh Krishna To Harshit Rana - In Pics

The IPL 2025 Purple Cap race is heating up, with top bowlers like Prasidh Krishna leading the charge with 16 wickets at an average of 14.12. Kuldeep Yadav follows closely with 12 wickets and an average of 17.33. Noor Ahmad, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, and Hardik Pandya have also been standout performers, each picking up 12 wickets. Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana are further solidifying their positions with consistent wickets. These bowlers are playing crucial roles in their teams, making the Purple Cap race highly competitive as the season progresses.

Updated:Apr 24, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
1. Prasidh Krishna Leads the Charge

1. Prasidh Krishna Leads the Charge

With 16 wickets in 8 matches, Prasidh Krishna is dominating the IPL 2025 Purple Cap race, maintaining an impressive average of 14.12. His economy of 7.67 makes him a standout bowler.

2. Kuldeep Yadav's Consistency Shines

2. Kuldeep Yadav's Consistency Shines

Kuldeep Yadav has been a key player, picking up 12 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 17.33. His ability to control the game with spin makes him a valuable asset.

3. Noor Ahmad's Impressive Economy Rate

3. Noor Ahmad's Impressive Economy Rate

Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad is proving his mettle with 12 wickets in 8 matches. His economy rate of 7.31 highlights his knack for keeping runs in check while taking crucial wickets.

4. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore’s Silent Dominance

4. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore's Silent Dominance

Sai Kishore has been exceptional with 12 wickets at an average of 16.33. His economy rate of 8.14 has helped his team stay in the game during key moments.

5. Josh Hazlewood’s Dependable Performance

5. Josh Hazlewood's Dependable Performance

Hazlewood has taken 12 wickets in 8 matches at a solid average of 20.17. Known for his disciplined line and length, he consistently delivers when his team needs him the most.

6. Mohammed Siraj’s Strong Showing

6. Mohammed Siraj's Strong Showing

Siraj, with 12 wickets in 8 matches and an average of 23.58, is contributing effectively, although his economy rate of 8.48 suggests room for improvement in the coming games.

7. Hardik Pandya's All-Round Impact

7. Hardik Pandya's All-Round Impact

Hardik Pandya has been a game-changer with 12 wickets in 8 matches, boasting an impressive average of 18.92. His versatility with both bat and ball makes him a lethal player.

8. Shardul Thakur: Bowling with Fire

8. Shardul Thakur: Bowling with Fire

Shardul Thakur’s 12 wickets in 9 matches come at an average of 28.00. Despite a higher average, his aggressive approach keeps him in the mix for the Purple Cap.

9. Arshdeep Singh's Solid Contributions

9. Arshdeep Singh's Solid Contributions

Arshdeep Singh has been steady with 11 wickets in 8 matches. With an average of 22.73, his ability to bowl under pressure is vital for his team’s success in the tournament.

 

10. Harshit Rana: Rising Star

10. Harshit Rana: Rising Star

Harshit Rana, with 11 wickets in 8 matches, has been a revelation. His impressive average of 22.55 and economy rate of 8.30 indicate his potential to take the Purple Cap race to the next level.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK