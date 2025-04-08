IPL 2025 Purple Cap Race: Hardik Pandya Joint Highest-Wicket Taker, Krunal Pandya Enters Top 10 - In Pics
The IPL 2025 Purple Cap race is heating up with standout performances from both seasoned stars and rising talents. Noor Ahmad and Hardik Pandya lead the charts with 10 wickets each, showcasing the impact of spin and pace in the tournament. Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Siraj, and Khaleel Ahmed follow closely, delivering consistent match-winning spells. Krunal Pandya enters the top 10, underlining his growing influence with the ball. With multiple bowlers in close contention and several explosive spells already witnessed, the Purple Cap leaderboard promises thrilling twists as the league progresses. Stay tuned for more bowling brilliance.
1. Noor Ahmad – Gujarat Titans’ Trump Card in Spin
Noor Ahmad leads the IPL 2025 Purple Cap standings with 10 wickets in 4 games, proving how mystery spin is redefining T20 bowling strategies this season.
2. Hardik Pandya – Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker, All-Round Brilliance
Hardik Pandya’s 10 wickets in 4 matches highlight his resurgence as a strike bowler, making him a genuine threat in both powerplay and death overs.
3. Mohammed Siraj – RCB’s Pace Spearhead Returns in Top Form
Mohammed Siraj’s 9 wickets at a sharp 13.78 average shows he's nailing the hard lengths and thriving under pressure for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
4. Mitchell Starc – Aussie Firepower Wreaking Havoc Early
With 9 wickets in just 3 matches, Mitchell Starc has the best bowling average (11.56) among the top contenders—setting the pace for Kolkata Knight Riders.
5. R Sai Kishore – Left-Arm Spin Rising Again in IPL 2025
Sai Kishore’s 8 wickets with an excellent economy prove how classical left-arm orthodox bowling remains lethal in T20 cricket when used tactically.
6. Khaleel Ahmed – Delhi’s Powerplay Weapon Strikes Gold
Khaleel Ahmed’s early breakthroughs have earned him 8 wickets already, reinforcing his role as Delhi Capitals’ go-to bowler in the first six overs.
7. Josh Hazlewood – Silent Assassin for Chennai Super Kings
Hazlewood continues to deliver tight spells with 8 wickets and a calm presence that anchors CSK’s bowling attack in crunch moments.
8. Shardul Thakur – Mr. Breakthrough’s Match-Winning Punch
Shardul Thakur’s knack for picking up key wickets at crucial junctures has fetched him 7 scalps, including a standout 4-wicket haul for Delhi Capitals.
9. Krunal Pandya – All-Rounder Who’s Now a Bowling Force
With 7 wickets in 4 matches, Krunal Pandya’s left-arm spin and clever variations are turning him into one of Lucknow’s most reliable match-winners.
10. Kuldeep Yadav – Spin Wizard Keeps it Tight and Deadly
Kuldeep Yadav’s 6 wickets in 3 games at a stellar 12.00 average confirm his reputation as one of the most economical and attacking spinners this season.
