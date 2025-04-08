Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2883175https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-purple-cap-race-hardik-pandya-joint-highest-wicket-taker-krunal-pandya-enters-top-10-in-pics-2883175
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Purple Cap Race: Hardik Pandya Joint Highest-Wicket Taker, Krunal Pandya Enters Top 10 - In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Purple Cap Race: Hardik Pandya Joint Highest-Wicket Taker, Krunal Pandya Enters Top 10 - In Pics

The IPL 2025 Purple Cap race is heating up with standout performances from both seasoned stars and rising talents. Noor Ahmad and Hardik Pandya lead the charts with 10 wickets each, showcasing the impact of spin and pace in the tournament. Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Siraj, and Khaleel Ahmed follow closely, delivering consistent match-winning spells. Krunal Pandya enters the top 10, underlining his growing influence with the ball. With multiple bowlers in close contention and several explosive spells already witnessed, the Purple Cap leaderboard promises thrilling twists as the league progresses. Stay tuned for more bowling brilliance.

Updated:Apr 08, 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Noor Ahmad – Gujarat Titans’ Trump Card in Spin

1/11
1. Noor Ahmad – Gujarat Titans’ Trump Card in Spin

Noor Ahmad leads the IPL 2025 Purple Cap standings with 10 wickets in 4 games, proving how mystery spin is redefining T20 bowling strategies this season.

Follow Us

2. Hardik Pandya – Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker, All-Round Brilliance

2/11
2. Hardik Pandya – Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker, All-Round Brilliance

Hardik Pandya’s 10 wickets in 4 matches highlight his resurgence as a strike bowler, making him a genuine threat in both powerplay and death overs.

Follow Us

3. Mohammed Siraj – RCB’s Pace Spearhead Returns in Top Form

3/11
3. Mohammed Siraj – RCB’s Pace Spearhead Returns in Top Form

Mohammed Siraj’s 9 wickets at a sharp 13.78 average shows he's nailing the hard lengths and thriving under pressure for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Follow Us

4. Mitchell Starc – Aussie Firepower Wreaking Havoc Early

4/11
4. Mitchell Starc – Aussie Firepower Wreaking Havoc Early

With 9 wickets in just 3 matches, Mitchell Starc has the best bowling average (11.56) among the top contenders—setting the pace for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Follow Us

5. R Sai Kishore – Left-Arm Spin Rising Again in IPL 2025

5/11
5. R Sai Kishore – Left-Arm Spin Rising Again in IPL 2025

Sai Kishore’s 8 wickets with an excellent economy prove how classical left-arm orthodox bowling remains lethal in T20 cricket when used tactically.

Follow Us

6. Khaleel Ahmed – Delhi’s Powerplay Weapon Strikes Gold

6/11
6. Khaleel Ahmed – Delhi’s Powerplay Weapon Strikes Gold

Khaleel Ahmed’s early breakthroughs have earned him 8 wickets already, reinforcing his role as Delhi Capitals’ go-to bowler in the first six overs.

Follow Us

7. Josh Hazlewood – Silent Assassin for Chennai Super Kings

7/11
7. Josh Hazlewood – Silent Assassin for Chennai Super Kings

Hazlewood continues to deliver tight spells with 8 wickets and a calm presence that anchors CSK’s bowling attack in crunch moments.

Follow Us

8. Shardul Thakur – Mr. Breakthrough’s Match-Winning Punch

8/11
8. Shardul Thakur – Mr. Breakthrough’s Match-Winning Punch

Shardul Thakur’s knack for picking up key wickets at crucial junctures has fetched him 7 scalps, including a standout 4-wicket haul for Delhi Capitals.

Follow Us

9. Krunal Pandya – All-Rounder Who’s Now a Bowling Force

9/11
9. Krunal Pandya – All-Rounder Who’s Now a Bowling Force

With 7 wickets in 4 matches, Krunal Pandya’s left-arm spin and clever variations are turning him into one of Lucknow’s most reliable match-winners.

 

Follow Us

10. Kuldeep Yadav – Spin Wizard Keeps it Tight and Deadly

10/11
10. Kuldeep Yadav – Spin Wizard Keeps it Tight and Deadly

Kuldeep Yadav’s 6 wickets in 3 games at a stellar 12.00 average confirm his reputation as one of the most economical and attacking spinners this season.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
IPL 2025IPL 2025 Purple Cap raceIPL 2025 most wicketsHardik Pandya bowling statsNoor Ahmad IPL 2025 performancetop wicket-takers in IPL 2025IPL 2025 Purple Cap leaderboardMitchell Starc wickets IPL 2025Mohammed Siraj bowling averageIPL 2025 bowling statsKrunal Pandya top 10 bowlersIPL 2025 best bowlersIPL Purple Cap contenderswho will win Purple Cap 2025current IPL Purple Cap holderIPL 2025 player rankingsPurple Cap after today’s matchIPL 2025 bowling performancetop bowlers IPL 2025 so farhighest wicket taker IPL 2025IPL 2025 Purple Cap latest updateShardul Thakur 4 wicket haulIPL 2025 fantasy cricket tipsbest T20 bowlers 2025economy rate IPL 2025 bowlersR Sai Kishore IPL 2025Khaleel Ahmed powerplay wicketsKuldeep Yadav economy IPLIPL 2025 news and statsIPL 2025 in picturesIPL 2025 photo gallery top bowler
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
MI vs RCB
Jasprit Bumrah To Ashish Nehra: Top 7 Wicket-Takers Against RCB In IPL; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
healthy bedtime snacks
6 Healthy Bedtime Snacks To Boost Metabolism
camera icon6
title
Baba Vanga
Baba Vanga’s 2025 Zodiac Predictions: Which Signs Will Find Success And Which Will Face Struggles? THESE 5 Zodiacs On Spotlight
camera icon7
title
Stock market
Biggest Stock Market Crashes In India's History: Check When Market Mayhem Destroyed Investors
camera icon5
title
Auto news
From Swift To Brezza: BIG Discounts On Maruti Cars THIS Month
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK