IPL 2025 Purple Cap Race: Hardik Pandya Joint Highest-Wicket Taker, Krunal Pandya Enters Top 10 - In Pics

The IPL 2025 Purple Cap race is heating up with standout performances from both seasoned stars and rising talents. Noor Ahmad and Hardik Pandya lead the charts with 10 wickets each, showcasing the impact of spin and pace in the tournament. Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Siraj, and Khaleel Ahmed follow closely, delivering consistent match-winning spells. Krunal Pandya enters the top 10, underlining his growing influence with the ball. With multiple bowlers in close contention and several explosive spells already witnessed, the Purple Cap leaderboard promises thrilling twists as the league progresses. Stay tuned for more bowling brilliance.