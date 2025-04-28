IPL 2025 Purple Cap Race: Josh Hazlewood Overtakes Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya Also Enters Top 5 - In Pics

NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Purple Cap Race: Josh Hazlewood Overtakes Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya Also Enters Top 5 - In Pics
The IPL 2025 Purple Cap race is heating up with Josh Hazlewood leading the pack, claiming 18 wickets in 10 matches. Prasidh Krishna follows closely with an impressive 16 wickets in just 8 games. Rising stars like Noor Ahmad and R Sai Kishore have made significant impacts, while experienced bowlers like Trent Boult, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammed Siraj continue to play crucial roles. Krunal Pandya’s surprise entry into the top five highlights his growing all-round importance. As the playoffs near, the competition for the Purple Cap is intense, promising more thrilling performances and dramatic shifts in the leaderboard.
