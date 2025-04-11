IPL 2025 Purple Cap Race: Kuldeep Yadav Enters Top 10 - In Pics
Kuldeep Yadav has stormed into the IPL 2025 Purple Cap Top 10 with 8 wickets in just 4 matches, showcasing elite control and consistency. Noor Ahmad currently leads the race with 11 wickets, while Hardik Pandya, Sai Kishore, and Siraj are close behind with standout performances. The list also features Mitchell Starc and Shardul Thakur, both delivering crucial breakthroughs. With just a few wickets separating the top contenders, the Purple Cap race is wide open. As the IPL 2025 season intensifies, fans can expect more dramatic shifts and thrilling spells from the league’s best bowlers in the games ahead.
1. Kuldeep Yadav Joins the Purple Cap Top 10 With Impressive Economy
Kuldeep Yadav’s 8 wickets in just 4 matches at an economy under 6.0 has put him firmly in the spotlight, making him a leading contender for the IPL 2025 Purple Cap.
2. Hardik Pandya's All-Round Brilliance Powers Him Into the Top 5
With 10 wickets in just 4 matches and a staggering average of 12.00, Hardik Pandya is proving he's more than a skipper—he's a strike weapon in the IPL 2025 bowling charts.
3. Noor Ahmad Leads the Purple Cap Standings with 11 Wickets
Afghanistan's left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad tops the most wickets in IPL 2025 list, with 11 scalps in just 5 games, thanks to his deceptive pace and tight lengths.
4. Sai Kishore Keeps It Tight With Best Bowling Average in Top 10
R Sai Kishore boasts the best average (13.30) among the top wicket-takers, making him a value pick for IPL Fantasy League 2025 and a vital cog for his franchise.
5. Siraj and Khaleel: Indian Pacers Dominating the Powerplay
Mohammed Siraj and Khaleel Ahmed have picked up 10 wickets each, shining as powerplay specialists and underlining India’s pace depth in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
6. Starc’s Return Sparks Fireworks With a Five-Wicket Haul
Mitchell Starc, in his comeback IPL season, has already claimed a five-for. His raw pace and bounce are once again proving decisive in the IPL 2025 Purple Cap race.
7. Shardul Thakur Remains a Wicket Magnet Despite Higher Economy
With 9 wickets in 5 matches, Thakur continues to strike regularly, proving why he's a popular pick in IPL Dream11 teams despite going for a few extra runs.
8. Hazlewood's Accuracy Pays Off With Consistent Strikes
Josh Hazlewood’s disciplined line-and-length has earned him 8 wickets, reinforcing his role as a dependable overseas seamer in IPL 2025’s top bowlers list.
9. Prasidh Krishna Makes a Strong Comeback With Key Breakthroughs
After injury layoffs, Prasidh Krishna’s return to form with 8 wickets is a huge boost for his franchise and Indian cricket, especially during crunch overs.
10. Tight Race for Purple Cap 2025 Promises More Thrills Ahead
With 10 bowlers separated by just 3 wickets, the IPL 2025 Purple Cap leaderboard is wide open — expect dramatic shifts as the tournament enters its mid-phase.
