IPL 2025 Purple Cap Race: Kuldeep Yadav Enters Top 10 - In Pics

Kuldeep Yadav has stormed into the IPL 2025 Purple Cap Top 10 with 8 wickets in just 4 matches, showcasing elite control and consistency. Noor Ahmad currently leads the race with 11 wickets, while Hardik Pandya, Sai Kishore, and Siraj are close behind with standout performances. The list also features Mitchell Starc and Shardul Thakur, both delivering crucial breakthroughs. With just a few wickets separating the top contenders, the Purple Cap race is wide open. As the IPL 2025 season intensifies, fans can expect more dramatic shifts and thrilling spells from the league’s best bowlers in the games ahead.