Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2884504https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-purple-cap-race-kuldeep-yadav-enters-top-10-in-pics-2884504
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Purple Cap Race: Kuldeep Yadav Enters Top 10 - In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Purple Cap Race: Kuldeep Yadav Enters Top 10 - In Pics

Kuldeep Yadav has stormed into the IPL 2025 Purple Cap Top 10 with 8 wickets in just 4 matches, showcasing elite control and consistency. Noor Ahmad currently leads the race with 11 wickets, while Hardik Pandya, Sai Kishore, and Siraj are close behind with standout performances. The list also features Mitchell Starc and Shardul Thakur, both delivering crucial breakthroughs. With just a few wickets separating the top contenders, the Purple Cap race is wide open. As the IPL 2025 season intensifies, fans can expect more dramatic shifts and thrilling spells from the league’s best bowlers in the games ahead.

Updated:Apr 11, 2025, 10:27 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Kuldeep Yadav Joins the Purple Cap Top 10 With Impressive Economy

1/11
1. Kuldeep Yadav Joins the Purple Cap Top 10 With Impressive Economy

Kuldeep Yadav’s 8 wickets in just 4 matches at an economy under 6.0 has put him firmly in the spotlight, making him a leading contender for the IPL 2025 Purple Cap.

Follow Us

2. Hardik Pandya's All-Round Brilliance Powers Him Into the Top 5

2/11
2. Hardik Pandya's All-Round Brilliance Powers Him Into the Top 5

With 10 wickets in just 4 matches and a staggering average of 12.00, Hardik Pandya is proving he's more than a skipper—he's a strike weapon in the IPL 2025 bowling charts.

Follow Us

3. Noor Ahmad Leads the Purple Cap Standings with 11 Wickets

3/11
3. Noor Ahmad Leads the Purple Cap Standings with 11 Wickets

Afghanistan's left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad tops the most wickets in IPL 2025 list, with 11 scalps in just 5 games, thanks to his deceptive pace and tight lengths.

Follow Us

4. Sai Kishore Keeps It Tight With Best Bowling Average in Top 10

4/11
4. Sai Kishore Keeps It Tight With Best Bowling Average in Top 10

R Sai Kishore boasts the best average (13.30) among the top wicket-takers, making him a value pick for IPL Fantasy League 2025 and a vital cog for his franchise.

Follow Us

5. Siraj and Khaleel: Indian Pacers Dominating the Powerplay

5/11
5. Siraj and Khaleel: Indian Pacers Dominating the Powerplay

Mohammed Siraj and Khaleel Ahmed have picked up 10 wickets each, shining as powerplay specialists and underlining India’s pace depth in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Follow Us

6. Starc’s Return Sparks Fireworks With a Five-Wicket Haul

6/11
6. Starc’s Return Sparks Fireworks With a Five-Wicket Haul

Mitchell Starc, in his comeback IPL season, has already claimed a five-for. His raw pace and bounce are once again proving decisive in the IPL 2025 Purple Cap race.

Follow Us

7. Shardul Thakur Remains a Wicket Magnet Despite Higher Economy

7/11
7. Shardul Thakur Remains a Wicket Magnet Despite Higher Economy

With 9 wickets in 5 matches, Thakur continues to strike regularly, proving why he's a popular pick in IPL Dream11 teams despite going for a few extra runs.

Follow Us

8. Hazlewood's Accuracy Pays Off With Consistent Strikes

8/11
8. Hazlewood's Accuracy Pays Off With Consistent Strikes

Josh Hazlewood’s disciplined line-and-length has earned him 8 wickets, reinforcing his role as a dependable overseas seamer in IPL 2025’s top bowlers list.

Follow Us

9. Prasidh Krishna Makes a Strong Comeback With Key Breakthroughs

9/11
9. Prasidh Krishna Makes a Strong Comeback With Key Breakthroughs

After injury layoffs, Prasidh Krishna’s return to form with 8 wickets is a huge boost for his franchise and Indian cricket, especially during crunch overs.

 

Follow Us

10. Tight Race for Purple Cap 2025 Promises More Thrills Ahead

10/11
10. Tight Race for Purple Cap 2025 Promises More Thrills Ahead

With 10 bowlers separated by just 3 wickets, the IPL 2025 Purple Cap leaderboard is wide open — expect dramatic shifts as the tournament enters its mid-phase.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
IPL 2025IPL 2025 Purple CapPurple Cap race IPL 2025IPL 2025 most wicketsKuldeep Yadav IPL 2025IPL 2025 bowling statstop wicket takers IPL 2025Hardik Pandya Purple CapNoor Ahmad wickets IPLSai Kishore IPL 2025 statsIPL 2025 best bowlersMitchell Starc five-wicket haul IPLIPL 2025 fantasy tipsIPL 2025 bowling leaderboardcurrent Purple Cap holder IPL 2025Indian bowlers IPL 2025best spinners IPL 2025top pacers IPL 2025IPL 2025 player performanceIPL 2025 stats updatemost dangerous bowlers IPL 2025trending players IPL 2025IPL 2025 highlights in picswho will win Purple Cap 2025IPL 2025 player rankingsShardul Thakur IPL 2025Hazlewood IPL performancePrasidh Krishna IPL 2025IPL 2025 top 10 bowlersupdated Purple Cap list IPL 2025IPL 2025 fantasy picks
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
World's Best Airports
World's 10 Best Airports 2025; Check India's Rank
camera icon9
title
Ravichandran Ashwin love story
Ravichandran Ashwin’s Love Story: All you need to know about Ashwin and Priti’s Beautiful Journey
camera icon10
title
fatty liver drinks
9 Drinks That Can Naturally Reduce Fatty Liver In Just 2 Weeks
camera icon9
title
Vegetarian-Only City
Non- Veg Banned: World's Only City Where You Will Get Vegetarian Food
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.35 Lakh On Tata Cars This Month - Details
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK