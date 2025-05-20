photoDetails

english

2903335

As IPL 2025 nears its league stage finale, the battle for the final playoff spot has narrowed to Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC). With Gujarat Titans, RCB, and Punjab Kings already qualified, MI (14 points) and DC (13 points) face must-win situations in their last two matches. The May 21 clash between MI and DC is pivotal — a virtual knockout that could decide who advances. Net Run Rate (NRR) and the role of Punjab Kings in both teams' remaining fixtures add layers of complexity. High-stakes drama and unpredictable outcomes make this the most anticipated playoff race yet.