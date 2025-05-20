Advertisement
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Qualification Scenario Explained: How Can Mumbai Indians And Delhi Capitals Qualify For Playoffs After Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants Get Knocked Out - In Pics
IPL 2025 Qualification Scenario Explained: How Can Mumbai Indians And Delhi Capitals Qualify For Playoffs After Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants Get Knocked Out - In Pics

As IPL 2025 nears its league stage finale, the battle for the final playoff spot has narrowed to Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC). With Gujarat Titans, RCB, and Punjab Kings already qualified, MI (14 points) and DC (13 points) face must-win situations in their last two matches. The May 21 clash between MI and DC is pivotal — a virtual knockout that could decide who advances. Net Run Rate (NRR) and the role of Punjab Kings in both teams' remaining fixtures add layers of complexity. High-stakes drama and unpredictable outcomes make this the most anticipated playoff race yet.

Updated:May 20, 2025, 08:28 AM IST
1. IPL 2025 Playoffs: One Spot, Two Titans

1/11
1. IPL 2025 Playoffs: One Spot, Two Titans

With Gujarat Titans, RCB, and Punjab Kings already qualified, the last IPL 2025 playoff spot is now a face-off between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals — setting up a blockbuster finish.

2. MI’s Qualification Equation: Win Both and Cruise In

2/11
2. MI’s Qualification Equation: Win Both and Cruise In

Mumbai Indians are on 14 points with two matches to go. Victories over PBKS and DC will ensure qualification with 18 points, possibly securing even a top-two finish on Net Run Rate.

3. DC’s Must-Win Situation: No Room for Error

3/11
3. DC’s Must-Win Situation: No Room for Error

Delhi Capitals sit on 13 points and must win both remaining games — vs PBKS and MI — to reach 17 points. A single loss will put their IPL 2025 playoff hopes at risk.

4. May 21 Clash: The Virtual IPL Quarter-Final

4/11
4. May 21 Clash: The Virtual IPL Quarter-Final

The MI vs DC match on May 21 is essentially a knockout. If MI win, they qualify. If DC win, they leapfrog MI in points and gain a decisive advantage in the playoff race.

5. Net Run Rate (NRR) Could Decide It All

5/11
5. Net Run Rate (NRR) Could Decide It All

In a tightly contested race, NRR is crucial. MI’s superior +1.156 NRR gives them an edge, while DC’s +0.260 means they must not only win but win big to stay alive in the hunt.

6. Punjab Kings: The Surprise Kingmakers

6/11
6. Punjab Kings: The Surprise Kingmakers

PBKS may have already qualified, but they still play both MI and DC. Their performances could make or break the playoff dreams of either side — making them pivotal to the playoff picture.

7. High-Stakes Final Fixtures on May 24 and 26

7/11
7. High-Stakes Final Fixtures on May 24 and 26

Key IPL 2025 fixtures: DC vs PBKS (May 24) and MI vs PBKS (May 26). These matches will determine the fourth playoff team and could see dramatic last-minute shifts in the points table.

8. Fan Buzz Peaks: MI vs DC Trending Across Platforms

8/11
8. Fan Buzz Peaks: MI vs DC Trending Across Platforms

The MI vs DC clash is among the most searched IPL 2025 playoff matches. With millions tracking live updates, this high-voltage fixture is expected to break viewership and engagement records.

9. IPL 2025 Playoff Scenarios Spark Fantasy League Frenzy

9/11
9. IPL 2025 Playoff Scenarios Spark Fantasy League Frenzy

Fantasy cricket players are recalibrating strategies. Knowing qualification scenarios helps pick the right captain, vice-captain, and differential picks — especially from MI and DC squads.

 

10. IPL 2025 Final Four Almost Set — But Anything Can Happen

10/11
10. IPL 2025 Final Four Almost Set — But Anything Can Happen

With three teams locked in, the final spot promises drama, heartbreak, and elation. Whether MI dominate or DC pull off a late miracle, the IPL 2025 playoff race is peak cricket theatre.

11/11
NEWS ON ONE CLICK