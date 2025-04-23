IPL 2025 Qualification Scenario For MI, CSK, SRH, RR, KKR, PBKS, LSG, DC, GT & RCB - In Pics

photoDetails

As the IPL 2025 league stage nears its climax, the playoff race is intensifying. Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals lead with 12 points each, almost sealing their qualification. RCB, PBKS, and LSG remain in strong contention with 10 points, though LSG’s negative Net Run Rate could be costly. Mumbai Indians are still in the hunt with 8 points, while KKR need a winning streak to survive. Rajasthan Royals, SRH, and defending champions CSK sit at the bottom with just 4 points each, needing miracles to qualify. With every match now a virtual knockout, the race for the top four is wide open.