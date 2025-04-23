IPL 2025 Qualification Scenario For MI, CSK, SRH, RR, KKR, PBKS, LSG, DC, GT & RCB - In Pics
As the IPL 2025 league stage nears its climax, the playoff race is intensifying. Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals lead with 12 points each, almost sealing their qualification. RCB, PBKS, and LSG remain in strong contention with 10 points, though LSG’s negative Net Run Rate could be costly. Mumbai Indians are still in the hunt with 8 points, while KKR need a winning streak to survive. Rajasthan Royals, SRH, and defending champions CSK sit at the bottom with just 4 points each, needing miracles to qualify. With every match now a virtual knockout, the race for the top four is wide open.
1. Gujarat Titans – Strong Contenders with Momentum and NRR Advantage
GT top the table with 12 points and the best Net Run Rate in IPL 2025. One more win could virtually lock their playoff qualification and possibly a top-two finish.
2. Delhi Capitals – Balanced Squad Poised for Early Playoff Berth
With 12 points and solid form, DC are looking sharp in IPL 2025. Their steady performances and batting depth make them strong playoff contenders heading into the final leg.
3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Gaining Form at the Right Time
RCB’s late surge with 10 points from 8 games puts them firmly in the race. A couple of key wins from here could help them clinch a playoff spot.
4. Punjab Kings – Underdogs Turning into Real Threats
PBKS have quietly built up 10 points and a growing fan belief. With a decent NRR and improving bowling, they’re in with a real chance to make the top four.
5. Lucknow Super Giants – In the Mix but Walking a Tightrope
LSG have 10 points but a negative Net Run Rate. Every match now is a must-win, especially with mid-table competition heating up and margins narrowing.
6. Mumbai Indians – Still in the Hunt with a Healthy NRR
With 8 points and +0.483 NRR, MI remain firmly in the playoff conversation. Rohit and Co. must now deliver high-impact wins to stay alive in the race.
7. Kolkata Knight Riders – Qualification Hopes Hang by a Thread
KKR, at 6 points from 8 games, need four wins from four and a bit of luck. Their only route to the playoffs is winning big and consistently from here on.
8. Rajasthan Royals – From Title Hopefuls to Struggling for Relevance
RR’s IPL 2025 campaign is falling apart. With only 4 points and a poor NRR, even a perfect finish may not be enough to rescue their playoff ambitions.
9. Sunrisers Hyderabad – On the Brink, But Not Out Yet
SRH, with 4 points in 7 matches, can still make a comeback—but only if they win all their remaining games and get a major Net Run Rate swing in their favor.
10. Chennai Super Kings – A Nightmare Season for the Former Champions
CSK are staring at an early exit with just 4 points and the worst NRR in IPL 2025. Even MS Dhoni’s magic might not be enough to revive their campaign now.
