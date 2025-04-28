Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2892220https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-qualification-scenario-for-rcb-mi-lsg-dc-kkr-gt-srh-csk-rr-pbks-in-pics-2892220
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Qualification Scenario For RCB, MI, LSG, DC, KKR, GT, SRH, CSK, RR, PBKS - In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Qualification Scenario For RCB, MI, LSG, DC, KKR, GT, SRH, CSK, RR, PBKS - In Pics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru climbed to the top of the IPL 2025 Points Table after defeating Delhi Capitals, taking their tally to 14 points from 10 matches. Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals closely follow with 12 points each. Punjab Kings remain in the race with 11 points, while Lucknow Super Giants must win all remaining games to stay alive. Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings face uphill battles, with RR and CSK almost out of playoff contention. As the league stage nears its end, every match is crucial in the thrilling IPL 2025 playoff race.

Updated:Apr 28, 2025, 08:44 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – Dominating Away Games, Eyeing Top Finish

1/11
1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – Dominating Away Games, Eyeing Top Finish

With six away wins and 14 points, RCB just needs one more win from their remaining games to virtually seal a top-two spot in IPL 2025, boosting their Qualifier 1 chances.

Follow Us

2. Gujarat Titans (GT) – Strong NRR, but Need Momentum

2/11
2. Gujarat Titans (GT) – Strong NRR, but Need Momentum

GT’s impressive +1.104 Net Run Rate gives them breathing space, but winning at least two of their next matches is crucial to stay ahead in the crowded IPL playoff race.

Follow Us

3. Mumbai Indians (MI) – Peaking at the Right Time

3/11
3. Mumbai Indians (MI) – Peaking at the Right Time

After a clinical win over LSG, MI (12 points) must maintain their surge; winning both remaining matches could see them finish second in the IPL points table, depending on other results.

Follow Us

4. Delhi Capitals (DC) – Qualification Within Reach

4/11
4. Delhi Capitals (DC) – Qualification Within Reach

Despite a narrow loss to RCB, DC’s 12 points from 9 games keep them firmly in contention; two wins from their last five matches should comfortably lock their IPL 2025 Playoff spot.

Follow Us

5. Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Rain-Washed Point Helps But Wins Needed

5/11
5. Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Rain-Washed Point Helps But Wins Needed

PBKS (11 points) got lucky with a washout but now must win at least two of their remaining matches to break into the Top 4, especially with NRR being just +0.177.

Follow Us

6. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – Must-Win Territory Now

6/11
6. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – Must-Win Territory Now

Sitting at 10 points with an NRR of -0.325, LSG’s playoff hopes hang by a thread; they now face a must-win situation in every remaining IPL 2025 fixture.

Follow Us

7. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Slim Chances, Big Dreams

7/11
7. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Slim Chances, Big Dreams

With just 7 points and one no-result, KKR must win all their remaining games and hope for favorable results elsewhere to sneak into the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Follow Us

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Mathematical Hope Only

8/11
8. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Mathematical Hope Only

SRH’s poor NRR (-1.103) means even if they win out, they’ll need multiple results to go their way; IPL 2025 playoffs look like a distant dream for Hyderabad fans.

Follow Us

9. Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Almost Out, Playing for Pride

9/11
9. Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Almost Out, Playing for Pride

With only 4 points and an NRR of -0.625, Rajasthan Royals are virtually out of IPL 2025 playoff contention, and are now spoilers for others' qualification hopes.

 

Follow Us

10. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – A Season to Forget

10/11
10. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – A Season to Forget

Former champions CSK are staring at an early exit; with 4 points and the worst NRR (-1.302) this season, it’s all but over for MS Dhoni's men in IPL 2025.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
IPL 2025IPL 2025 points tableIPL 2025 qualification scenarioRCB playoff chances IPL 2025Mumbai Indians playoff hopesGujarat Titans IPL 2025 updatesDelhi Capitals latest pointsPunjab Kings IPL playoff scenarioLucknow Super Giants qualification chancesKolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 formSunrisers Hyderabad playoff hopesRajasthan Royals IPL 2025 statusChennai Super Kings elimination newsIPL 2025 latest standingsWho will qualify for IPL 2025 playoffsIPL 2025 playoff race explainedIPL 2025 top teamsIPL 2025 match results todayRCB vs DC highlights IPL 2025IPL 2025 Net Run Rate tableIPL 2025 playoff qualification explainedIPL points table after RCB vs DCMumbai Indians vs LSG resultIPL 2025 updated points table todayhow many points needed for IPL playoffs 2025IPL 2025 playoff qualification pointsIPL 2025 top 4 teams predictionIPL 2025 playoff scenario for all teamslatest IPL 2025 playoff newsIPL 2025 team standings todayIPL 2025 photos and match updates
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Zara Dar PhD
PhD DropOut To OnlyFans Model: Meet Zara Dar, Part-Indian Adult Content Creator Who Is Earning Millions
camera icon7
title
Railways
World’s 7 Most Dangerous Train Journeys
camera icon10
title
Chris Gayle
Batters To Hit Most Sixes In Powerplay In IPL History: Rohit Sharma Overtakes David Warner, Chases Chris Gayle; Check Full List
camera icon10
title
Suryakumar Yadav house
Surya Kumar Yadav Home: Inside 'Mr.360' Lavish Home Worth Whooping Rs 7 Crore - In Pics
camera icon8
title
IPL Players
Sai Sudarshan To James Faulkner: 8 IPL Players Who Have Scored Most Runs Without A Duck - Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK