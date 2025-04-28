IPL 2025 Qualification Scenario For RCB, MI, LSG, DC, KKR, GT, SRH, CSK, RR, PBKS - In Pics

photoDetails

Royal Challengers Bengaluru climbed to the top of the IPL 2025 Points Table after defeating Delhi Capitals, taking their tally to 14 points from 10 matches. Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals closely follow with 12 points each. Punjab Kings remain in the race with 11 points, while Lucknow Super Giants must win all remaining games to stay alive. Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings face uphill battles, with RR and CSK almost out of playoff contention. As the league stage nears its end, every match is crucial in the thrilling IPL 2025 playoff race.