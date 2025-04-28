IPL 2025 Qualification Scenario For RCB, MI, LSG, DC, KKR, GT, SRH, CSK, RR, PBKS - In Pics
Royal Challengers Bengaluru climbed to the top of the IPL 2025 Points Table after defeating Delhi Capitals, taking their tally to 14 points from 10 matches. Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals closely follow with 12 points each. Punjab Kings remain in the race with 11 points, while Lucknow Super Giants must win all remaining games to stay alive. Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings face uphill battles, with RR and CSK almost out of playoff contention. As the league stage nears its end, every match is crucial in the thrilling IPL 2025 playoff race.
1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – Dominating Away Games, Eyeing Top Finish
With six away wins and 14 points, RCB just needs one more win from their remaining games to virtually seal a top-two spot in IPL 2025, boosting their Qualifier 1 chances.
2. Gujarat Titans (GT) – Strong NRR, but Need Momentum
GT’s impressive +1.104 Net Run Rate gives them breathing space, but winning at least two of their next matches is crucial to stay ahead in the crowded IPL playoff race.
3. Mumbai Indians (MI) – Peaking at the Right Time
After a clinical win over LSG, MI (12 points) must maintain their surge; winning both remaining matches could see them finish second in the IPL points table, depending on other results.
4. Delhi Capitals (DC) – Qualification Within Reach
Despite a narrow loss to RCB, DC’s 12 points from 9 games keep them firmly in contention; two wins from their last five matches should comfortably lock their IPL 2025 Playoff spot.
5. Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Rain-Washed Point Helps But Wins Needed
PBKS (11 points) got lucky with a washout but now must win at least two of their remaining matches to break into the Top 4, especially with NRR being just +0.177.
6. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – Must-Win Territory Now
Sitting at 10 points with an NRR of -0.325, LSG’s playoff hopes hang by a thread; they now face a must-win situation in every remaining IPL 2025 fixture.
7. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Slim Chances, Big Dreams
With just 7 points and one no-result, KKR must win all their remaining games and hope for favorable results elsewhere to sneak into the IPL 2025 playoffs.
8. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Mathematical Hope Only
SRH’s poor NRR (-1.103) means even if they win out, they’ll need multiple results to go their way; IPL 2025 playoffs look like a distant dream for Hyderabad fans.
9. Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Almost Out, Playing for Pride
With only 4 points and an NRR of -0.625, Rajasthan Royals are virtually out of IPL 2025 playoff contention, and are now spoilers for others' qualification hopes.
10. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – A Season to Forget
Former champions CSK are staring at an early exit; with 4 points and the worst NRR (-1.302) this season, it’s all but over for MS Dhoni's men in IPL 2025.
Trending Photos