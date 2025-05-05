Advertisement
IPL 2025 Qualification Scenario For RCB, PBKS, MI, GT, DC, KKR, LSG, RR, SRH, CSK - How Can 8 Teams Qualify For Playoffs - In Pics

The IPL 2025 playoff race is heating up with eight teams still in contention. RCB and PBKS are closest to sealing qualification, while MI and GT hold an edge due to strong net run rates. DC must win three of their last four and hope for favourable results. LSG, KKR, and SRH need to win all remaining matches and rely on other outcomes, with SRH facing near-impossible odds. CSK and RR are officially eliminated. With 18 points likely being the safe cut-off, the battle for the top four will be decided by fine margins, especially net run rate.

Updated:May 05, 2025, 06:30 AM IST
