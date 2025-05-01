IPL 2025 Qualification Scenario For RCB, PBKS, MI, GT, DC, LSG, KKR, RR, SRH, CSK - In Pics
As IPL 2025 nears its climax, the playoff race intensifies with teams like RCB, MI, GT, and DC in strong positions, while CSK has been officially eliminated. KKR, PBKS, LSG, and RR remain in contention but need key wins and favorable net run rates. SRH and RR face near-impossible paths, requiring dominant performances and other results to go their way. CSK's poor form and NRR ruled them out despite four games left. With just weeks remaining, every match now holds massive playoff implications. Fans can expect high-stakes clashes as teams fight for a top-four spot in IPL 2025.
1. RCB All But Qualified: 2 More Wins Could Seal a Top-Two Finish
Sitting atop the table with 14 points and a healthy NRR (+0.521), Royal Challengers Bangalore need just two wins from four to all but guarantee playoff qualification.
2. Mumbai Indians Riding Momentum – Five Straight Wins Boost Playoff Bid
With a dominant +0.889 net run rate and form peaking at the right time, MI’s playoff chances sit at 80%—needing just two more wins to seal the deal.
3. Punjab Kings Surging – One Win Away From Virtual Qualification
The Punjab Kings (13 points in 10 matches) are emerging as surprise contenders. A strong finish with at least two wins could cement a top-four IPL 2025 finish.
4. Gujarat Titans Quietly Climbing – +0.748 NRR is a Major Advantage
With 12 points and the second-best NRR in the league, GT's balanced squad only needs two wins from five to strongly challenge for a playoff berth.
5. Delhi Capitals Hanging On – NRR Keeps Playoff Dreams Alive
DC sits fifth with 12 points but a decent NRR (+0.362). Their playoff fate hinges on key clashes against fellow mid-table contenders. Every over counts now.
6. LSG Walking the Tightrope – Inconsistent Form Threatens Playoff Push
With a shaky 10 points and negative NRR, Lucknow Super Giants must win 3 of their last 4 games to stay alive in this cutthroat playoff race.
7. KKR Needs 3 Wins Minimum – Venkatesh Iyer Form Crucial
Kolkata Knight Riders’ playoff hopes (currently 47%) depend heavily on fixing top-order issues. A strong finish and favorable NRR (+0.271) could tip the scales.
8. Rajasthan Royals Rely on a Miracle – But Still in the Hunt
Thanks to 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s historic ton, RR has renewed energy. But they need to win all remaining games and hope for slip-ups above them.
9. Sunrisers Hyderabad Need a Perfect Run – Low NRR is a Dealbreaker
SRH sits at just 6 points with -1.103 NRR. Even five wins may not be enough unless other results go their way and they post massive wins.
10. Chennai Super Kings Officially Out – First Team Eliminated in IPL 2025
A string of poor results and a disastrous -1.392 NRR sees CSK’s playoff chance drop to 0%, ending their campaign with four games left.
