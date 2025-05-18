Advertisement
NewsPhotosIPL 2025: Qualification Scenario Of Teams After RCB vs KKR Match Washed Out; Bengaluru At Top, Kolkata Knocked Out
IPL 2025: Qualification Scenario Of Teams After RCB vs KKR Match Washed Out; Bengaluru At Top, Kolkata Knocked Out

The battle for the final playoff spot is intense, with DC, MI, and LSG fighting for survival, while RCB, GT, and PBKS are on the brink of qualification. The remaining matches will be decisive.

 

Updated:May 18, 2025, 07:44 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 1 Win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 1 Win

RCB secured a point from the washout against KKR, moving them to the top of the table. They need one more win from their remaining two matches to guarantee a playoff spot.

 

Gujarat Titans (GT) - 1 Win

Gujarat Titans (GT) - 1 Win

GT is in a strong position with a high net run rate. One more win from their remaining matches should confirm their playoff berth.

 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 1 Win

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 1 Win

PBKS are also well-placed. A single win from their remaining three games is likely sufficient for qualification. 

 

Mumbai Indians (MI) - Win Both Matches

Mumbai Indians (MI) - Win Both Matches

MI must win their remaining matches to reach 18 points. Their strong net run rate could be advantageous in tie-break scenarios. 

 

Delhi Capitals (DC) - 2 Win

Delhi Capitals (DC) - 2 Win

DC needs to win at least two of its remaining three matches to reach 17 points, which should secure a playoff spot. Its net run rate is favorable compared to some competitors.

 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Win All Matches

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Win All Matches

LSG needs to win all three of their remaining matches to reach 16 points. However, their negative net run rate could be a hurdle, so they may require big-margin victories and favorable results elsewhere. 

 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Eliminated

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Eliminated

KKR have been officially eliminated following the washout against RCB. 

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Eliminated

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Eliminated

SRH are out of playoff contention, even if they win all their remaining matches. 

 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Eliminated

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Eliminated

RR has been eliminated and will look to finish the season on a positive note. 

 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Eliminated

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Eliminated

CSK are officially out of the playoffs and will finish in the bottom two. 

 

