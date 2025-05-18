IPL 2025: Qualification Scenario Of Teams After RCB vs KKR Match Washed Out; Bengaluru At Top, Kolkata Knocked Out
The battle for the final playoff spot is intense, with DC, MI, and LSG fighting for survival, while RCB, GT, and PBKS are on the brink of qualification. The remaining matches will be decisive.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 1 Win
RCB secured a point from the washout against KKR, moving them to the top of the table. They need one more win from their remaining two matches to guarantee a playoff spot.
Gujarat Titans (GT) - 1 Win
GT is in a strong position with a high net run rate. One more win from their remaining matches should confirm their playoff berth.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 1 Win
PBKS are also well-placed. A single win from their remaining three games is likely sufficient for qualification.
Mumbai Indians (MI) - Win Both Matches
MI must win their remaining matches to reach 18 points. Their strong net run rate could be advantageous in tie-break scenarios.
Delhi Capitals (DC) - 2 Win
DC needs to win at least two of its remaining three matches to reach 17 points, which should secure a playoff spot. Its net run rate is favorable compared to some competitors.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Win All Matches
LSG needs to win all three of their remaining matches to reach 16 points. However, their negative net run rate could be a hurdle, so they may require big-margin victories and favorable results elsewhere.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Eliminated
KKR have been officially eliminated following the washout against RCB.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Eliminated
SRH are out of playoff contention, even if they win all their remaining matches.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Eliminated
RR has been eliminated and will look to finish the season on a positive note.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Eliminated
CSK are officially out of the playoffs and will finish in the bottom two.
