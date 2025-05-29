Advertisement
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Qualifier 1 PBKS vs RCB: Key Stats, Head-To-Head And Records Ahead Of The Playoff Thriller
IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 PBKS vs RCB: Key Stats, Head-To-Head And Records Ahead Of The Playoff Thriller

Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 in a high-stakes clash for a spot in the final. PBKS boast the tournament’s best top-order, while RCB remain unbeaten away from home. Kohli’s dominance against PBKS and Hazlewood’s lethal away form boost RCB's chances. PBKS will rely on Harpreet Brar and Shreyas Iyer in key roles. RCB’s struggles against left-arm spin could be decisive. Key milestones for Kohli, Salt, and Stoinis add to the drama. With power-packed line-ups and strategic match-ups, this blockbuster promises fireworks and potential record-breaking moments.

Updated:May 29, 2025, 05:30 AM IST
1. Punjab’s Explosive Top-Order Could Set the Tone Early

PBKS’ top three batters average 36.35 with a blazing strike rate of 177.02—the best in IPL 2025. Expect fireworks if Prabhsimran and Arya get going in the powerplay.

2. RCB Are Unbeaten on the Road This Season

RCB have won all 7 of their away games in IPL 2025, including one against PBKS in Mullanpur. Their adaptability and composure under pressure have been unmatched.

3. Kohli Loves Playing Against Punjab Kings

Virat Kohli has scored 302 runs in his last five innings vs PBKS at a staggering average of 75.5 and a strike rate of 151, including four 50+ scores.

4. Harpreet Brar is PBKS’ Trump Card vs RCB

Brar has taken 11 IPL wickets against RCB—the most by any PBKS bowler vs the Bengaluru side. His left-arm spin has repeatedly troubled their middle order.

5. Josh Hazlewood is RCB’s Strike Weapon Away From Home

Hazlewood has picked 10 of his 18 wickets this season in away games. His average (17.28) and strike rate (12.28) make him a serious threat in Qualifier 1.

6. Shreyas Iyer is PBKS’ Mr. Consistent in Playoffs

Iyer has only been dismissed once in his last five IPL playoff games, scoring 160 runs at a strike rate of 160.28. He’s PBKS’ anchor in crunch moments.

7. RCB Bowlers Have Dominated PBKS This Season

RCB have taken 10 wickets at an economy of 7.74 and a strike rate of 19.3 against PBKS in two matches this season—the most economical bowling record vs PBKS.

8. Prabhsimran Singh Can Be the X-Factor

In their last meeting, Prabhsimran smashed 33 off 17 balls inside the powerplay. His ability to score quickly up front could be crucial in a knockout game.

9. RCB’s Weakness Against Left-Arm Spin is a Tactical Cue

RCB have suffered 16 dismissals against left-arm spinners in IPL 2025—the second most among all teams. Harpreet Brar and Arshdeep Singh will look to exploit this.

 

10. Milestone Watch: Big Numbers on the Horizon

Kohli needs 5 sixes to reach 200 as a T20 opener, Phil Salt is 16 runs away from 1000 IPL runs, and Stoinis is 8 short of 2000 IPL runs. Records are set to tumble.

