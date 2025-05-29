IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 PBKS vs RCB: Key Stats, Head-To-Head And Records Ahead Of The Playoff Thriller

photoDetails

english

Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 in a high-stakes clash for a spot in the final. PBKS boast the tournament’s best top-order, while RCB remain unbeaten away from home. Kohli’s dominance against PBKS and Hazlewood’s lethal away form boost RCB's chances. PBKS will rely on Harpreet Brar and Shreyas Iyer in key roles. RCB’s struggles against left-arm spin could be decisive. Key milestones for Kohli, Salt, and Stoinis add to the drama. With power-packed line-ups and strategic match-ups, this blockbuster promises fireworks and potential record-breaking moments.