IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XI Against Punjab Kings; Richard Gleeson OUT, Deepak Chahar IN; This Bowler To Come As Impact Player
Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2025 on Sunday, June 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The winner of Qualifier 2 will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final of IPL 2025 at the same stadium on Tuesday, June 3.
Based on recent performances and injury updates, the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians are likely to make few changes in their lineup for the all-important game against Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings.
Here's the predicted Playing XI of Mumbai Indians' against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2:
1. Rohit Sharma (Opener)
Rohit Sharma will open the innings for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. He will look to continue his aggressive approach after scoring crucial 81 off 50 in the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans.
2. Jonny Bairstow (Opener & Wicket-Keeper)
Jonny Bairstow is all set to open the innings for Mumbai Indians (MI) alongside Rohit Sharma in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. Apart from being an opener, Bairstow will keep wickets as well.
3. Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav, who is known for his destructive batting and recently scored a fine half-century, is set to bat at No. 3 for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday.
4. Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma is likely to bat at No. 4 for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. He will provide stability and flair.
5. Hardik Pandya (Captain)
Hardik Pandya, the star all-rounder and captain will be pivotal for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday.
6. Naman Dhir
Naman Dhir, a promising power-hitter and part-time bowler, is set to play finisher's role for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday.
7. Raj Angad Bawa
Raj Angad Bawa, a young all-rounder will give batting depth and bowling options to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday.
8. Mitchell Santner
Mitchell Santner, the left-arm spinner and handy lower-order batter, will be a key player for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday.
9. Trent Boult
Trent Boult, who is known for taking early wickets in the powerplay, will be key for the success of Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday.
10. Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah, the star pacer and big-match player will be critical for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday.
11. Deepak Chahar
On his Mumbai Indians' debut, Richard Gleeson performed well with the ball. However, Gleeson walked off the field after delivering three balls of the last over, due to injury. If Gleeson doesn't get fit on time, Mumbai Indians might bring Deepak Chahar in the playing XI for their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. Notably, Deepak has also struggled with his injuries during this season. If both Gleeson and Chahar are not available due to injuries, Reece Topley might get the opportunity to play.
12. Impact Player Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians are likely to use Karn Sharma or Ashwani Kumar as their Impact Player option in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Trending Photos