Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2909127https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-qualifier-2-mumbai-indians-predicted-playing-xi-against-punjab-kings-richard-gleeson-out-deepak-chahar-in-this-bowler-to-come-as-impact-player-2909127
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XI Against Punjab Kings; Richard Gleeson OUT, Deepak Chahar IN; This Bowler To Come As Impact Player
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XI Against Punjab Kings; Richard Gleeson OUT, Deepak Chahar IN; This Bowler To Come As Impact Player

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2025 on Sunday, June 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The winner of Qualifier 2 will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final of IPL 2025 at the same stadium on Tuesday, June 3.

Based on recent performances and injury updates, the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians are likely to make few changes in their lineup for the all-important game against Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings.

Here's the predicted Playing XI of Mumbai Indians' against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2:

Updated:May 31, 2025, 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Rohit Sharma (Opener)

1/12
1. Rohit Sharma (Opener)

Rohit Sharma will open the innings for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. He will look to continue his aggressive approach after scoring crucial 81 off 50 in the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans.  

Follow Us

2. Jonny Bairstow (Opener & Wicket-Keeper)

2/12
2. Jonny Bairstow (Opener & Wicket-Keeper)

Jonny Bairstow is all set to open the innings for Mumbai Indians (MI) alongside Rohit Sharma in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. Apart from being an opener, Bairstow will keep wickets as well. 

Follow Us

3. Suryakumar Yadav

3/12
3. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav, who is known for his destructive batting and recently scored a fine half-century, is set to bat at No. 3 for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday.  

Follow Us

4. Tilak Varma

4/12
4. Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma is likely to bat at No. 4 for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. He will provide stability and flair.  

Follow Us

5. Hardik Pandya (Captain)

5/12
5. Hardik Pandya (Captain)

Hardik Pandya, the star all-rounder and captain will be pivotal for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday.  

Follow Us

6. Naman Dhir

6/12
6. Naman Dhir

Naman Dhir, a promising power-hitter and part-time bowler, is set to play finisher's role for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. 

Follow Us

7. Raj Angad Bawa

7/12
7. Raj Angad Bawa

Raj Angad Bawa, a young all-rounder will give batting depth and bowling options to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. 

Follow Us

8. Mitchell Santner

8/12
8. Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner, the left-arm spinner and handy lower-order batter, will be a key player for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday.  

Follow Us

9. Trent Boult

9/12
9. Trent Boult

Trent Boult, who is known for taking early wickets in the powerplay, will be key for the success of Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. 

Follow Us

10. Jasprit Bumrah

10/12
10. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, the star pacer and big-match player will be critical for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. 

Follow Us

11. Deepak Chahar

11/12
11. Deepak Chahar

On his Mumbai Indians' debut, Richard Gleeson performed well with the ball. However, Gleeson walked off the field after delivering three balls of the last over, due to injury. If Gleeson doesn't get fit on time, Mumbai Indians might bring Deepak Chahar in the playing XI for their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. Notably, Deepak has also struggled with his injuries during this season. If both Gleeson and Chahar are not available due to injuries, Reece Topley might get the opportunity to play.

Follow Us

12. Impact Player Mumbai Indians

12/12
12. Impact Player Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are likely to use Karn Sharma or Ashwani Kumar as their Impact Player option in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Follow Us
IPL 2025IPLIPL 2025 Qualifier 2IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 MI vs PBKSPBKS vs MIMI vs PBKSMumbai IndiansMumbai Indians Predicted Playing XIMumbai Indians squadMumbai Indians vs Punjab KingsMIPBKSRoyal Challengers BengaluruRCBRohit SharmaRohit Sharma IPL recordsRohit Sharma Mumbai IndiansJonny BairstowJonny Bairstow Mumbai IndiansSuryakumar YadavSuryakumar Yadav IPL RecordsSuryakumar Yadav Mumbai IndiansTilak VarmaTilak Varma Mumbai IndiansHardik PandyaHardik Pandya IPL recordsHardik Pandya Mumbai IndiansNaman DhirNaman Dhir Mumbai IndiansRaj Angad BawaMitchell SantnerMitchell Santner IPLMitchell Santner Mumbai IndiansTrent BoultTrent Boult Mumbai IndiansTrent Boult IPL WicketsJasprit BumrahJasprit Bumrah IPL wicketsJasprit Bumrah mumbai indiansJasprit Bumrah IPL recordsDeepak ChaharDeepak Chahar IPL RecordsDeepak Chahar Mumbai IndiansRichard GleesonRichard Gleeson Mumbai IndiansKarn SharmaAshwani Ku
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For June 1-8: You’re Feeling Strong But May Neglect Sleep, Check Your Health TIP For The Week
camera icon8
title
Miss World 2025
As Nandini Gupta Eyes The Miss World Crown, A Look At India’s Global Beauty Queens
camera icon10
title
PKL 12 auction 2025
PKL Season 12 Auction: New FBM Rule, Star-Studded Lineup & ₹5 Crore Strategies - All You Need To Know
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For June 1-8: THIS Week, You Might See Old Emotional Habits That Need Second Look, Zodiacs
camera icon10
title
astrology
Weekly Numerology Predictions For June 1- 8: Your Emotional Sensitivity Is Your Strength THIS Week
NEWS ON ONE CLICK