IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Paid ₹22.5 Cr For Just 641 Runs – Was Retaining Sanju Samson & Hetmyer Worth It?

Rajasthan Royals' decision to retain Sanju Samson (₹14 Cr) and Shimron Hetmyer (₹8.5 Cr) ahead of IPL 2025 backfired, as the duo managed just 641 runs in total. With Samson averaging ₹3.48 lakh per run and Hetmyer ₹3.55 lakh, RR spent ₹22.5 crore for underwhelming returns. Despite high strike rates, both lacked consistency and failed in crucial moments, contributing to RR’s 9th-place finish. Leadership under Samson and a top-heavy squad further exposed flaws in RR’s strategy. The season raised serious questions about the value of expensive retentions without matching impact on the field.