IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Paid ₹22.5 Cr For Just 641 Runs – Was Retaining Sanju Samson & Hetmyer Worth It?
IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Paid ₹22.5 Cr For Just 641 Runs – Was Retaining Sanju Samson & Hetmyer Worth It?

Rajasthan Royals' decision to retain Sanju Samson (₹14 Cr) and Shimron Hetmyer (₹8.5 Cr) ahead of IPL 2025 backfired, as the duo managed just 641 runs in total. With Samson averaging ₹3.48 lakh per run and Hetmyer ₹3.55 lakh, RR spent ₹22.5 crore for underwhelming returns. Despite high strike rates, both lacked consistency and failed in crucial moments, contributing to RR’s 9th-place finish. Leadership under Samson and a top-heavy squad further exposed flaws in RR’s strategy. The season raised serious questions about the value of expensive retentions without matching impact on the field.

Updated:May 21, 2025, 08:37 AM IST
1. Sanju Samson Cost Rajasthan Royals ₹3.48 Lakh Per Run in IPL 2025

1. Sanju Samson Cost Rajasthan Royals ₹3.48 Lakh Per Run in IPL 2025

Sanju Samson, retained for ₹14 crore, scored 402 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 152.43. That’s a massive ₹3,48,258 spent per run — not the return you expect from your marquee batter.

2. Shimron Hetmyer Delivered 239 Runs at ₹3.55 Lakh Per Run

2. Shimron Hetmyer Delivered 239 Runs at ₹3.55 Lakh Per Run

Hetmyer was retained for ₹8.5 crore but managed only 239 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 145.73. His cost-per-run was ₹3,55,231 — among the least efficient returns in IPL 2025.

3. RR Spent ₹22.5 Crore for Just 641 Runs Combined

3. RR Spent ₹22.5 Crore for Just 641 Runs Combined

The Samson-Hetmyer duo gave Rajasthan Royals only 641 runs across 26 innings. With such a high spend, their combined average of ₹3.5 lakh per run signals a poor return on investment.

4. Rajasthan Royals Finished 9th Despite Big-Name Retentions

4. Rajasthan Royals Finished 9th Despite Big-Name Retentions

RR ended their campaign with only 8 points in 14 games and a net run rate of -0.549. Their retention bets didn’t translate into team success, underlining a strategic failure.

5. High Strike Rates, Low Impact

5. High Strike Rates, Low Impact

Samson and Hetmyer boasted strike rates above 145, but the numbers hide the lack of match-winning innings. Together, they produced just two 50+ scores in 26 combined innings.

6. RR's Middle Order Repeatedly Collapsed Under Pressure

6. RR’s Middle Order Repeatedly Collapsed Under Pressure

Despite Samson leading and Hetmyer playing the finisher’s role, RR’s middle order lacked steel in key chases and collapses became frequent, costing them must-win games.

7. RR Ignored Bowling Depth for Expensive Batters

7. RR Ignored Bowling Depth for Expensive Batters

RR’s auction strategy heavily favored batting stars. But this left their bowling weak and inconsistent, contributing to their inability to defend targets or restrict opposition totals.

8. Leadership Questions Around Sanju Samson Persist

8. Leadership Questions Around Sanju Samson Persist

Under Samson’s captaincy, RR lost 10 out of 14 matches. Decision-making under pressure, ineffective bowling rotations, and lack of inspiration on the field all raised leadership concerns.

9. Inconsistency in Crucial Games

9. Inconsistency in Crucial Games

When it mattered most, neither Samson nor Hetmyer stood tall. RR failed to convert close games into wins, and a lack of temperament in high-pressure moments proved costly.

 

10. Was the RR Retention Strategy a ₹22.5 Crore Mistake?

10. Was the RR Retention Strategy a ₹22.5 Crore Mistake?

In hindsight, retaining two high-cost batters who failed to turn the season around may go down as one of the poorest strategic moves in IPL 2025.

