NewsPhotosIPL 2025: Rashid Khan Breaks Jasprit Bumrah's THIS Record Against Punjab Kings
IPL 2025: Rashid Khan Breaks Jasprit Bumrah's THIS Record Against Punjab Kings

Rashid took a total of 122 matches to scalp 150 wickets to become the third-fastest to achieve the landmark in the history of IPL. Rashid went past Bumrah in the list, who took 124 matches to complete the milestone. 

Updated:Mar 26, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
Rashid Khan Creates History

Rashid Khan Creates History

Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan who plays for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL, wreaked havoc as he managed to break Jasprit Bumrah’s record during Match 5 of the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) on Wednesday, March 26. 

Rashid Khan Breaks Jasprit Bumrah's Record

Rashid Khan Breaks Jasprit Bumrah's Record

Rashid Khan notched up 150 wickets in IPL when he dismissed Punjab Kings’ batter Priyansh Arya in the seventh over of the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On the back of this wicket, Rashid reached the feat faster than Jasprit Bumrah. 

Third-Fastest Bowler To Take 150 Wickets In IPL

Third-Fastest Bowler To Take 150 Wickets In IPL

Rashid took a total of 122 matches to scalp 150 wickets to become the third-fastest to achieve the landmark in the history of IPL. Rashid went past Bumrah in the list, who took 124 matches to complete the milestone. 

Who Is The Second-Fastest Bowler To Take 150 Wickets In IPL?

Who Is The Second-Fastest Bowler To Take 150 Wickets In IPL?

Star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took 118 matches and is the second-fastest bowler to take 150 wickets in IPL while Lasith Malinga (105 matches) is the fastest to do so. Rashid also became the joint 11th highest wicket-taker in IPL with 150 scalps from 122 innings at an average of 22 and an economy of 6.86. 

Rashid Khan's Best IPL Season

Rashid Khan's Best IPL Season

It was in the 2023 IPL when Rashid picked up  27 wickets from 17 innings at an average of 20.44 and that was his best performance to date. The Afghan spinner also ended up taking a hat-trick in the season against Kolkata Knight Riders.

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2025

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2025

Talking about the PBKS vs GT game, Rashid did manage to take the wicket of Priyansh Arya but then conceded 48 runs in his four-over of spell. 

Shreyas Iyer's Brilliant Knock

Shreyas Iyer's Brilliant Knock

The likes of Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh smashed Rashid for 34 runs in his last two overs. PBKS newly made skipper Shreyas Iyer ended up playing a knock of unbeaten 97 runs.

PBKS Beat GT By 11 Runs

PBKS Beat GT By 11 Runs

On the back of Shreyas Iyer’s innings, Punjab managed to post a massive total of 243 runs after 20 overs. In reply, GT was restricted to 232 runs and as a result, the Punjab-based franchise won the game by 11 runs.

