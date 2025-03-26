4 / 8

Star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took 118 matches and is the second-fastest bowler to take 150 wickets in IPL while Lasith Malinga (105 matches) is the fastest to do so. Rashid also became the joint 11th highest wicket-taker in IPL with 150 scalps from 122 innings at an average of 22 and an economy of 6.86.