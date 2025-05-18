IPL 2025: RCB Qualification Scenario After RCB vs KKR Match Washout - Can Bengaluru Still Miss The Playoffs? Check Here
As the league stage of IPL 2025 enters its final stretch, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) find themselves on the cusp of a playoff berth but their qualification isn’t sealed just yet. While Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially been eliminated, RCB must still navigate a complex web of scenarios to confirm their top-four finish. Currently sitting on 17 points, RCB would typically be considered safe. However, in an unpredictable IPL season disrupted by a mid-tournament break and several nail-biters, nothing is guaranteed until the final league game is played.
RCB Hold the Advantage With 17 Points
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) currently sit on 17 points and are in a strong position to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs after a stunning season.
KKR Eliminated After Latest Defeat
Kolkata Knight Riders’ playoff hopes are officially over after their recent loss, removing one major competitor from the qualification equation.
RCB Could Miss Out Only in a Complex Scenario
Despite their 17-point tally, RCB could still be knocked out—but only in a highly unlikely multi-team tie that brings Net Run Rate (NRR) into play.
The Three-Way Tie That Could Hurt
For RCB to be in danger, both Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) must win their matches on May 18, followed by DC defeating PBKS and Mumbai Indians (MI) winning both of their remaining games.
GT and MI Need to Win Out
Gujarat Titans (GT) must reach at least 18 points, and MI must win both matches to reach 18. This would create a cluster at 18 and a separate NRR tie at 17.
Net Run Rate Becomes the Decider
If PBKS, DC, and RCB all finish at 17 points, the playoff spot will be decided by NRR. Currently, RCB have the best NRR among the three, but the margin isn’t massive.
RCB Can Still Be Pushed Out on NRR
Should PBKS and DC register big wins, and RCB’s NRR drops due to a poor showing or stagnation, there’s a slim chance they could be overtaken.
One Loss for PBKS or DC Will Seal RCB’s Spot
If either PBKS or DC lose on May 18, RCB will be guaranteed a place in the playoffs—no further math needed.
RCB’s Recent Form A Major Boost
RCB’s form, including a four-match winning streak before the break, has dramatically improved their qualification chances and their NRR.
Fans Hope for Fewer Twists
While RCB fans are cautiously optimistic, they’ll be keeping a close watch on Sunday’s doubleheader. A single result in their favour could seal the deal for a well-deserved playoff berth.
