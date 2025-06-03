Advertisement
IPL 2025 RCB vs PBKS Final: Virat Kohli vs Arshdeep Singh To Josh Hazelwood vs Shreyas Iyer, Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

As Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up for a high-stakes final of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad on June 03, several individual player battles could shape the outcome of this blockbuster clash. Here are the five match-ups to keep a close eye on:

 

Updated:Jun 03, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
IPL 2025 Final

IPL 2025 Final

The stage is set for the IPL 2025 Final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3 at 7:30 PM IST.

Familiar Foes in the Final Showdown

Familiar Foes in the Final Showdown

RCB and PBKS will clash once again after their previous encounter in Qualifier 1, where RCB emerged victorious. Now, both teams lock horns in the ultimate decider.

RCB Eye Maiden Title Glory

RCB Eye Maiden Title Glory

The Royal Challengers are riding high after a dominant playoff campaign and are desperate to break their title drought and lift their first-ever IPL trophy.

Punjab Kings – The Comeback Kings

Punjab Kings – The Comeback Kings

Despite falling short in Qualifier 1, PBKS roared back with a gritty win over the star-studded Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, showing nerves of steel under pressure.

Bowling Units in Spotlight

Bowling Units in Spotlight

RCB’s pace attack led by Josh Hazelwood and PBKS’s all-round spin and seam combo, including Arshdeep Singh and Yuzi Chahal, could be key to tilting the match.

Mayank Agrawal (RCB) vs Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS)

Mayank Agrawal (RCB) vs Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS)

When Mayank Agarwal of RCB faces Yuzvendra Chahal from Punjab Kings, Chahal usually wins the battle. Chahal has gotten Mayank out six times in nine games, while Mayank has scored just 72 runs from 45 balls against him.

Arshdeep Singh vs Virat Kohli

Arshdeep Singh vs Virat Kohli

Kohli has been RCB’s run machine with 602 runs at an average of 60.20. Punjab will rely on Arshdeep Singh, their leading wicket-taker, to strike early and remove the danger man. Kohli has scored 100 runs against Arshdeep and was dismissed 2 times. 

 

Shreyas Iyer vs Josh Hazlewood

Shreyas Iyer vs Josh Hazlewood

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has struggled massively against Josh Hazlewood, managing just 11 runs in 6 innings with 4 dismissals. Hazlewood’s discipline could once again test Iyer early on.

Yuzi Chahal vs Jitesh Sharma

Yuzi Chahal vs Jitesh Sharma

Despite Jitesh Sharma's red-hot form, Yuzi Chahal has dismissed him 3 times in 7 innings, conceding just 41 runs. If fit, Chahal could be Punjab’s trump card in the middle overs.

Prabhsimran Singh vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Prabhsimran Singh vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The Punjab opener has taken on Bhuvneshwar Kumar aggressively with a strike rate of 163.88 but has also fallen to him four times in seven innings. A key early battle awaits.

Virat Kohli vs Harpreet Brar

Virat Kohli vs Harpreet Brar

Virat Kohli plays Harpreet Brar conservatively, scoring 74 runs off 67 balls with two dismissals. Brar’s left-arm spin might be key to slowing Kohli down in the powerplay.

