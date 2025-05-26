photoDetails

english

2906675

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 70th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Tuesday, May 26. RCB need to win their last league game against LSG to reach 19 points that will guarantee them a place in qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025 playoffs. They are likely to make few changes in their playing XI against LSG due to injuries and different reasons.

Here's RCB predicted Playing XI for IPL 2025 match against LSG: