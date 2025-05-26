Advertisement
NewsPhotosIPL 2025: RCB's Predicted Playing XI Against LSG - Tim David, Lungi Ngidi OUT; Liam Livingstone, Josh Hazlewood IN
IPL 2025: RCB's Predicted Playing XI Against LSG - Tim David, Lungi Ngidi OUT; Liam Livingstone, Josh Hazlewood IN

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 70th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Tuesday, May 26.  RCB need to win their last league game against LSG to reach 19 points that will guarantee them a place in qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025 playoffs. They are likely to make few changes in their playing XI against LSG due to injuries and different reasons. 

Here's RCB predicted Playing XI for IPL 2025 match against LSG:

Updated:May 26, 2025, 11:14 PM IST
1. Virat Kohli (Opener)

1/12
1. Virat Kohli (Opener)

Virat Kohli is all set to open the innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday.  

2. Phil Salt (Opener)

2/12
2. Phil Salt (Opener)

Once again, Phil Salt will partner Virat Kohli at the top for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He will look to continue his aggressive batting when RCB face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday.  

3. Mayank Agarwal

3/12
3. Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal is likely to bat at No. 3 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday. He couldn't do much in the last game and will look to bounce back against LSG.  

4. Rajat Patidar

4/12
4. Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar will lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday. He will look to turn things around after failing to score big in RCB's last match.  

5. Liam Livingstone

5/12
5. Liam Livingstone

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone is set to bat at No. 5 for RCB in their IPL 2025 match against LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday. Apart from his batting, Livingstone will also contribute with the ball.     Livingstone is set to replace middle-order basher Tim David, who hurt himself while fielding in the deep against SRH and is unlikely to play on Tuesday.

6. Jitesh Sharma

6/12
6. Jitesh Sharma

India wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma, who has played some crucial knocks in this season, is set to bat lower down the order for RCB in their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday.  

7. Romario Shepherd

7/12
7. Romario Shepherd

Romario Shepherd, who is known for his power hitting is set to play finisher role for RCB in their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday.  

8. Krunal Pandya

8/12
8. Krunal Pandya

Star all-rounder Krunal Pandya will give that perfect balance to RCB with both bat and ball in their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday.  

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

9/12
9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be crucial for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow, especially with the new ball in the powerplay.    

10. Yash Dayal

10/12
10. Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal has been the all-phase bowler for RCB in this IPL season and his overs will be important for Bengaluru in their match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday.  

11. Josh Hazlewood

11/12
11. Josh Hazlewood

RCB have relied heavily on Josh Hazlewood's experience in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The Australian has returned from his home and is set to play a key role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday.  

12. Impact Player RCB

12/12
12. Impact Player RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are likely to use Suyash Sharma as their Impact Player against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday.  

NEWS ON ONE CLICK