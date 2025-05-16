Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2901702https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-rcbs-predicted-playing-xi-vs-kkr-virat-kohli-josh-hazlewood-tim-david-all-set-to-return-2901702
NewsPhotosIPL 2025: RCB's Predicted Playing XI vs KKR - Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David All Set To Return
photoDetails

IPL 2025: RCB's Predicted Playing XI vs KKR - Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David All Set To Return

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru prepare to face Kolkata Knight Riders, here’s a look at the likely XI for the crucial encounter. With returning stars and a near full-strength squad, RCB will look to bring their A-game against a strong KKR unit.

 

Updated:May 16, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Jacob Bethell – Opening Batter

1/12
Jacob Bethell – Opening Batter

Back in the mix, Jacob Bethell is set to open the innings. His aggressive intent in the powerplay makes him a perfect partner for Kohli at the top.

 

Follow Us

Virat Kohli – Opening Batter

2/12
Virat Kohli – Opening Batter

Virat will once again be the anchor at the top. His form and experience are vital, especially in high-pressure games like this one.

Follow Us

Mayank Agarwal – Top Order Batter

3/12
Mayank Agarwal – Top Order Batter

Replacing the injured Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank slots into the top order. His ability to rotate strike and build innings will be crucial against KKR’s spinners.

 

Follow Us

Rajat Patidar (C) – Middle Order Batter

4/12
Rajat Patidar (C) – Middle Order Batter

Recovered from a finger injury, Captain Rajat Patidar is back to lead the side. Expect him to control the middle overs and counter KKR’s spin attack with confidence.

 

Follow Us

Jitesh Sharma (WK) – Wicketkeeper-Batter

5/12
Jitesh Sharma (WK) – Wicketkeeper-Batter

A reliable presence behind the stumps, Jitesh continues to offer explosive finishing options and sharp glovework.

 

Follow Us

Tim David – Finisher

6/12
Tim David – Finisher

The power-hitter returns to the XI and will be tasked with delivering big blows in the death overs. His finishing ability will be key on a pitch that could suit stroke play late in the innings.

 

Follow Us

Romario Shepherd – All-Rounder

7/12
Romario Shepherd – All-Rounder

Back from international duty, Romario brings depth to both batting and bowling. He’s likely to play a key role at the death with both bat and ball.

 

Follow Us

Krunal Pandya – All-Rounder

8/12
Krunal Pandya – All-Rounder

One of RCB’s most consistent players this season, Krunal’s spin could be especially effective against KKR’s left-handers. His batting depth adds further balance.

 

Follow Us

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Fast Bowler

9/12
Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Fast Bowler

The veteran spearhead will lead the attack. His new-ball accuracy and experience at the death remain vital assets for RCB.

 

Follow Us

Josh Hazlewood – Fast Bowler

10/12
Josh Hazlewood – Fast Bowler

Having recovered from a hamstring injury, Hazlewood returns to add class and control to RCB’s pace battery. His match-up against KKR’s top order will be one to watch.

 

Follow Us

Yash Dayal – Fast Bowler (Death Overs Specialist)

11/12
Yash Dayal – Fast Bowler (Death Overs Specialist)

Known for his calm under pressure, Yash Dayal is expected to feature prominently in the final overs, particularly against the power-hitters in KKR’s middle and lower order.

 

Follow Us

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma – Mystery Spinner

12/12
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma – Mystery Spinner

RCB could deploy Suyash Sharma as their Impact Substitute depending on match conditions. His mystery spin could be used tactically, especially if the pitch starts to grip.

 

 

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 Player of the Tournament
Top 10 Contenders For IPL 2025 Player Of The Tournament: Sunil Narine, Sai Sudarshan & more - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
CBSE class 10 toppers
THIS 11-Year-Old Girl Is Making Heads Turn With Her Einstein-Level IQ - Meet Kashvi, CBSE Class 10 Prodigy Who Scored...
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli Test retirement
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Retire From Test Cricket: Here’s The Top 10 Oldest Players Who Retired In The Modern Era
camera icon8
title
biggest airports in India by area
7 Biggest Indian Airports By Area, Delhi Ranks... Mumbai Is In 7th Position
camera icon20
title
WTC Final 2025 prize money
What Prize Money Will Team India Receive For Finishing Third On World Test Championship (WTC Final) Points Table?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK