IPL 2025: RCB's Predicted Playing XI vs KKR - Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David All Set To Return
As Royal Challengers Bengaluru prepare to face Kolkata Knight Riders, here’s a look at the likely XI for the crucial encounter. With returning stars and a near full-strength squad, RCB will look to bring their A-game against a strong KKR unit.
Jacob Bethell – Opening Batter
Back in the mix, Jacob Bethell is set to open the innings. His aggressive intent in the powerplay makes him a perfect partner for Kohli at the top.
Virat Kohli – Opening Batter
Virat will once again be the anchor at the top. His form and experience are vital, especially in high-pressure games like this one.
Mayank Agarwal – Top Order Batter
Replacing the injured Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank slots into the top order. His ability to rotate strike and build innings will be crucial against KKR’s spinners.
Rajat Patidar (C) – Middle Order Batter
Recovered from a finger injury, Captain Rajat Patidar is back to lead the side. Expect him to control the middle overs and counter KKR’s spin attack with confidence.
Jitesh Sharma (WK) – Wicketkeeper-Batter
A reliable presence behind the stumps, Jitesh continues to offer explosive finishing options and sharp glovework.
Tim David – Finisher
The power-hitter returns to the XI and will be tasked with delivering big blows in the death overs. His finishing ability will be key on a pitch that could suit stroke play late in the innings.
Romario Shepherd – All-Rounder
Back from international duty, Romario brings depth to both batting and bowling. He’s likely to play a key role at the death with both bat and ball.
Krunal Pandya – All-Rounder
One of RCB’s most consistent players this season, Krunal’s spin could be especially effective against KKR’s left-handers. His batting depth adds further balance.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Fast Bowler
The veteran spearhead will lead the attack. His new-ball accuracy and experience at the death remain vital assets for RCB.
Josh Hazlewood – Fast Bowler
Having recovered from a hamstring injury, Hazlewood returns to add class and control to RCB’s pace battery. His match-up against KKR’s top order will be one to watch.
Yash Dayal – Fast Bowler (Death Overs Specialist)
Known for his calm under pressure, Yash Dayal is expected to feature prominently in the final overs, particularly against the power-hitters in KKR’s middle and lower order.
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma – Mystery Spinner
RCB could deploy Suyash Sharma as their Impact Substitute depending on match conditions. His mystery spin could be used tactically, especially if the pitch starts to grip.
